Munis Display More Noise Than Signal In August

Summary

  • Modestly negative performance in August capped a robust summer seasonal period.
  • Issuance exceeded expectations, resulting in less of a supply/demand imbalance than is typical.
  • We maintain a defensive posture into the historically less favorable month of September.

Munis display more
12

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights

