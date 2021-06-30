Evermore Global Value Fund Commentary - 2Q 2021

Summary

  • Evermore is a New Jersey based investment adviser, providing "special situations" investing across three geographies; Global, European and International.
  • In the U.S., despite continued investor concerns about rising inflation rates and after impressive first quarter GDP growth of 6.4%, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high in June.
  • Institutional Class shares of the Evermore Global Value Fund were down 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • The Fund ended the quarter with $264.8 million in net assets and 37 issuer positions. Added three new positions – Hemnet Group AB (Sweden), Montana Aerospace AG(Germany) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II (U.S.).
  • The Evermore Global Value Fund had a disappointing quarter of investment performance, posting a small loss for the quarter. The loss was largely due to the performance of Atlantic Sapphire and several of our Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance positions.

