NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has very good growth prospects but I don't like its strategy regarding the Battery as a Service offering and outsourcing of production, making XPeng a better choice within the Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) market.

NIO Overview

NIO is a Chinese company focused on EVs that was founded in 2014 and introduced its first model in 2018. It started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020 and has a market capitalization of about $61 billion. It develops and manufactures electric vehicles (EV) and has currently four models, the ES8, ES6, EC6, and the ET7 that is expected to launch soon.

The company targets customers in the high-end market, being, therefore, a direct competitor to Tesla (TSLA) on the luxury market and has a different positioning than its Chinese peer XPeng (XPEV) that is more focused on the middle market.

As I've discussed in a previous article on XPeng called "Should You Buy XPeng Stock?", the Chinese EV market is currently the largest in the world and has very good growth prospects, as the penetration of EVs in the overall car market is increasing consistently. This bodes quite well for NIO and other EV-focused carmakers, which have some advantages in battery technology over traditional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are being disrupted by new entrants in the auto industry.

Like XPeng, NIO has invested significantly in new technologies to integrate into its cars as a way to appeal to a younger customer base, being this factor is a key reason why a large percentage of its staff works on Research and Development (R&D) functions.

NIO Business Model - Battery as a Service

NIO's business model is similar to Tesla, considering that it only produces electric vehicles and has also invested significantly in technology and autonomous driving. This is also similar to XPeng, showing that Chinese EV start-ups were clearly inspired by Tesla's success story and replicated its business model in China.

Nevertheless, NIO distinguishes itself from its competitors in one particular point, which is its battery swap stations. The company also offers a rechargeable network, which is shared with XPeng, but the battery-as-a-service model is quite unique to NIO, at least among the major EV companies. Tesla also had a battery swap option in the past, but scrapped this service due to lack of customer interest and focused instead on the development of its supercharging network.

NIO may have higher engagement in the battery swap service, but in my opinion, this is not the best approach from a financial standpoint because the battery is one of the most expensive components in an EV and by providing this service NIO needs to invest a lot of capital expenditures (capex) that may be hard to monetize.

I get that this is a convenient way for customers to get a full charge in a short period of time and makes NIO's pricing more competitive, but with technology progressing quite rapidly, range is increasing and NIO's fast charging network allows a full recharge in some 44 minutes, so I think it makes more sense for the company to invest in the expansion of its recharging network than in its battery swap service due to lower capital requirements.

However, NIO introduced in 2020 the 'battery as a service - BaaS' option, with customers buying the car without the battery and saving some $10,000 on the car's price, while renting the battery for some $147 per month when opting for the 70kWh battery pack. When subscribing for the 100kWh battery pack, monthly rent increases to about $220 per month.

This should also help NIO to improve its cash flow generation over the long term, as it will get a recurring revenue stream from the battery rents, but the battery swap service may be a drag as the company will need to continuously invest in new batteries that can take, on average, close to six years to monetize ($10,000 / $147*12).

Moreover, even though most of the battery swap process is largely automated, it still requires a human operator to drive the car onto the lift and monitor the process, thus these stations have some extra costs making the expected payback longer than six years when taking into account all costs (equipment plus maintenance and staff).

Additionally, the BaaS operation is structured through the Battery Asset Company, in which NIO invests with three other Chinese companies, and doesn't, therefore, have full control of operations and of the quality of service provided. This may also lead to potential operational issues in the future, which may hurt NIO's brand and reputation.

Therefore, even though NIO's battery as a service feature is a distinctive factor over its competitors and may help to gain some customers, but others have failed in the past offering this service and financially speaking, this doesn't seem to be a great strategy, thus I expect NIO to focus more on expanding its recharging infrastructure rather than in its battery swap stations in the future.

Production, Sales & Technology

Regarding production, as a young company, NIO does not have much experience in high volume manufacturing and relies heavily on third parties for the production of its units. NIO has an arrangement with Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAG) for the production of the models ES8, ES6 and EC6, which means that NIO does not have full control over the production of its cars.

I think this is a disadvantage compared to XPeng, which already has control over most of its production and may in the future scrap third-party partners as new factories will be operated by itself, which is a critical step to improve margins over the long term. Indeed, NIO's agreement with JAG implies that it needs to compensate operating losses, which the company has made over the past few years.

Given that the automotive industry is not a high-margin business, vertical integration and control of its own production is critical to achieving success over the long haul. This is something that NIO seems to be behind on compared to its closest peers XPeng and Tesla. By outsourcing production, NIO has less control on costs and may have more difficulty growing gross margins in the near future, making it more difficult or longer to achieve breakeven in the coming years compared to XPeng.

Regarding the demand side, NIO has a good history considering that despite its short track record, it has increased unit sales and revenues consistently over the past three years. In 2020, it delivered 43,728 units, consisting of close to 28k units of ES6s, 11k ES8s and near 5k of EC6s. At this stage, these unit sales are more a confirmation of the company's technology and quality of its cars, which is very important for a company that is entering a very competitive industry, as well as to establish its own brand.

During 2021, NIO continued to increase its total deliveries, even though unit sales growth has moderated somewhat. In the first quarter, NIO delivered more than 20k units, while in Q2 this amounted to close to 22k (growth of only 9.2% QoQ). Moreover, the company has recently adjusted downwards its expected unit deliveries in Q3 to 22,500-23,500, while previously it was expecting 23,000-25,000.

NIO justifies this by supply chain constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic in some parts of China and Malaysia, which are affecting the production of the ES6 and EC6 models. In August, deliveries amounted to only 5,880 units, a decrease from the previous month (7,931 units), thus it is possible that NIO will miss its Q3 deliveries guidance, even though this should be a temporary setback.

Assuming that supply chain issues don't affect its production in the next quarter, it is possible that NIO increases its deliveries to about 25,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2021, which means that total deliveries for 2021 should be close to 90,000 units. Considering that its manufacturing partner has an annual capacity for the production of about 240,000 units, NIO should continue to grow its sales in the next couple of years without investing in new capacity, but over the medium term it needs to build more factories to increase its annual sales to much higher levels.

NIO's sales were completely made in China in the past, but NIO is already exporting cars to Norway and has plans to enter other European markets in the future, starting in Germany in 2022 through its upcoming ET7 model. This means that NIO is already taking steps to internationalize its business and brand, which is very important to be competitive in the global automotive industry over the long haul.

Like its closest peers, NIO is also investing in the development of its own autonomous driving capabilities, even though its software doesn't seem to be yet competitive against Tesla or XPeng. However, NIO invests considerably in R&D ($381 million or about 15% of its sales in 2020) and as revenues increase NIO should have even more resources to invest in technology and to improve its capabilities. This is a key competitive factor over the long term for new carmakers, especially against legacy competitors that generally lack these kind of skills, and make EVs from NIO, and other EV-focused carmakers, more appealing to customers.

NIO Financial Performance

Regarding its financial performance, NIO has a very limited history given that it only started to generate revenues in 2018 ($743 million) and the company is still in a very early growth stage. Nevertheless, revenues picked up to close to $1.2 billion in 2019 and increased to near $2.5 billion last year. Note that its average revenue per vehicle was $57,000 in 2020, a much higher value than XPeng (about $33,000 on average), which is easily explained by NIO's positioning in the high-end market.

Its gross margin was negative in its first two years of operation, but improved to 11.5%, which is an acceptable level for a company of its size and scale, even though it is not enough for the company to break even at the bottom line. This gross margin should improve gradually as NIO increases production and achieves economies of scale, even though the carmaker does not have control over the manufacturing facilities, further gross margin gains may be more difficult to achieve.

Regarding its bottom-line, NIO reported a net loss of $813 million for the full year and free cash flow was negative, a financial profile that is not expected to change in the next 2-3 years as the company continues to invest in the growth of its business.

During the first six months of 2021, NIO maintained a good growth momentum with total revenues increasing in the second quarter of 2021 to $1.3 billion (+127% YoY, but only +5.8% QoQ). Its gross margin was 18.5%, a much higher level than in 2020, but slightly lower than in the first quarter of 2021. Its net loss was $102 million in the second quarter, a much lower loss than in the same quarter of last year.

Going forward, NIO is expected to maintain a solid growth path, with revenues increasing strongly over the next few years to reach about $17.6 billion by 2024, while its bottom-line breakeven is expected to be reached in 2023. At this stage, due to a lack of business history, these estimates are highly prone to error and the company may hit or miss medium-term estimates by a big margin, so investors should treat these forecasts with caution.

Regarding its balance sheet, NIO has a good situation, given that at the end of June it had a net cash position of about $6 billion. Despite this good financial position, NIO has recently announced a $2 billion equity offering of its American Depositary Shares to further strengthen its balance sheet, thus from a financial standpoint it is not expected any issue over the next 1-2 years.

Conclusion

Electric vehicles are clearly the future in the automotive industry and the Chinese market, in particular, is well ahead in the transition to EVs, boding well for companies like NIO. Its growth prospects are quite good, both domestically and in international markets if customers receive its products well. However, the BaaS strategy and its outsourcing of manufacturing are two strategic issues for me, which may penalize NIO financially compared to its closest competitors over the long term.

Moreover, even though it is not directly related to NIO, but the recent negative sentiment towards Chinese stocks doesn't help its investment case. Therefore, as I already own XPeng and don't see NIO as a great alternative right now, I'll pass on NIO both from cyclical and strategic issues even though its growth in the next few years is expected to be strong.