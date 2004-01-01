kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Midstream investments are often touted as possessing “toll road” economics when in fact they possess nothing of the sort. Toll road economics apply when a toll operator controls access to an important venue and can obtain pricing that generates an extraordinary return on capital. Competitive routes and the lack of pricing power eliminate toll road economics, and most midstream assets are subject to both.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), however, is a notable exception. HEP is the closest thing to a toll road on a companywide basis that exists in midstream. Its business features high returns on capital and a level of financial stability seldom seen in any sector, let alone midstream.

HEP’s undervalued units currently trade at a very safe 7.7% yield that we believe will increase over the next few years. We believe the units should be bought under $19.00 by investors who seek income and an appreciation “kicker.”

Introduction

HEP operates crude and refined products transportation infrastructure for HollyFrontier Corporation’s (HFC) refineries. It also operates midstream infrastructure for Delek US Holdings’ (DK) Big Springs refinery.

HEP’s assets extend throughout the central U.S. Its pipelines and terminals source oil from hubs in Texas and the Midcontinent and deliver it to HFC’s four refineries. HEP’s pipelines also transport HFC’s refined products to rural and metropolitan markets in the mid-continent region. Its asset footprint can be seen in the map below.

Source: HEP May 2021 Investor Presentation.

On Aug. 3, HFC and HEP announced their joint acquisition of the Sinclair Oil Corporation. In the transaction, HEP is set to acquire 1,200 miles of liquids pipelines, ownership interests in 3 pipeline joint ventures, and 10 liquids terminals that service Sinclair’s two crude oil refineries.

The $758 million acquisition is financially neutral for HEP. It is not accretive and slightly increases the company’s leverage. However, it gives HEP sorely needed operational diversification. It is also likely to result in additional growth opportunities.

Before the Sinclair transaction, we were not particularly enthusiastic about HEP, mainly because of its heavy dependence on HFC’s Navajo and Woods Cross refineries and, to a lesser extent, Delek’s Big Spring refinery. These three refineries alone accounted for significantly more than half of HEP’s throughput volumes.

The concentrated nature of HEP’s operations meant that any interruption in those refineries’ operations stemming from physical disruptions, policy-based impediments, or competition from new or existing refineries, could put HEP’s financial performance at risk.

For instance, HFC recently converted its Cheyenne, WY refinery to renewable diesel production. If such a conversion had occurred at one of HEP’s anchor refineries, it would have permanently impaired the company’s intrinsic value.

Alternatively, if DK decided to dedicate assets associated with its Big Spring refinery to its own sponsored MLP, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), HEP units could face a significant permanent capital loss.

HEP’s Sinclair deal will dramatically improve its risk profile by diversifying its operations. With a more diversified asset portfolio, unitholders can benefit from the company’s superior economics without the risks that arise from overconcentrated infrastructure operations.

We should note that the Sinclair transaction is expected to close in mid-2022. Even though it hasn’t closed, we think the deal’s obvious synergies and overlapping assets, as well as HFC, HEP, and Sinclair’s communications with their stakeholders, make its closing highly probable. In the unlikely event that the deal falls apart, HEP’s units currently trade at a large enough discount to intrinsic value that we believe unitholders would not suffer permanent capital loss.

HFC, as HEP’s sponsor, owns 57% of its common units. Since HEP came public in 2004, HFC has had a beneficial impact on HEP’s operations and finances, first, by offering it attractively priced growth opportunities, as shown in the graphic below.

Source: HEP May 2021 Investor Presentation.

Second, by granting HEP minimum volume commitments (MVCs) on 73% of HFC’s pipelines.

And third, by subjecting 95% of HEP’s assets to inflation-protected pricing, as shown in the graphic below.

Source: HEP May 2021 Investor Presentation.

This is exactly the kind of support we like to see from a midstream sponsor. In the end, HFC benefits considerably from its support due to its large ownership stake in HEP.

HEP’s assets are critical for the operations of HFC’s four major refineries, both to deliver crude feedstock and transport refined products. When the Sinclair deal closes, HFC’s operations will be tied into six refineries.

By serving these refineries, HEP’s pipelines have continuously high and stable throughput, while requiring minimal maintenance capital. HEP states in its 10-K that, “as a result of our physical integration with HFC refineries, our contractual relationship with HFC…we believe that we will not face significant competition for barrels of crude oil transported to or refined products transported from HFC’s refineries.”

For these reasons, HEP’s assets achieve that kind of “toll bridge” economics variety that long-term midstream investors should seek.

Distribution Cut

In April 2020, HEP cut its quarterly distribution by 48% - from $0.67 to $0.35 - to free up cash to pay down debt. The move came after a fifteen-year stretch of distribution hikes that went too far.

The distribution cut ended a four-year period of uninterrupted annual cash flow deficits attributable to the high distribution level, which can be seen in the following table.

HEP plugged its cash flow deficit each year by taking on debt and issuing common units.

Since management cut HEP’s distribution, it has reiterated its intention to swear off overspending internally generated cash flow. This should eliminate future debt and equity issuance in the company’s capital allocation plans.

Since cutting the distribution, HEP has generated a comfortable cash flow surplus.

During this timeframe, management has allocated free cash flow to pay down debt, thereby reducing HEP’s leverage ratio from 4.3-times in the second quarter of 2020 to 3.9-times as of June 30. Management’s objective is to reduce the company’s leverage ratio to a range of 3.0 to 3.5-times, which it should reach by the end of 2022. Thereafter, management plans to increase distributions and/or repurchase units.

Attractive Economics

HEP’s favorable operating characteristics enable it to generate some of the best financial returns on capital and equity in the midstream space. Only Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) consistently earns such high returns on equity.

HEP’s return profile is best illustrated by comparison with another midstream operator with perennially sub-par returns. Energy Transfer LP (ET) provides a particularly good reference point. ET’s sprawling operations run the gamut of midstream infrastructure. But despite its massive scale and market power, it fails to come anywhere close to HEP’s returns on equity owners' capital.

Superior Business Model

HEP’s business model is among the simplest in the midstream business - and we’re big fans of simplicity. Aside from a small gathering operation, HEP’s assets are dedicated to transporting liquids for its sponsor, HFC. Its contracts are fee-based. It does not take ownership of the commodities it transports. Its pipelines typically run full and are contracted for many years with MVCs.

More than any other midstream company, HEP’s results come closest to pure pipeline economics. Consider, for instance, that the typical pipeline with high and stable throughput has the following financial profile:

The closer a midstream company can come to achieving pipeline economics, the higher its returns will be and the better its equity owners will fare over the long run.

Take a look at ET and HEP’s costs and net income as a percentage of their revenues and guess which one comes closer to exhibiting pipeline economics?

Clearly, HEP stands heads and shoulders above ET.

The hallmark of HEP’s business model is stability. Its stable operations generate stable financial results, which are shown below.

ET, for its part, is active in every nook and cranny of the midstream business. It gathers, processes, transports, and stores natural gas, NGLs, and crude. It runs a massive fractionation operation and a marketing business whereby it takes ownership of commodities. It is developing an LNG liquefaction facility. It exports NGLs and will soon export crude. And it owns large equity stakes in Sunoco LP (SUN) and USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC).

All that may seem impressive, but where does it put ET as far as stability is concerned? Look at the following table to see.

ET’s expansive business produces wildly fluctuating financial results. As a result, the company cannot comfortably accommodate a heavy debt load because its free cash flow disappears in down markets.

HEP, by contrast, can sustain a debt-to-equity ratio well above 3-times, while maintaining an interest coverage ratio of 5-times. ET is hard-pressed to manage a debt load of 2-times equity. ET’s interest coverage typically registers between 1 and 2-times.

Capital Intensity

HEP’s direct link with HFC’s refineries and its lack of a large gathering footprint means that its capital intensity is at rock-bottom levels. It spends less on capex than nearly every other midstream operator. Its low level of capex is shown in the table below.

Its low capital expenditures mean that its net income and asset values are understated. HEP’s average capital expenditures over the past six years amounted to only 55.2% of its depreciation charge.

ET spends fantastic sums on capex - many times that of HEP relative to its asset value - to sustain and grow its midstream empire.

Over the past six years, its average capital expenditures were 2.4-times higher than its depreciation charge.

With so much capital consumed by capex, ET’s free cash flow is all over the place. Massive capital spending in 2016 and 2017 resulted in deeply negative cash flow, as shown below.

HEP generates significant free cash flow every year. Its distribution cuts resulted in a significant cash flow surplus. ET, which slashed its distribution by half in early 2020, still generates a cash-flow deficit. It remains to be seen whether ET can rein in capex to a point where it can consistently generate a cash flow surplus.

High Returns on Equity

For HEP, all the factors above combine to generate a free-cash-flow return on equity that has ranged from 36% to as high as 56%. This is a spectacular performance for a midstream operator.

HEP’s stable returns on capital overlaid on its stable asset, liability, and equity values are depicted in the following chart. Such consistently strong financial results are rarely found in the midstream sector, or anywhere else in corporate America, for that matter.

Not surprisingly, ET’s free-cash-flow return on equity is low, even for a midstream operator. If ET fails to boost its returns, it will be challenged to pay down debt while also generating enough cash flow to satisfy its massive capital spending obligations. Without higher returns, ET risks diluting or otherwise diminishing its value for equity owners.

Inflation Protection

What good is HEP’s superior financial performance if it can’t withstand inflation? Only by doing so can it preserve the purchasing power of its distributions over the long run.

HEP is in the rarified position of having 95% of its contracts priced by reference to annual changes in the producer price index (PPI) or the FERC Index. Historically, both pricing schemes have conferred bulletproof protection against inflation.

Inflation protection is a very attractive feature in a pipeline operation. By their nature, pipelines are cheap to operate and maintain once placed in service. Consequently, very little of the cash flow they churn out is consumed by operating and capex needs.

ET’s enterprise is simply too vast to have inflation protection embedded into its financial results. We think we’re being charitable when we say 50% of its operations are truly protected from inflation. But even at 50% inflation protection, look at what happens to ET’s results from one year to the next if inflation is at 6%.

In this scenario, ET’s pre-tax income falls by 32.6%.

HEP offers a striking contrast. Its pre-tax income falls by only 2.9% amid 6% inflation.

Again, HEP wins hands-down versus ET in an inflationary environment. It will also outperform virtually any other midstream company we know.

Distribution Growth Prospects

HEP is generating a large free cash flow surplus. As a result, its distribution is safe. But is it poised to grow?

By our estimate, HEP generated $238 million in free cash flow over the past 12 months. On 105 million common units currently outstanding, free cash flow amounts to $2.27 per unit. HEP paid out $160 million in total distributions, or approximately $1.52 per unit. After distributions, it had $77.6 million of cash flow left over. This $0.74 per unit is the leeway HEP has to increase distributions.

For the next few quarters, management intends to stick to its plan of reducing HEP’s leverage ratio from its current 3.9-times to between 3.0 and 3.5-times. Management plans to direct cash flow after distributions to paying down debt. But once HEP reaches management’s leverage target, we expect the company to increase annual distributions from their current $1.40 per unit to $1.60 to $1.70 per unit. We think HEP will reach its leverage target and increase distributions in 2023. At that point, even after the distribution hike, free cash flow will cover distributions by 1.3-times. We don’t expect the Sinclair transaction to significantly change the math, given its largely neutral financial impact.

In 2023, HEP’s $1.60 to $1.70 per unit distribution would equate to an 8.8% to 9.3% yield on today’s $18.25 unit price. The yield would be stable and would increase in line with inflation over the long run. We expect the company to grow its distributable cash flow in the low-single-digits after inflation over time, which should translate into gradual distribution hikes such as were made from 2004 to 2019.

Valuation

We value HEP in a range of $22.00 to $27.00 per unit. We believe the units offer a margin of safety and satisfactory appreciation prospects when purchased below $19.00.

Our base case discounted cash flow valuation scenario holds current normalized free cash flow constant from 2021 through 2030. This scenario puts HEP units’ value at $24.66, which implies 35% upside.

Our more bullish scenario, which assumes 2021 normalized free cash flow grows at 5% per year through 2030, values HEP units at $33.09, which equates to 81% upside from today’s market price.

If HEP increases its distribution in 2023 to $1.60 to $1.70, as we expect, and HEP’s units trade on par with today’s midstream average yield of 7.5%, the units would trade between $21.33 and $22.55. This represents upside of between 16.9% and 23.5%.

Conclusion

As midstream equity investments go, HEP offers it all: consistent financial results, high returns on capital, a stable and potentially growing distribution, and the ability to withstand inflation. This combo is nearly impossible to find in today’s yield-starved environment. Investors seeking income with a capital appreciation “kicker” should buy HEP units and hold them for the long term.