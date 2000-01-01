Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Last week saw Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), the Chinese real estate developer, grab the global headlines as its debt inches closer to default. Evergrande is unlikely to make its bond interest payments which would put it in technical default. The worry in the global markets is that this is a systemic risk for China as the property market was a key driver for China's astonishing growth since 2000.

We have also seen several market commentators opine on the issue of Evergrande, and the answer is somewhere between "some contagion" to a "full-blow up." The truth is likely somewhere in between.

Truthfully, we are not smart enough to figure this stuff out. What we do know is that we can stick with what we are good at and use these tools to help guide us through this mess.

If the global contagion is real, then we should see the following asset classes move in these directions (and quickly too):

Copper breaks the 200-day moving average ($4.13). Copper is testing it now.

USD to move sharply higher. No sign of that today.

Bond yields sharply drop. No sign of that today.

China's sovereign credit spreads to widen. It widened today.

And there are certainly market moves like the one we are seeing in copper that leads us to want to be cautious going forward. But then there are other oil-related signals that continue to prove to be bullish as well.

For example, the Brent 1-2 time spread hit a new contract high today despite the bearish oil price sell-off.

In addition, we wrote 2 weeks ago that China's crude buying is picking up. We are definitely seeing that now.

The top chart is the West African crude grades from Nigeria and Angolan. If the price ticks up, it means that the spreads for the West African crudes are improving over Brent. And the West African crudes have been a leading indicator of Chinese buying.

ESPO has also been another good indicator of Chinese crude demand. Teapot refineries in China resort to this crude grade, so any improvement in the spread is an indicator of demand picking up.

As a result, physical oil market signals are strong, and deservedly so. Global oil-on-water continues to drain, and Goldman notes the entirety of the inventory build since COVID has been eliminated.

So while oil prices can get bundled together with other risk assets, the fundamental reality of the oil market will win out in the end: the surplus storage is gone and winter is coming.

In Goldman's latest oil market report titled, "Oil to the gas rescue." Goldman notes that a much colder winter could boost demand by over ~1 million b/d which would represent $5+ upside to its Q4 Brent target of $80/bbl.

And depending on the total demand boost, it could be more.

As for the weather outlook, it's a known unknown. Despite the improvements in weather monitoring, no one has a confident way of forecasting long-term weather. As a result, all the market can do now is weigh the possibility of a cold winter and trade accordingly.

And with European natural gas prices going through the roof again, the case for oil helping to offset some of the heating demand needs this winter increases.

Conclusion

The possibility of additional contagion from the Chinese property market meltdown is real. We will watch other key market sectors for signals to validate how severe this contagion will be.

As for the oil market, the physical reality won't change. Storage surplus has been eliminated and we are now cutting into the muscle. Weather is unpredictable so traders are starting to price in the possibility of a colder than normal winter. With European gas prices trading so high, the case for oil to the gas rescue strengthens.

All in all, we still see oil prices moving higher into year-end.