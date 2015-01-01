Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

The Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has had a rough 2021, sliding more than 27% year-to-date and underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 4000 basis points. Despite an incredible year for Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) with an updated PEA, a new discovery north of Windfall Main, and dozens of bonanza-grade intercepts, the stock has not been impervious to the decline, sliding nearly 50% from its Q3 2020 highs. While this has likely unnerved many investors, Osisko is now looking like a juicy takeover target, trading at a dirt-cheap valuation of barely ~$100.00/oz and ~0.52x NPV (5%). Given Osisko's scarcity value and the fact that it's one of the few Canadian developers that could ultimately prove out an 8+ million-ounce resource base, this pullback looks like a buying opportunity.

Osisko Mining has had a busy year between releasing dozens of high triple-digit gram-meter intercepts and even a few quadruple-digit gram-meter holes this year. The company also has been busy infill drilling ahead of an expected Feasibility Study next year and advancing its exploration ramp at Windfall to prepare for a third bulk sample at the high-grade Triple Lynx Zone before year-end. However, I would argue the most exciting news was the discovery of a new mineralized zone 1 kilometer north of its ~6.1 million-ounce resource base. This new discovery is being called Golden Bear, with the initial discovery hole (UB-21-132) intercepting 6.7 meters of 63.6 grams per tonne gold. Last week, the company released more intercepts from this large step-out target to the market, confirming that the initial discovery hole was not a fluke. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, we can see that Osisko currently has four regional targets drilled at its Windfall Project, with these including Fox, Fox West, Thunder Dog, and Windfall Main (Lynx included). The company has spent limited time at these targets due to the continued discovery of new zones at Windfall Main (Lynx Main, Triple Lynx, Lynx 4), but as infill drilling nears completion for the 2022 Feasibility Study, Osisko decided to head north to test a new target on a sub-parallel splay of the Bank Fault. The results have been exceptional, with 22 intercepts coming in at an average length of ~1.8 meters at an average grade of more than 15 grams per tonne gold. Notably, five of these 22 intercepts have come in above 50 gram-meters (intercept multiplied by grade), with the best three intercepts coming in at ~183, ~134, and ~124 gram-meters, respectively.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart which highlights these intercepts, we can see that all of the intercepts have come in well above Osisko's cut-off grade of 3.5 grams per tonne gold, with the lowest-grade intercept being UB-212-64, which came in at 1.80 meters of 3.56 grams per tonne gold. Using a higher cut-off of 5.0 grams per tonne gold, over 77% of intercepts made the cut as well, suggesting that this is clearly another high-grade discovery. In fact, even if we separate out the best three intercepts (shown below), the average intercept still came in at ~1.50 meters of ~12 grams per tonne gold. So, this is not a case of a few intercepts pulling up the average, but uniform high-grade and ultra high-grade intercepts thus far into this new zone.

OSK-UB-21232: 6.70 meters of 27.40 grams per tonne gold

OSK-UB-21261: 2.00 meters of 62.15 grams per tonne gold

OSK-UB-21273: 2.00 meters of 67.1 grams per tonne gold

(Source: Labrador Gold Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we take another look at the results to date above, we can see that half the intercepts came in above 10 grams per tonne gold, with the majority being 1.50 meters or more in length. Notably, there are very few low-grade holes, which is the opposite of companies like Labrador Gold (OTCQX:NKOSF), which I pointed out as over-hyped, and we can see the difference above. This is based on more than 70% of Labrador's intercepts coming in below 5.0 grams per tonne gold, and the only high-grade hits (red circles) clearly being massive outliers to the average intercept.

If we look at the drill results to date, we can see that the intercepts to date are relatively tightly spaced, with the best hole coming in at 2 meters of 67.1 grams per tonne gold (~134 grams per tonne gold). The new drilling has also identified two zones, D2 and D3, with D2 being a sub-parallel mineralized trend 50 meters southeast of D1 and D3 located 200 meters southeast of D1. Osisko shared that the zones look similar to the Windfall mineralized zones visually and that they believe the Golden Bear mineralized occurred contemporaneously. This is very exciting news, and investors can look forward to a significant amount of results from this new discovery over the next year, with three drills being moved to Golden Bear and has plans for up to 50,000 meters of drilling.

It's far too early to put a guesstimate on size at Golden Bear, given that we're just two months into drilling, with barely 25 intercepts, but the results to date are very encouraging. This is because the new Lynx 4 zone was identified with a discovery intercept of 7.7 meters of 11.7 grams per tonne gold in 2017, and the Golden Bear discovery hole yielded double the gram-meters (~184 gram-meters vs. ~90 gram-meters in the Lynx 4 discovery hole). Since then, Lynx 4 has turned out to be a major component of the highest-grade portion of the resource base at Windfall and still remains open down plunge, with 5.9 meters of 14.3 grams per tonne gold. In summary, I certainly wouldn't rule out an additional 800,000 ounces of resources or more at Golden Bear, translating to an additional ~500,000 ounces of reserves at a conservative conversion rate.

So, how does the valuation look?

As shown below, Windfall's recent PEA, which was based on a dated resource (excluding over nine months of recent drilling), and showed an After-Tax NPV (5%) of C$1.79 billion [US$1.43 billion] at $1,700/oz gold, or US~$1.29 billion at $1,600/oz gold. This leaves Osisko trading at just ~0.52x NPV (5%) at $1,700/oz gold, and ~0.58x NPV (5%) at $1,600/oz gold. This is a dirt-cheap valuation as the company approaches its Feasibility stage in less than 12 months, given that juniors in Tier-1 jurisdictions with world-class projects typically command a valuation closer to 0.80x NPV (5%).

It's important to note that this does not include more than nine months of additional drilling. The updated PEA's NPV (5%) does not include regional targets either, and it assumes no resources from down-plunge extensions of Underdog, Triple Lynx, and Lynx 4. Finally, the grades here might end up being conservative relative to actual results, with the most recent two bulk samples showing a massive positive reconciliation to the predicted model. The most recent example of this was the Lynx bulk sample in Q4 2019, which came in at 17.8 grams per tonne gold (~3,300 ounces) vs. expectations of 9.40 grams per tonne gold or barely 1,700 ounces. This suggests that the actual results could beat the mine plan, which would positively impact revenue and free cash flow generation.

Plus, in line with the focus of this article, the After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$1.43 billion does not include Golden Bear. This discovery could add a couple of years of mine life if Osisko can delineate a ~500,000-ounce reserve base. It also would increase mining flexibility, with an added mining center. For now, in order to be conservative, I would not assign any value to Golden Bear. However, with every discovery to date at Windfall being meaningful, there's strong potential for this to be another solid addition to what's already a world-class project.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Osisko's valuation from a per ounce standpoint, we can see that the fair value based on the chart given Windfall's grades comes in at more than $180.00/oz, and I have used what I believe to be a fair value of $165.00/oz. Currently, Osisko trades at just over ~$100.00/oz on a market cap basis, based on my estimates of ~365 million fully diluted shares by Q4 2022 and a resource base of 7.3 million ounces of gold. This is far too low of a valuation per ounce given that Osisko is arguably the highest-grade multi-million-ounce discovery in Canada made in the past few years and arguably one of the highest-grade discoveries globally since 2015. Valuation: 365 million x US$2.05 = ~$748 million / 7.3 million ounces of gold = ~$102.47/oz.

In the past, suitors have acquired at an average of more than $100.00/oz for high-grade projects in Canada, with Integra (OTCQX:ICGQF) acquired for more than $130.00/oz by Eldorado (EGO) while gold was below $1,450/oz. With Osisko having a resource twice the size and grades more than 20% higher, I would argue that $165.00/oz is very reasonable when it comes to a fair value for Windfall ounces. Based on 7.3 million ounces and a fair value of $165.00/oz, Osisko's market cap should be closer to ~$1.2 billion, or US$3.29. This would translate to more than 65% upside from current levels.

In a sector where million-ounce discoveries are rare and multi-million-ounce high-grade discoveries are even more scarce, Osisko is one of a kind and a likely takeover target. This is especially true following its steep decline, resulting in a very reasonable valuation. With Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) already having a large presence in Canada and sitting on a mountain of cash, and companies like Barrick Gold (GOLD) looking to beef up their Canadian exposure, I would not be surprised by a takeover in the next year by either company. In summary, I see this pullback below US$2.15 in Osisko Mining as a low-risk buying opportunity for a speculative position, and I would not be surprised if the stock traded back above US$2.80 in the next 12 months.