baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

About

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop and commercialize off-the-shelf, allogeneic, invariant natural killer T (‘iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. The Company was formed in 2017 as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc. (AGEN), and has operated as a majority-owned subsidiary of Agenus since then. The Company’s lead product candidate is undergoing multiple Phase 1 clinical trials and multiple clinical and preclinical readouts are anticipated in 2021 and 2022. The Company has filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC to raise $50 million from an initial public offering (‘IPO) of shares of its common stock, and has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “INKT.”

Technology

iNKT cells are a distinct type of T cells, which in response to lipid antigenic stimulation, rapidly produce within minutes, large amounts of cytokines that can influence other immune cells. These are important immunoregulatory cells though comprising less than 1% of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (‘PBMCs) in the human blood pool. With their durable memory responses and rapid cytolytic features, iNKT cells have been shown to improve microbial and tumor immunity, while suppressing autoimmune disease and promoting tolerance. iNKT cell-derived cytokines and chemokines can modulate several other cell types, including NK cells, conventional CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, macrophages, neutrophils, and B cells as well as recruiting and activating dendritic cells.

(Image source: immunology.org)

iNKT cells offer significant therapeutic advantages as a platform for allogeneic therapy, as they naturally home into tumor tissues, aid clearance of tumors and infected cells, and suppress graft-versus-host-disease (‘GvHD). The Company’s proprietary platform is designed to scale and reproduce manufacturing of iNKT cells for off-the-shelf delivery of product candidates in the Company’s wholly-owned or exclusively licensed pipeline of both native and engineered iNKT cells. The Company’s intellectual property is protected by issued and pending patents expiring not before 2029 and up to 2038.

Pipeline

(Image source: company’s S-1 filing)

The Company’s most advanced product candidate, AGENT-797, is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic, native iNKT cell therapy being evaluated in multiple clinical trials -

for the treatment of solid tumors, as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, with some indications having potential for accelerated pathway to approval; Phase 1 trial preliminary readout expected in 1H-2022;

for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Phase 1 trial topline data expected in 4Q-2021;

for the treatment of GvHD; Phase 1 trial topline data readout expected in 2H-2022;

in acute respiratory distress syndrome (‘ARDS) secondary to COVID-19; first-in-human Phase 1 trial topline data expected in 4Q-2021; Phase 2 trial expected in 2H-2022; the Company is also preparing a protocol to expand trial into ARDS secondary to other life-threatening infectious diseases such as influenza.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of next-generation allogeneic, engineered iNKT programs, which are in preclinical stage, with IND filing expected in 2022 -

BCMA-CAR-iNKT: a chimeric antigen receptor (‘CAR)-iNKT program targeting B-cell maturation antigen (‘BCMA);

stromal target-CAR-iNKT: a tumor stromal targeting CAR-iNKT program.

Financials

The Company has filed an S-1 registration statement on 9/13/2021 with the SEC to raise $50 million from an IPO with number of shares and price not announced yet. As of 6/30/2021, the Company had 8,687,500 shares of common stock outstanding, and an accumulated deficit of $62.9 million.

As of 6/30/2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.658 million, which together with anticipated proceeds from the IPO should provide a cash runway through 2023, projecting from the operating expenses of approximately $8.2 million in 1H-2020.

Risks

The Company’s foundational team is derived from Agenus, who will continue to own a majority of the INKT common stock after the IPO, and will be able to exert control over specific matters subject to stockholder approval. Also, certain directors and officers may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their positions with Agenus. The Company is presently a “controlled company” under the Nasdaq Marketplace Rules because Agenus controls a majority (over 90%) of the voting power of the outstanding common stock.

(Image source: company’s S-1 filing)

The business is highly dependent on the allogeneic iNKT cell platform, with only one candidate in clinical stage.

The Company is an “emerging growth company” and “smaller reporting company” and can take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements.

Bottom line

We await further announcements related to the IPO.