good natured Products (OTC:SLGBF) delivered 237% revenue growth in Q2:21 and introduced a line of plant-based trashcan liners, zip lock bags, and compostable tableware. We reiterate our buy rating and $2.00 price target.

Q2:21 Highlights

GDNP grew sales 237% YOY to $12.4 million as a result of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company added 200 B2B customers during the June quarter, with 100 customers added organically and 100 added via the Ex-Tech Plastics acquisition.

We rate GDNP shares a BUY and reiterate our 12-month price target of $2.00, which we derive using a discounted cash flow model. Gross margin declined YOY to 28.3% from 44.3% due to lower sales of COVID-related medical packaging, a higher industrial product mix, increased sales to national accounts and supply chain cost increases. GDNP built inventory during the June quarter in anticipation of the lifting of COVID restrictions and external supply chain challenges.

In August GDNP launched its line of plant-based trashcan liners, zip lock bags and compostable tableware. US sales of trashcan liners exceed $1.7 billion annually, with half of American families using 25 or more bags per month.

The company plans to install a high-speed sheet extruder at its IPF facility that will increase cost efficiency, reduce lead times and add millions of pounds to production capacity. The new line will become operational in 2022.

Acquisitions and organic growth have reduced GDNP’s reliance on its top four customers to 29% during the June quarter from 49% at year-end 2020 and 74% in 2019.

Q2:21 Performance

Sales increased 237% to $12.4 million from $3.7 million one year ago as a result of organic growth and sales contributions from acquired businesses (Shepherd Thermoforming, Integrated Packaging Films and Ex-Tech). Reflecting the impact of acquisitions, sales to industrial customers represented 73% of revenues up from 49% of revenues during 2020. Packaging customers (both custom and stock) contributed 23% of sales. Sales were a mix of 73% US customers and 27% Canadian customers. Importantly, GNDP’s reliance on its top 4 customers declined to 29% of sales from 49% of sales last year.

Gross profit improved 115% to $3.5 million from $1.6 million one year earlier. Gross margin declined to 28.3% from 44.3% in the year-ago period due to reduced sales of COVID-related medical packaging, higher sales contributions from national accounts and industrial products, and material cost increases attributable to supply chain challenges.

SG&A, excluding acquisition activity, increased 140% to $3.8 million. The increase reflects increased employee headcount to support business growth and higher outsourced supply chain and logistics costs. Including acquisition activity, SGA came in at $4.7 million, up 149% from one year ago. Net R&D costs were modest at $132k.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $175k for the quarter and a loss of $20k for the first half. After generating modestly positive EBITDA in the March quarter, EBITDA turned negative in the June quarter as a result of higher SG&A, share-based comp, financing costs and other expenses. Net loss increased to $3.7 million from $1.5 million one year earlier as GDNP made investments in supporting its expanded scale and future growth.

Performance Overview

Canadian packaging developer good natured Products trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and produces eco-friendly products and packaging made from renewable, plant-based materials. Sustainable is the fastest-growing segment of the consumer goods industry and growing at 4X the rate of the overall market. The sustainable segment was valued at US$150 billion in 2021.

During the first six months of 2021, GDNP’s major accomplishments included record quarterly and half-year revenues, closing the purchase of Ex-Tech Plastics, raising gross proceeds of $23.1 million from a March share offering and converting $3.2 million of debt into equity at $1.20 per share. This conversion of debt to equity increased BDC Capital’s stake in the company to 12.3 million shares.

The launch of its BIO-PET packaging material is a potential game-changer for GDNP as this new product contains 20%-30% plant-based content, up to 50% recycled content and is readily accepted by curbside recycling programs in both the US and Canada. The company also introduced microwavable and compostable carryout containers made with 97% plant-based materials that will help food businesses address a ban on single-use plastics in Canada that takes effect December 2021.

In May, GDNP closed the acquisition of Ex-Tech Plastics, a US manufacturer of plastic sheet and film stock and a GDNP outsourcing partner. This acquisition adds significant manufacturing scale to GDNP’s operations as well as approximately 100 new industrial customers and roughly doubles GDNP’s revenues. The company also anticipates realizing US$1.0-$1.2 million of cost synergies from eliminating its existing outsourcing agreement and from its additional scale.

GDNP ended Q2:21 with $12.1 million of cash and net working capital of $16.3 million. Long-term debt was $31.6 million.

During August the company introduced new plant-based products that include trashcan liners, zip lock bags and compostable tableware. Designed to replace petroleum-based liners, the new trash bags are made from bio-based LDPE that is manufactured from renewable sugarcane. Trash liners are a $1.7 billion opportunity in the US, with over half of American families using 25 or more such bags per month. The company’s new zip lock bags are manufactured from the same materials and also address a huge market. Roughly 75% of American households use 3-5 zip lock bags per week.

The new line of compostable tableware includes plates, bowls, hot cups and cutlery. The heavy-duty cutlery is 97% plant-based, certified compostable and able to withstand multiple cycles through a dishwasher. With more than 60% of Millennials willing to pay more for a sustainable alternative, GDNP envisions a huge market opportunity for its compostable tableware as a replacement for traditional plastics-based tableware.

Revenue and EPS Estimates

GDNP targets 30%-50% sustainable long-term sales growth, which the Company expects to achieve through a 50/50 mix of organic growth and acquisitions. Gross margins have typically ranged between 30%-35% but came in lower during the June quarter at 28.3% due to a sales mix weighted toward industrial products and national accounts as well as supply chain shortages and inflationary pressures. GDNP anticipates a return to its historical 30%-35% gross margin range when supply chain issues ease next year. Over the longer term, GDNP targets net margins in a 5%-8% range and EBITDA margins in the low- to mid-teens.

The company achieved positive EBITDA in Q1:21 but returned to EBITDA losses in Q2;21 due to increased employee headcount and other investments to support long-term growth. GDNP’s progress toward consistently positive EBITDA and operating profits will depend in part on the business mix, customer mix and acquisitions. Our model predicts that GDNP will transition to consistently positive quarterly EBITDA and operating profits in 2022.

We expect recent acquisitions and continued strong organic growth to drive revenues 245% higher in 2021 to $57.6 million and look for an EPS loss of $(0.04) per share this year. Our model targets 57% revenue growth in FY:22 to $90.4 million and positive EPS of $0.01 per share.

Valuation

We derive a price target for GDNP using a Discounted Cash Flow model, which assumes operating profits of $7.8 million in FY:22 and 60% annual EBIT growth. Discounting the terminal value of the discounted cash flows at a 10.4% WACC, we obtain a price target of $1.73, which we round up to $2.00. Our $2.00 price target implies better than 100% appreciation potential when compared to GDNP’s recent $0.96 share price.