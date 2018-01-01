ElementalImaging/E+ via Getty Images

Copper has been on a tear lately, with tailwinds arising from the post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as increasing energy transition demand visibility. Consequently, copper miners have been among the strongest performers in the resource sector over the past 12 months. Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is the odd one out among this group. The company matched its peer group (COPX) throughout the rally towards the early May top, but unlike its peers it has failed to maintain those gains.

We would like to take stock in the following, and check if Lundin Mining is worth a punt at the current price.

Q2 Results

Lundin Mining released Q2 results on July 28, with revenues reaching record highs, driven by record sales from four out of the five mines in the company's portfolio.

These record revenues were driven by favorable base metal prices first and foremost, but also by solid operations at most sites. Solid operations also included good cost control at a time where cost inflation can be observed with many peers.

The strong metal price environment paired with cost control and completion of capital programs at Candelaria naturally led to record free cash flow of $300M.

This cash in-flow was used for investor returns in the form of increasing dividends on the one hand and to bolster the balance sheet on the other. The company has returned to a net cash position again following the Chapada acquisition in 2019, and debt levels have returned to near-Zero.

All in all, there was little to dislike about the most recent financial and operational results, yet there was very little (if any reward) from the market following the earnings call.

The Elephant In The Room

The Candelaria mine in Chile is Lundin Mining's largest asset and arguably the company's valuation driver. Lundin Mining has made some significant investments into this mine, kindling high expectations for future returns along the way. Consider this quote by CEO Ms Marie Inkster from the full year 2018 earnings call:

In November, we announced an improved life-of-mine plan and released the corresponding technical report. With the reinvestment in the mine fleet, the mill optimization and development of the South Sector Underground mine, Candelaria is positioned to deliver over 30% production growth by 2021, with improving cash costs.

The chart below illustrates how Lundin Mining has been falling short of these expectations. Copper production has merely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and the same goes to say for cash costs as well as all-in sustaining costs. Sure, revenues and cash flows from Candelaria have been surging but that's merely a function of the copper price rally of late.

One could suspect pandemic-related reasons for the lack of production growth and cost improvements, and that's certainly also a factor. However, the main issues at Candelaria are unrelated to the pandemic.

Firstly, there are short-term challenges related to a fault line running through the pit. Mining around this fault line requires special safety precautions that are creating a temporary bottleneck at the mine.

Secondly, unexpected mine dilution in the order of 5-8% has been affecting grades reaching the mill. The company hasn't pinpointed the cause of this grade dilution yet, and the updated production forecast for 2022 and 2023 has been amended to account for it. Consequently, this updated production forecast is falling short of the data provided in the current technical report and previous expectations.

And thirdly, challenges connected to the performance of the crushing and grinding circuit are negatively affecting the mill throughput. The company is assessing various options to address these challenges. At present, it seems that modifications to the pebble crusher could provide a solution, and if that's the case then we would estimate associated costs in the $10M order of magnitude. However, if it turns out that the grinding circuit also needs upgrading then this will quite likely come with a substantially higher price tag.

For now, the company has reduced production targets for 2022 and 2023...

Copper production forecast for 2022 and 2023 is expected to be approximately 10% - 15% lower than prior guidance1 of 180,000 – 190,000 tonnes for both years.

... and queries about the longer term were deflected (but not alleviated) by Ms Inkster in the Q&A following the earnings call. Given these uncertainties, we wouldn't rule out an impairment charge later in the year, although ongoing copper price strength might spare the company the embarrassment for now.

For the foreseeable future, investors need to contend with lower than anticipated production from Lundin Mining's cornerstone asset Candelaria, and question marks remain regarding the longer term, despite the considerable length to which the management team went with explanations during the latest earnings call.

Arguably, concerns about Candelaria have driven Lundin Mining's share price under-performance of late; and have presumably also played a role in Ms Inkster's resignation at the end of this year (although it was attributed to personal reasons in the news release). In any case, we argue that ongoing challenges at Candelaria have instilled a glass-half-empty view into the market and Lundin Mining has been placed into the sin bin as a result.

The Resource And Reserves Update

The company's latest press release contained the annual resource and reserve update. On not unexpectedly, the market didn't seem to like the numbers judging from the negative share price response. Sure, on surface there was plenty to dislike. Most importantly, the company failed to replace mine depletion and the contained copper in the consolidated reserve base dropped from 5,302kt in last year's installment to 5,518kt in this year's report. The same trend applied to the other base metals in the portfolio, and in fact, reserves decreased across all five operating mines operated by Lundin Gold.

If you wanted to reinforce a glass-half-empty approach then it would be best to stop here and move on (and we submit this is exactly what many market participants did) as digging into the details of the resource and reserve update brings out a decidedly brighter outlook:

At Candelaria, reserves might have decreased, but resources have actually increased. Given the history of resource-to-reserve conversion, we are not concerned about the longevity of this asset.

At Chapada. the resource and reserve update did not include a swath of drill results which failed to make the cut-off date due to COVID-related supply chain issues at assay labs. Lundin Mining is currently working on a scoping study for a mine expansion at Chapada and we strongly believe that this study will include significant amounts of additional mine inventory based on these as-of-yet excluded drill results.

At Neves-Corvo declines were expected as COVID-related restrictions had curtailed near-mine exploration, and the focus at this mine has been firmly on the delivery of the Zinc Expansion Project (ZEP) anyway.

At Zinkgruvan copper reserves decreased, but zinc reserves actually increased thanks to the inclusion of the Dalby deposit. This mine has been in continuous production since 1857 and small fluctuations in the rolling reserve are the norm. So nothing to worry about here in our view.

And lastly, the finite mine life of the Eagle mine in Michigan has been well known, and yet another reserve decline is hardly surprising. If anything, there might be a possible silver lining: at the present nickel price the so-called Keel zone has the potential to become viable. This is a lower-grade zone of disseminated mineralization, close to existing infrastructure, and it has the potential to be economically mined at current spot nickel and copper prices. So in actual fact, Eagle might well throw up a surprise to the upside in due course.

So yes, we get it, the reserve and resource update has underwhelmed markets. However, we would argue that this notion was largely driven by a market set in its glass-half-empty ways, a market more than happy to let headline numbers reinforce this notion.

So What's To Like?

We like Lundin Mining's free cash flow generation first and foremost. Q2 was solid, but far from stand-out, yet the company generated free cash flow in the order of $300M in just one quarter, that's $1.2B annualized. And even if we join the market in its glass-half-empty view and expect some capex to be thrown at Candelaria, and then take a conservative view on the copper price, and also account for possible operational shortfalls - even then we would be forecasting somewhere in the order of $800m-$1B in free cash flow per year. And in this glass-half-empty world Lundin Mining would still be trading at 6.5xFCF - at a time when other copper miners are trading at double digit FCF multiples.

Furthermore, we certainly like the company's stated approach to capital allocation. Lundin Mining is quite happy to re-invest cash flow into its existing portfolio of mines, but doesn't seem enthusiastic at all to engage in M&A for M&A's sake at the current, and some would say inflated, price environment. To quote Ms Inkster from the Q2 earnings call:

There aren't a lot of opportunities out there and with the characteristics that we would typically look for in the quality that we would typically look for. So we're not seeing a lot right now.

Instead, Lundin Mining is prioritizing shareholder returns with a comparatively generous dividend policy complemented by share buy-backs, and a further strengthening of the balance sheet.

And then we still like Lundin Mining's portfolio of operating base metal mines. These are long-life low-cost assets that work profitably across the full cycle. These mines are generally well-managed, and even when things don't go to plan, as they have been at Candelaria, then Lundin Mining has the talent to fix problems and still generate a robust profit, especially at the current metal price environment. Plus, Lundin Mining has a history of being up-front and transparent with challenges if they occur.

And lastly, we like the metal weighting towards copper. We strongly believe that there are plenty of tailwinds and macroeconomic drivers for the red metal going forward.

Investment Thesis

Lundin Mining has experienced its share of challenges, some can be attributed to the pandemic, and others are self inflicted. The tide has lifted the company along with its peers for quite some time, but then the market seems to have lost patience around May this year. Since then a glass-half-empty view has taken hold, and most news are interpreted in this vein. Lundin Mining's share price is lagging peers by a considerable margin as a result.

We submit that the market reaction was justified in principle, but by now the punishment is starting to look well overdone. Most challenges seem manageable to us, and even in the event that some of them might persist, then that's baked into the share price well and truly by now. In other words, we believe that Lundin Mining is starting to look like the bargain of the copper mining lot.

Unfortunately, the market isn't always rational with names that have been put into the sin bin. Negative market sentiment sometimes persists, and punishment is dealt out well beyond the reasonable. Lundin Mining might well fall victim to such a treatment and in this case we might see the share price fall behind peers even further. However, at some stage sentiment will turn again, and the market will wake up the undeniable value proposition presented by Lundin Mining in its oversold state.

In this sense, we have decided to start easing into the name again going forward, building a position while negative sentiment prevails and collecting the dividend while we wait for a re-rating at the end of this tunnel.