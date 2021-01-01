Mark Mainz/Getty Images News

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is one of the largest textbook wholesalers in the United States with nearly 800 physical retail locations and an e-commerce presence. The company benefits from partnerships with educational institutions to operate on-campus, often as the primary source for student's required learning materials and related merchandise. The story has been an impressive turnaround benefiting from a return to in-person learning compared to significant disruptions last year at the depths of the pandemic. Indeed, shares of BNED are up over 125% this year supported by an improving outlook and firming financials. We remain bullish on the stock highlighting several tailwinds including the company's ongoing shift to digital and a growing number of exclusive partnerships that can support continued growth momentum.

BNED Earnings Recap

BNED reported its fiscal 2022 Q1 results on September 2nd with revenue reaching $241 million, up 18% y/y. The GAAP net loss of -$44.3 million, narrowed from -$46.7 million in the period last year. Keep in mind that this quarter covered the period through the end of July which is seasonally weak before the back-to-school shopping season kicks off in August. By this measure, it was encouraging to see the top-line recovery while the understanding is that Q2 will be much stronger.

Comparable retail sales increased 49.8% including a 22% increase in textbook sales and 118% higher merchandise. This considers that many college campuses were temporarily closed in Q1 year as learning shifted to a virtual model which was captured more in the company's "wholesale" segment. This quarter, there was a reversal as the wholesale revenues fell 45% y/y with a shift in the business back to the physical retail stores. The merchandise sales from the campus stores are particularly important for Barnes & Nobles as they typically drive margins from an assortment of items between food, snacks, dorm room furniture, and apparel beyond the core textbooks. The total gross margin in Q1 climbed to 25.6% from 15.7% in Q1 2020.

A major theme for Barnes & Noble is the momentum in its "BNC First Day" complete courseware program. Here, course materials are added to the tuition charges directly by the school with the program meant as a form of bundling while proving ease and flexibility of financing for students. Barnes & Noble has reached an agreement with 65 schools to include the BNC First Day program representing over 300k undergraduate students, up from just 12 schools participating in 2020. Management noted that sales from the program reached $27 million in Q1, up 198% y/y. Given the strong reception of the program, Barnes & Noble believes more schools will offer the model going forward and can be an important growth driver.

(Source: Company IR)

It's also worth noting the impressive trends from the company's "Bartleby" online tutoring which added over 66k subscribers in Q1, up over 100% y/y. The addition of new features including "Math Solver" has helped the platform gain traction and is expected to get a boost of subscribers into the new school year starting in Q2. Bartleby is recognized as one of the largest "homework help" services on the market which highlights the diversification of the business and BNED's push towards digital within the Digital Student Solutions “DSS” segment. DSS currently represents just 3% of total sales with $8.3 million in Q1 but grew over 40% y/y.

(Source: Company website)

The company ended the quarter with $7.6 million in cash and cash equivalents against $204 million in total borrowings. Again, there is some seasonality here with the cash position expected to climb through Q2 based on the inventory cycle. A balance sheet financial current ratio at 1.1x highlights overall solid near-term liquidity. Looking ahead, management offered guidance targeting "positive adjusted EBITDA" for the fiscal year 2022 recognizing some ongoing uncertainties related to the resurgence of Covid. The company believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA can approach pre-pandemic levels by fiscal 2023 with an assumption being less-restrictive Covid-related policies will be positive for the business going forward.

According to consensus estimates, total revenues are forecast to climb 17% to $1.7 billion for 2022 while the negative GAAP EPS can improve to -$0.34 from -$2.65 in 2021. The understanding here is that fiscal 2023 will better represent a full year of a more normalized operating environment leading to a positive EPS estimate of $0.43.

BNED Stock Forecast

The attraction of BNED is its extensive partnership with most leading higher-learning institutions. In this regard, the success of the company is tied to trends in metrics like college enrollment driving demand for textbooks as well as more high-level macro themes like the strength in consumer spending. Even as students are learning through different formats including e-Books, it's encouraging to see Barnes & Noble staying relevant by expanding its offerings.

The good news is that even with the historically challenging environment over the past year due to the pandemic, data shows that college enrollment particularly at public and private four-year universities has been otherwise resilient with enrollment down just 0.6% y/y and 0.8% y/y each for 2021, matching trends over the past decade. Reports of declining college enrollment overall have been observed more in "community colleges" and private for-profit institutions which Barnes & Nobles has less exposure to. In other words, we believe the outlook is positive for the segment and BNED is well-positioned to consolidate its market position.

(Source: National Student Clearinghouse)

In Q1, BNED announced a major 10-year strategic partnership with the University of Notre Dame to manage end-to-end course materials, retail, and online operations for the school's campus retail stores beginning next year. This deal adds visibility to the company's expertise in the segment essentially representing an option for schools to completely outsource this key aspect of the educational experience.

Considering what are some ongoing headwinds related to Covid this year, we expect that the growth will accelerate through next year as college campuses return to a sense of normal. The bullish case for BNED is that growth not only exceeds expectations but we also see upside to earnings driven by the initiatives like the BNC First Day program and the Bartleby service.

As it relates to valuation, the metric we are looking at is BNED's current enterprise value to revenue ratio of 0.52x or 0.45x on a forward basis. While the sales multiple has climbed over the past year from a 5-year average closer to 0.25x, our take is that shares deserve the higher premium considering the operating and financial trends. In our view, the outlook for BNED is as strong as ever with the company set to capitalize on its investments towards its digital strategy implemented over the last several years.

Is BNED a Buy?

While BNED has already been a big winner in 2021, we see a path for a continued breakout in the stock which can be carried by a higher earnings outlook and a balance sheet deleveraging going forward. We rate shares of BNED as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $13.00 representing a forward EV to consensus 2022 revenues multiple at about 0.55x. We expect a big Q2 for the company with room to exceed market expectations reflecting a strong back-to-school shopping season which could help support renewed bullish sentiment towards the stock.

With the current environment of volatility in the stock market overall, there are some renewed concerns regarding the strength of the economic recovery and impacts of a longer-lasting pandemic disruption. A key risk to watch for BNED would be any indication that colleges and Universities are reversing in-person learning efforts. Weaker than expected sales in the upcoming quarters or broader deteriorating to the macro outlook could further pressure the stock. Monitoring points for the rest of the year include the trends in margins as a measure of improving profitability.