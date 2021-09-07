Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is a strong, simple, cheap corporate bond ETF. As the fund focuses on short-term bonds, the fund is less exposed to interest rate movements than the average bond fund. If interest rates were to increase, the fund would quickly replace its maturing bonds with higher-yielding alternatives, ultimately benefitting investors.

As such, VCSH is a strong investment opportunity for more conservative investors concerned about rising interest rates. Due to the fund's low 1.7% dividend yield, it is less appropriate for more aggressive investors, seeking higher yields.

VCSH - Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Dividend Yield: 1.72%

Expense Ratio: 0.05%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 2.84%

VCSH - Overview

VCSH is a short-term corporate bond index ETF. It tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index, an index of these same securities. It is a simple index, which includes all U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies, with maturities between 1 and 5 years.

VCSH's index and holdings provide investors with several important benefits and drawbacks. Let's have a look at these, starting with the benefits.

VCSH - Benefits and Investment Thesis

Diversified Holdings

VCSH is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in 2331 bonds, and with the top ten of these comprising under 2.56% of the value of the fund.

VCSH's diversified holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

On the other hand, the fund only invests in bonds from industrial, financial, and utilities corporations, especially the first two.

Although the lack of industry diversification is a negative, it is definitely not a deal-breaker, especially so for a bond fund. Bonds are not equities, yields and returns between industry segments will likely be quite similar, and so excluding some industries is unlikely to have a material impact on the fund or its investors. Not investing in hyper-growth tech stocks like Amazon (AMZN) or Zoom (ZM) could conceivably lead to underperformance if these companies outperform, not investing in Amazon or Zoom bonds would not have the same impact.

The lack of diversification might hurt the fund if there is a recession or downturn focused on industrials and financials, but I think this is quite unlikely. Which brings me to my next point.

High-Quality Low-Risk Holdings

VCSH focuses on investment-grade bonds. These are high-quality, low-risk holdings, with strong credit ratings and little probability of default.

As can be seen above, the fund focuses on bonds with credit ratings of A and BBB. These are strong credit ratings, although could be even higher. As per S&P, bonds with these ratings have default rates of about 1.5%, although rates do vary.

VCSH's high-quality holdings serve to significantly reduce portfolio risk and volatility. Expect low losses during downturns and recessions, as was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Don't expect gains, however, as these are not treasuries, and so don't benefit from a flight to quality effect during downturns.

VCSH's low-risk holdings are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and particularly important for more risk-averse investors and retirees.

Low Interest Rate Exposure / Duration

VCSH focuses on short-term corporate bonds, which reduce risk and volatility for two reasons.

First, companies rarely go bankrupt in a short period of time, so short-term investment-grade bonds are incredibly safe. This is quite simple to see when analyzing default rates through time. Very few companies go bankrupt in a year or two, more companies go bankrupt in five years or more.

(Source: S&P)

As VCSH focuses on short-term bonds with short maturity dates, default rates are quite low.

Second, short-term bonds have lower interest rate exposure than longer maturity bonds. The math on this is quite complicated, but it is conceptually quite simple.

Most bond funds focus on long-term fixed rate bonds. If rates were to rise, investors would sell these older, lower-yielding bonds, and buy newer, higher-yielding bonds. Doing so should lead to capital losses for most bond funds, as they currently hold these older securities. Losses should cease, or be fully recovered, once the older bonds mature, and the funds shift towards newer, higher-yielding bonds. As most bond funds focus on long-term securities, losses are quite high, and long-lasting, when rates rise. As VCSH focuses on short-term securities, losses are quite shallow and temporary when rates rise.

As such, VCSH should outperform during periods of rising rates. Rates rose for several months in late 2019 and early 2020, during which the fund outperformed broader bond indexes. VCSH actually managed to post some small gains during the time period, so seems like rising rates have a negligible effect on the fund's price.

Finally, a quick table comparing VCSH's duration with that of its peers. VCSH has a duration of 2.8, which means the fund should see short-term losses of about 2.8% for every 1% increase in interest rates. In practice, and as can be seen above, it seems that VCSH's actual losses are even lower than that, with the fund suffering effectively 0 losses last time rates rose. Duration also does not take into consideration the gains (or recovery of losses) as bonds mature, which is particularly important for VCSH, which likely explains the discrepancy.

VCSH's diversified holdings and focus on short-term investment-grade bonds combine to create an incredibly safe fund. Expect low, short-lived losses during downturns and periods of rising interest rates, gains otherwise. Expect a stable share price too, as has been the case since inception.

VCSH is a strong, safe fund, but not one without drawbacks and negatives. Let's have a look.

VCSH - Drawbacks and Negatives

VCSH focuses on short-term investment-grade bonds. These are very safe securities, and hence have very low yields and coupons. VCSH does likewise, with the fund sporting a relatively low 1.7% dividend yield. The fund's yield is lower than that of most bond index ETFs, although higher than that of treasuries.

VCSH's total returns are also quite lackluster, with the fund posting low-single-digit annualized returns since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

VCSH has also underperformed relative to most other bond indexes since inception, mostly due to its low dividend yield.

VCSH's low dividend yield and lackluster total returns are a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders. In my opinion, more risk-averse investors might be willing to accept the fund's low yield in exchange for its comparatively safe holdings. Less risk-averse investors should look into higher-yielding alternatives.

Conclusion - Buy for the Conservative Income Investor

VCSH's diversified, high-quality holdings with low interest rate exposure make the fund a buy. Due to VCSH's low 1.7% dividend yield, the fund is more appropriate for more risk-averse investors.