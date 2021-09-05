carmengabriela/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been one of the biggest winners over the last year, thanks to the fact that it is among the leading manufacturers of COVID vaccines. The company is priced relatively expensively, however, when we look at the earnings outlook beyond 2022, and its pipeline isn't very strong for a company valued at $170+ billion. Booster programs will likely have a positive near-term impact, but I do not believe that they will change the longer-term thesis meaningfully - MRNA's outlook is somewhat cloudy, as its pipeline lags behind what other large-cap pharma companies are offering.

Will The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Need A Booster Shot?

Let's start by saying that the science is not yet settled here, but there are indications that booster shots will be coming for at least some of the people that got vaccinated with MRNA's Spikevax.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that he sees booster shots coming for MRNA's vaccine, although at a later point in time compared to booster shots for those that had the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine.

The Biden administration also is a fan of booster shots, although there are also voices, such as the WHO, that state that booster shots should not happen before poorer countries have had the chance to vaccinate a larger portion of their citizens.

The general usefulness of booster shots has been shown in Israel, although this is not 100% applicable for MRNA's Spikevax, as Israel primarily uses Pfizer's Comirnaty.

Moderna itself has submitted initial data for booster shots to the FDA, thus apparently the company is seeing potential for booster shots - likely both in a health sense, as well as in a commercial sense - Moderna would, of course, benefit from being able to generate higher revenues with booster shots coming to the market, all else equal.

Since it has been shown that Pfizer's vaccine efficacy fades over time, at least to some degree, and since it uses a relatively similar process as Moderna, it seems, to me, reasonable that Moderna's vaccine will not protect endlessly, either.

It thus seems, I think, likely that we will eventually see Moderna booster shots, although not necessarily for everyone. It would, for example, be possible that booster shots will be recommended for those at or above a certain age, or for those that are vulnerable to COVID due to other reasons, while boosters may not be recommended for younger people without underlying health conditions. Fauci's statement that Moderna booster shots could be coming, but potentially at a later point in time compared to Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots, thus seems like a realistic scenario, I believe.

Booster shots would naturally be a positive for Moderna's financials, as this will allow the company to generate additional revenue from those that have already been vaccinated with its shots. This could meaningfully enhance the near-term revenue and earnings growth outlook, although it will likely not impact Moderna's longer-term future too much, I believe, as the world will eventually have dealt with COVID.

Moderna Stock Forecast

MRNA has been one of the best investments one could have made a year ago, as shares exploded upwards over the last twelve months on the back of its success with Spikevax. Shares gained 530% over that time frame, turning a $10,000 investment into more than $63,000 in just one year. Past returns do not guarantee future returns, however, and I am convinced that future returns will be way lower, and they might actually be negative, as Moderna seems to be priced for perfection right now.

Let's take a look at the outlook for the remainder of the current year, as well as for the longer-term future. In H1 2021, Moderna has generated revenue of $6.3 billion, up from around $70 million during the previous year's period. This ultra-large relative growth of around 9,000% was possible due to the fact that Moderna's Spikevax is an easy-to-commercialize vaccine that is in high demand, while at the same time, Moderna was essentially a product-less company a year ago, as it only generated some revenue through R&D deals, etc.

Moderna has been highly profitable in H1 as well, generating earnings per share of $9.30 to date. The fact that its share count is up quite meaningfully since early 2020 did not hurt much on an absolute basis, although earnings per share growth would have been even more outstanding without the impact of share dilution:

Data by YCharts

Analysts are currently predicting that earnings per share will be even stronger during H2 of the current year, as the consensus EPS forecast calls for $30.10 this year, which pencils out to earnings per share of a little above $20 during the second half of the current year.

This represents a great growth rate, of course, but at the same time, this may be as good as it gets - analysts are currently predicting that earnings per share and revenue will decline in 2022, and especially in 2023:

Data by YCharts

While expected declines in 2022 will be very benign, due to the fact that Spikevax sales should remain strong over the next couple of quarters thanks to international sales and the anticipated impact of booster shots, the current outlook for 2023 is far from great. Analysts are predicting a revenue decline of more than 40% between 2022 and 2023, and earnings per share are expected to falter, dropping by more than 60% in a single year.

These predictions may not come true, and it is, of course, possible that they are either too bullish or too bearish. But assuming that analysts are models equate to a reasonable base case scenario, the outlook over the next two years is far from great.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has shown that revenue declines and earnings declines can lead to steep selloffs, when its HCV franchise peaked and started to report negative growth rates a couple of years ago. Shares dropped from a high of $120 to as low as $60, and the earnings per share decline has been less severe compared to what is forecasted for Moderna.

I am not predicting doom and gloom for Moderna, but investors should note that the market can become quite agitated when a former high-growth biotech/pharma pick does see its revenue and earnings peak, and declining profitability on a year-over-year basis can be punished quite hardly by the market's forces. This is, at least, in the realm of possibilities for Moderna as well, should current analyst projections come true.

Looking at Moderna's valuation, we see that shares are currently trading at a little above 14x this year's expected net profits, which is not a high valuation in absolute terms, but which is also far from cheap compared to other pharma players in the $150+ billion market cap range:

Data by YCharts

Pfizer, AbbVie (ABBV), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), for example, are all trading at significantly lower valuations, and they are, unlike Moderna, not forecasted to see their earnings drop by 50%+ over the next two years. This should give Moderna bulls pause, I believe - if these companies can trade at very low valuations without seeing their only major source of revenue head for a massive cliff, then Moderna could also see its valuation compress. This doesn't have to happen, of course, and I do not at all believe that one should short Moderna -- but locking in some gains might be a good idea.

Is MRNA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In retrospect, Moderna has been a great buy a year ago, and at almost any other point in time - except for the short period of time this summer when shares traded above where they trade today. Past returns do not equate to future returns, however, and it seems extremely unlikely for Moderna to deliver another 500%+ return in the foreseeable future - that would make the company the most valuable healthcare company in the world, by far.

Instead, current prices may be closer to the top. Moderna will generate great results in H2 of 2021, and the outlook for 2022 is pretty strong as well. The market is always forward-looking, however, and once the world has moved beyond COVID, the outlook is less stellar. Moderna is expected to see its revenue and profits diminish in 2023, and that is seldomly cheered on by Mr. Market. Instead, pharma companies that see their sales and profits peak can be punished quite harshly, and that may happen to Moderna over the next two years.

The company has interesting pipeline assets, especially its oncology vaccine candidates are intriguing, of course, both from a scientific standpoint as well as when it comes to potential commercialization. In the foreseeable future, however, MRNA is very dependent on Spikevax sales, and it remains to be seen whether the company can deliver similar results in other areas.

Moderna's pipeline is relatively slim for a company that is valued at more than $170 billion, as there are no Phase III candidates listed at all, and with just 3 Phase II candidates, growth from new assets will likely remain rather limited over the next couple of years.

I do believe that Moderna is far from a bad company, but it could still be a rather unattractive investment at current prices - the outlook remains too cloudy, and locking in gains now could be a good idea.