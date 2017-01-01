josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE:MMM) was one of the early “winners” of the pandemic, if such a horrible event can produce such a thing. The company’s personal protective equipment, or PPE, as well as other related products suddenly became extremely valuable with the onset of COVID-19, and 3M shares rallied significantly as a result. However, the past few months have not been kind to 3M shareholders, and given the outlook, I’m not sure the next few months will be either.

Source: StockCharts

I drew a bunch of lines on the price chart, and I apologize for the eye sore, but I did it to make a point; 3M has repeatedly broken through support levels without so much as pausing before doing so. There are at least four levels I can see just in the past month where 3M has blasted through on the downside, which is extremely bearish behavior. The next level I see that could provide a potential stopping point for the pain is in the low-$170s, but I don’t have a great deal of faith that will stop it either. Obviously, the selling will end at some point, but I’m unwilling to make a guess as to where right now.

Part of this is because the stock’s momentum indicators are about as ugly as you’ll find. There was a peak in bullish momentum back in March, and it has been down, down, and down since then. The PPO is massively oversold, and the 14-day RSI is getting there, so I guess there’s that if you’re a bull. But as we know, stocks can be oversold for a long time, and get more oversold in the process, so I wouldn’t necessarily use that as a reason to buy right now.

If you are predisposed to wanting to own 3M and its six-decade-plus history of dividend increases, you’ll want to see a support level respected, and for momentum to create a positive divergence. In other words, you want to see the PPO and RSI flatten out and then start to rise while the stock is bottoming. I don’t think 3M is bottoming right now; I think it is still in a downtrend. But again, if you want to own the stock, that’s what to look for, and how you'll know it's okay to buy it.

Fundamental issues arise

3M’s share price decline didn’t just materialize out of nowhere; it was a long time coming. The initial gains from PPE and other COVID-19-related sales gains were obviously going to be unsustainable, and the valuation spiked at the same time revenue was rising on a transitory basis. That’s a bad combination if you’re long, and the result is in the chart above. But it’s more than that now, given 3M is suffering with supply chain shortages and rising input costs, as many others are.

Source: Investor presentation

This update from the most recent earnings release gives some detail on the situation, and it isn’t a good one. The company now thinks it will see at least 65 cents of EPS headwinds from raw materials and logistics inflation this year, which is a huge problem for a company that generally struggles to produce that much growth year-over-year. In other words, even though 3M’s earnings were set to rebound this year, there’s a massive problem with its complex supply chain; either the company cannot get what it needs to produce its products, or those supplies are coming at much higher costs.

Revenue, for its part, seems to be in good shape. 3M’s various segments are performing well, meaning its revenue growth is well-diversified, and that’s a feather in the cap of the bulls. But for a very mature business like this, margins are everything, and 3M has its back to the wall at the moment. None of this is 3M’s doing, but it is no less painful for it.

Let’s take a look at the margin issue in a bit more detail. Below, I’ve plotted gross margins and operating margins on a quarterly basis for the past few years to give us an idea of the oscillations the company is experiencing.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see gross margins don’t move much, but of late, have declined. We can also see a very clear relationship between gross margins and operating margins, given SG&A costs are fairly predictable for 3M. With supply chain issues already taking a toll on margins thus far in 2021, and guidance for more of the same in the second half, I suspect we’ll see more weakness on this chart before it gets better. How much we'll see is up to interpretation at this point, but keep in mind guidance for this headwind was increased during the last earnings report. So again, worse before it gets better. And also keep in mind investors don't like uncertainty, which there is plenty of today with 3M.

Weak margins create a few problems for 3M, one of which is obviously reduced profits, but it reduces free cash flow as well. 3M prides itself on producing FCF, and even calls out its FCF conversion in earnings releases. But declining margins will reduce FCF, which reduces its ability to raise the dividend, buy back stock, acquire competitors, or anything else it would try to do to enhance shareholder returns. For some businesses, FCF is much less important. For 3M, it is critical.

Now, let’s take a look at the impact this is having on 3M’s EPS revisions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see there’s a lot of weakness in here, despite the fact that estimates have been rising since the early stages of the pandemic. 3M’s estimates were very weak and down-trending before the pandemic, which accelerated those declines. We’ve seen more than a year’s worth of increases since the worst of the declines, but note that estimates are still well below those from before the pandemic. I generally like stocks with rising EPS estimates, which 3M certainly does. But this context is critically important, and it means 3M is simply retracing lost ground rather than seeing higher estimates.

Valuation is interesting, but it perhaps is not enough

One thing that bulls have going for them is that the valuation has improved materially in the past few weeks. Below, we have the price to forward earnings ratio for the past five years for some historical context.

Source: TIKR.com

3M’s valuation peaked recently at ~21x forward earnings, and today we’re at ~18x. That’s a meaningful reduction in the valuation, but we’re still right in the middle of the range excluding the massive spike that occurred in 2017. So while 3M is cheaper, I wouldn’t say it’s cheap. What I would say is that it is more reasonably priced given its reality than it was a month ago, so there’s that. But I also don’t think that’s going to help the stock stop falling at the moment; it just means you’re getting a slightly better deal than you otherwise would have. If we see 15x or 16x earnings, that’s when I’d call it cheap, but that’s still a long way down from here.

Obviously, the yield is a big deal for 3M given it is literally one of the best dividend stocks that has ever existed. This chart below showing its five-year yield history against the S&P 500 is quite interesting for income investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

3M’s yield briefly spiked to 5% during the worst of the pandemic, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that sort of yield again. If we look at more normalized times, 3M’s current 3.3% yield isn’t even near its 2019 highs, so while the broader market’s yield has continued to decline, 3M’s looks better on a relative basis. But on a relative basis against its own history, it’s a decent yield, but not great. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s essentially what I said about the valuation as well; good but not great.

On the plus side, the yield relative to the broader market is as good as it has been, with ~200bps of outperformance in favor of 3M. But keep in mind that’s because the S&P 500 continues to rally while 3M just isn’t. If it’s yield you’re after, however, this might work.

But for me, as someone that is looking for capital appreciation, 3M simply doesn’t cut it. The chart is awful and looks like there’s no end to the selling in sight. The valuation is fine, but still middle-of-the-road for a company that is struggling with things outside of its control. The yield doesn’t scream “buy” yet, either. And earnings revisions are moving higher, but at a much slower rate than when they were declining. 3M is making progress in terms of its recovery, but so many stocks are already well past pre-pandemic levels; why bother with one that is trailing behind?

I can’t answer that, so I’m neutral on 3M for the time being. I wouldn’t be outright bearish on something that has fallen as quickly as this one has, but I also see absolutely no reason to run out and buy it. If you must own it, please wait until the selling stops, using the parameters I discussed early on. Until then, I suggest you just steer clear.

Finally, I'm very excited to announce that I have a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service coming very soon, so if you liked this idea, you may be interested in my new service. I'll sift through the market's sectors to find the best stocks in the best sectors, and those that should be avoided, to maximize your return on capital, such as this idea on 3M. More details are coming very soon!