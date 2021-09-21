fotograv/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) reports their fiscal Q1 '22 after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with Street consensus (per IBES by Refinitiv), expecting $4.91 in earnings per share on $21.9 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 1% and 13%, respectively.

The stock started to get hit when fiscal Q4 '21 was reported in late June, early July '21, and the "upside surprise" on EPS was minimal, with the Street expecting a more robust upside.

The problem now for FedEx is that it's lapping three of the most robust quarters in recent memory thanks to the demand for Ground and "last-mile" delivery starting with the pandemic in 2020.

Here's a quick look at y/y growth in FDX revenue and EPS beginning with the pandemic:

8/21 Est. 5/21 q4 2/21 q3 11/20 q2 8/20 q1 5/20 q4 y.y rev gro +13% est +30% +23% +19% +13% -3% y.y op inc gro +117% +121% +120% +56% -47% y.y EPS gro +1% +98% +146% +192% +60% -50%

Source: Valuation spreadsheet from quarterly results

Looking at the revenue and EPS "compares" from 11/20 through 2/21, you can see how the stock is fighting an uphill battle for the next few quarters.

Still, looking at revisions, the absolute EPS and revenue estimates are stable to improving:

FedEx EPS estimate revisions:

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv as of 9/20/21

FedEx revenue revisions:

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv as of 9/20/21

Commentary: Fiscal '21 for FedEx ended on May 31, thus the 2021 numbers haven't changed the last 4 months.

Readers want to key into the revisions to fiscal '22, fiscal '23 and fiscal '24.

While fiscal '22 EPS looks like it might have topped out (at least temporarily), fiscal 2022 and 2023 revenue estimates have edged slightly higher.

Valuation:

Despite the drop in the stock price from $319 to $250 this year, the "expected" fiscal '22 EPS growth has moved higher from 9% last December '21 to 16% expected as of today.

The expected 3-year average EPS growth over the next 3 years is 13% with the stock trading at an 11x-12x multiple as this is being written.

Trading at 0.76x price to revenue today, the stock has always had a hard time moving higher when it's traded at 1.0x-1.1x price to revenue.

The long-term issue for FedEx as I have written about often is consistent free-cash-flow generation, as these articles discuss here, here and here.

One issue although FedEx has made progress on the integration is Europe and the TNT integration, which was the victim of a horrible hack shortly after it was acquired by FedEx. At the time of acquisition, FDX noted that TNT was a 19-quarter integration, which is a 5-year (almost) consolidation; but thanks to the hack, I think it's gone longer than that.

Current environment:

Before the summary and conclusion, the current environment - thanks to the pandemic - has changed dramatically for FedEx as demand soared for Ground operations thanks to the explosion in e-commerce and an America stuck at home.

Now that reopening has begun, FedEx is going to fight to maintain those market share gains acquired in calendar 2020, between May and year-end 2020 (through the Christmas season) so the key aspect to this quarter (at least what I'll be looking at anyway) is how Ground revenue and volume look through August '31.

The plus-side to Ground "normalizing" is that with reopening, B2B or business-to-business for FedEx, a very profitable business line, will recover as business office openings recover.

Summary / conclusion:

Although I could not specifically identify the exact quote in the conference call notes, either the May '20 or August '20 quarter, I thought a FedEx executive said that the transport giant had done 3 years of Ground volume in the last 1-2 quarters.

The stock peaked near $275 in Jan '18 with the Trump China trade wars, and then the Fed tightening, through December '18, but didn't bottom until it traded close to $100 in March '20 near the pandemic bottom.

The stock then went from $100 to $320 on the explosion in Ground and Ground revenue and Ground yields, and has since started to retrace that explosive move as calendar 2022 will likely see more "normal" revenue growth.

All kidding aside, FedEx wasn't designed to trade like this.

Industrials are reaching "oversold" status of which Transports are a big part, and FedEx is one of the top 2 transport weights.

FedEx is fairly valued here but has upside with continued Ground market share gains and margin gains.

China worries me greatly and its influence on FedEx and the Transports.