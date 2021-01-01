panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

A Safe Haven

Buying Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: NYSE:GSBD) shares is a solid investment in the American economy across 144 companies and 37 industries. It is a relatively safe buy for retail value investors apprehensive about putting more money into the market. The share price might seem stale, but the high dividend yield is the sugar.

GSBD enjoys the gravitas, steady hand, and oversight of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). GS is the largest shareholder. GS owns ~6.5M shares worth over $1.2B. 173 institutions own 23%; they have been increasing their positions 2.4xs more than decreasing positions.

GSBD merged in October, ‘20, with another GS unit, the Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. The merger, according to one review,

doubled GSBD’s assets to $3.5 billion and has delivered significant deleveraging , which will enable the Company to take advantage of attractive lending opportunities in the current environment.

New Device for Moneylending

The U.S. government created the BDC lending device in 1980. BDCs were the government’s response to curtail the deep recession, crumbling of the savings and loan industry, the inability of financial institutions to make home mortgages, loans to farmers, and a plethora of business bankruptcies. In 1981, interest rates hit their highest in modern history (16.63%).

BDCs could charge high-interest rates, higher than other lenders, make riskier loans and charge substantial origination fees. Most importantly, there was a change in the leverage limits (2 to 1 total debt-to-equity ratio). That sparked the BDC ventures in lending to a wide range of business borrowers. We could find a short-term business loan only at 18.5% from a bank. It was a bank we did our business with for 30 years. And, we said, “thank you.” BDCs are the intersection of Merchant Cash Advances, ETFs, Venture Funds, and Hedge Funds.

Companies and individuals with cash realized the opportunities of BDCs. Banking and lending laws and regulations did not inhibit them. Oversight was slim. BDCs are pass-through tax structures, i.e., about 90% of taxable income passes as dividends to investors. To receive the upcoming dividend buy GSBD in the next week. The current dividend yield on GSBD is 9.6%. Grades from Seeking Alpha for the dividend are:

D for Safety is down from D+ three months earlier

A+ for Growth, up from A

A+ for Yield for the past six months

D+ for Consistency, higher than the D that SA gave three months ago

47 BDCs are trading on the stock market. GSBD ranks ninth out of the top ten per market cap, second for current yield, and sixth for 20-day average volume. GSBD is a closed-end finance company lending to middle-market companies unable or unwilling to borrow from traditional lenders. The GSBD strategy is: generate income, capital appreciation, and ensure loan repayments through secured debt and second lien debt.

GSBD loans/investments range between $25M and $75M. The firm can source partners for larger deals. The company reported Q2 ’21 (June 30 ’21) GAAP EPS of $0.54 beat estimates by six cents. Revenue was up 174% Y/Y. Its debt-to-equity ratio was 0.91x as of June 30, ’21. Total investments as of the end of June were $3.53B in 144 companies operating in 37 industries. 96.8% of the commitments are senior secured debt and most of these put GSBD in a first lien position. The management is patently conservative while highly profitable. Its gross profit margin is 100%, EBIT is almost 80%, net income is 115%, and ROE is 28.5%. Insiders out-purchased shares over 13xs the dollar value of those who sold in the past nine months.

Notes of Caution

On the downside, analysts and financial news sites lightly cover the stock. The share price is today about what shares sold for throughout 2021. In 2017, shares topped $25. Its current PE is 9.6%. Short interest is negligible. One analyst believes investors are overpricing the stock. Considering the PE ratio is 5.9x, well below Capital Markets (price to book) and the U.S. market, the share price seems about fair and relatively safe. Earnings might decline as expenses rise if the economy sputters and the pandemic persists, hobbling business growth. Business bankruptcy filings are in slowdown mode. Competition from cheap credit and more flexible lenders can cause GSBD future revenue and earnings to stumble and tumble. GSBD June financials were positively affected by a $156.8M one-off gain.

The previous year was a downer for GSBD but net investment income came roaring back. It was $58M in Q2 compared to $18M in the prior-year quarter and repayment activity reportedly rose to new highs in Q2. The debt-to-equity ratio is high but debt is well-covered by operating cash flow and interest payments by EBIT.

The Takeaway

The U.S. markets seem unsteady. Some analysts claim they are shaky expecting a sell-off. Retail value investors might feel more comfortable investing in a financing company with a high dividend yield than a volatile share price like GSBD. The company is near the top of the list of BDCs. They invest in a healthy cross-section of companies and industries. There are downsides to consider. Extrinsic factors might affect future revenue and earnings. Our analysis suggests the share price is over fair value. If the pandemic comes under control and the economy strengthens, GSBD has a greater potential for upside movement. In a robust economy, GSBD revenue might grow by 15%. The share price is not volatile. The dividend yield makes this a good buy. GSBD inextricably links to GS, a legacy multinational investment bank and financial services company. We know GS for top investing and wealth management. GSBD cannot ask for a better kingpin to link to for success.