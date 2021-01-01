MarsYu/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) is a closed end fund that seeks to provide high current income by investing in below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located around the world. I like the diversification aspect for this fund, with its ability to invest in sovereign EM names as well. The fund has a good Sharpe ratio of 0.59 with a 11.6 standard deviation. The fund has a 7.97% yield with a modest 1.3% yearly NAV give-up. The leverage of the fund is on the low side (more conservative stance) and it has been able to reduce its expense ratio by having a lower cost of funds than the rest of the CEF cohort.

CEF Metrics

This section details some closed-end fund specific metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 26%

on the low side for the CEF space

Expense Ratio: 1.56%

on the lower side compared with other CEFs

very low recent funding costs

very positive for the fund

Manager: PGIM Investments (Prudential Asset Management)

premier asset manager with a solid track record

Premium / Z-stat: -5.78% discount, 1.23 1-year Z-statistic

the fund is trading at a discount

the discount is generally in line with historical discounts, although it has tightened

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the GHY portfolio that relate to credit risk - i.e. the probability of non-timely payment of interest and principal, and generally the risks that arise from the credit quality of the underlying debentures.

Source: PGIM

The portfolio is overweight below investment grade names, with the BB bucket having the largest concentration. As a reminder this is the most "conservative" of the below investment grade buckets, so the fund is not very aggressive from a credit risk perspective.

Source: PGIM

If we look at the largest issuers in the portfolio we will notice they are a mix of US HY names, Sovereign EM bonds (Turkey, Ukraine) and quasi sovereign oil & gas exposures (PEMEX). The fund is truly a global high yield fund that has a mandate to identify opportunities in a multitude of geographies and take advantage of them as such.

Portfolio Composition - Currency Risk

Source: PGIM

Source: PGIM

While the fund does not disclose the percentage of foreign exchange hedging it does, from its annual and semi-annual report we are inclined to think this risk is fully managed (i.e. like for like foreign exchange hedges for non-USD assets)

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the GHY portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk-free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the GHY portfolio NAV.

The fund has a 5.5-year duration, which is currently un-hedged. This means that the fund is susceptible to decreases in NAV prices due to an increase in USD risk-free rates.

Source: Market Research - Vanguard

GHY's current duration set-up puts it close to the intermediate-term duration bucket. We currently estimate an approximate 5.5% decrease in NAV on the back of a full 1% increase in risk-free rates across the maturity curve tomorrow.

On the credit spread side, given US HY credit spreads are at historically tight levels and the fund is levered, we might see a performance similar to 2018 in the instance we are going to have a market wide sell-off. What I like about this fund is its diversification, and the fact that it can access sovereign EM pockets, where the correlation with US HY is milder.

Returns

Source: Author

The fund has had a high recent number of very strong years, with the last negative performance being in 2018 on the back of the overall market sell-off in Nov/Dec of 2018.

In terms of the "Months with negative total returns" metric, GHY is in the middle of the pack, with an average of 4.7 months per year that exhibit negative returns.

Distributions

Source: PGIM

From the most recent Section 19 notice we can notice that the fund's distributions are 84% covered from the investment income generated by the fund. This is on the high side of HY CEFs and this is a positive for the fund.

Subsequently when looking at the NAV erosion since inception, we will notice that the fund has experienced an ~12% NAV give-up, which amounts to about a -1.3% loss per year from return of capital distributions from NAV.

Conclusion

A robust global high yield fund, GHY has a solid 0.59 Sharpe ratio and a 7.97% yield. Most of the distribution (84%) is covered from the underlying investments cash flows, while the return of capital for the fund results in a modest 1.3% yearly NAV erosion. GHY has had a tremendous performance in 2021 (up 13.4%) and with the Fed taper coming up I would be hesitant to see this continue given the fund is running a 5.5-year duration. For existing shareholders this is a solid hold, while for new investors the timing is not ideal now, even with the fund still trading at a discount.