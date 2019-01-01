Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) issued a whopping $900 million in preferred equity to reduce outstanding debt during Q2. As management stated on the earnings call:
During the second quarter, we utilized cash from operations and proceeds from a $900 million Series H preferred unit offering to reduce our outstanding debt by approximately $1.5 billion.
Given that ET's preferred equity (NYSE:ET.PC) (NYSE:ET.PD) (NYSE:ET.PE) yields around 7.5% at present, this seems like an illogical move when the proceeds are being used to pay off debt that costs ET much less. However, when you look at the overall cost of capital and ET's future capital allocation opportunities, it makes much more sense. We will discuss this in-depth in this article.
First, we will point out that this is not the first time that ET has issued preferred equity to pay off debt. Back ET's Q2 2019 earnings call, management stated:
In April 2019, we opportunistically issued 32 million of 7.6% Series E preferred units for gross proceeds of $800 million and used the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.
Then management's next sentence explains why they are doing this:
As a reminder, these securities received 50% equity credit from all three rating agencies, which represents an additional step up in our plan to achieve our leverage ratio target of 4 to 4.5 times.
ET's priority for the past several years (a goal which has been elongated due to COVID-19 impacts) has been to reduce the leverage ratio to fall within its target range of 4 to 4.5 times. An easy way to do this is to issue preferred equity and then repurchase debt. While the preferred equity is more expensive than the debt, they get 50% equity credit for it, so they are effectively reducing their debt burden in exchange for paying out higher fixed payments (in this case distributions instead of interest).
Rather than having to sell assets at unattractive multiples, waiting a longer period of time to reach the leverage ratio goal by simply reducing debt through retained cash flow, or even slashing the distribution further, ET is taking a "short cut" by issuing preferred equity and using the proceeds primarily for debt reduction.
While this makes sense to an extent, to other investors, it seems crazy in an era of cheap interest rates for an investment grade company to be raising funds at a fixed 7.5% cost, especially when it is not even counted fully as equity.
However, the biggest two reasons why we believe ET's decision to issue a large amount of preferred equity is prudent are:
While some investors may dismiss point number two as purely hypothetical and ultimately irrelevant since ET is very unlikely to issue common equity right now, we beg to differ. As we detailed in another recent piece, ET management indicated on the Q2 earnings call that they may increase unitholder capital returns in the near future, stating:
we will look to return additional capital for unitholders in the form of unit buybacks and/or distribution increases with the mix dependent upon our analysis of market conditions at the time.
With ET looking "to return additional capital for unitholders in the form of unit buybacks" and with all funds being fungible, ET is essentially applying the math of our aforementioned equation to try to reduce its cost of capital significantly by arbitraging the comparative discount in its preferred equity. Moving forward - even after it achieves its target leverage ratio - ET could (and should as long as capital markets provide this opportunity) continue to issue preferred equity and then recycle the proceeds into 50% debt repayment (thereby keeping the company leverage neutral) and 50% into common unit buybacks. Effectively, ET would be issuing capital at 7.5% while investing it at a greater than 15% return at current prices.
Over time, this would help close the gap and dramatically increase the price of the common equity. Furthermore, we believe this would actually strengthen ET's balance sheet as it would be able to reduce exposure to debt that has to be repaid and refinanced and is also at risk of rising interest rates over time in exchange for perpetual fixed cost capital. If the cost of debt for ET were to fall in the future and its common equity were to appreciate significantly in value, ET could always simply buy back its preferred equity and then issue back the debt that it is paying down today at much more advantageous levels.
ET's common units are ridiculously undervalued and trade at a steep discount to investment grade peers in the midstream industry as illustrated in the chart below:
|Midstream Business
|EV/EBITDA
|P/DCF
|ET
|7.59
|3.97
|MPLX (MPLX)
|9.28
|6.57
|EPD
|10.11
|7.37
|Kinder Morgan (KMI)
|10.00
|7.75
|Magellan Midstream (MMP)
|11.10
|9.62
|Enbridge (ENB)
|12.19
|9.33
|Plains All American (PAA)
|8.94
|4.71
Meanwhile, its preferred units trade at around par and therefore only cost ~7.5% in distributions per year. As a result, we favor ET's current policy of issuing more preferred equity in order to deleverage the balance sheet to a point where they can begin buying back common units. The combined cost of capital of 50% debt and 50% common equity is more than double the cost of 100% preferred equity, making this a very lucrative transaction for ET that we also believe de-risks the balance sheet by reducing the risk of bankruptcy as well as the risk of rising interest rates over the long-term.
As a result, we hope that management will continue to pursue this easy arbitrage opportunity to create unlock value for ET common equity investors while keeping the business on course to achieve its leverage target.
We rate ET as a Strong Buy and continue to maintain a significant allocation to it in our income portfolio.
