ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSE:ARKG) is an equity based Exchange Traded Fund with focus on innovation oriented healthcare companies. The fund invests its holdings across the spectrum of market cap and hence offers diversification to its investors. As ARK Genomic Revolution is aimed at investing in companies which provide cutting edge innovative ideas, it employs a combination of investment strategies including Top Down and Bottom Up approach. The mix ensures that the fund is invested in fundamentally robust companies and is able to provide steady returns.

The Composition

ARK Genomic Revolution is a thematic fund and is mainly invested in healthcare companies. These firms constitute 94 percent of its holdings. While the fund has clear healthcare focus, it achieves diversification through various other means such as capitalization differentiation and technological orientation. As stated earlier, the fund invests across different market cap bands. ARK Genomic Revolution invests a little over one-third of its holdings in large cap companies with $10 to $100 billion in capitalization while medium companies with $2 billion to $10 billion in market cap account for 44 percent of the fund’s portfolio. Remaining portfolio is invested in Mega companies and small companies. This mix ensures that the fund has diversified its risk while also optimizing its returns.

Technology focus makes another basis for ARK Genomic Revolution to diversify. The ETF has invested in a wide range of technologies including Targeted Therapeutics and Bioinformatics. The former accounts for nearly 20 percent of the fund’s portfolio while the latter stands at 17.3 percent. Apart from these, the ETF is also engaged in Molecular Diagnostics segment, Instrumentation segment and Beyond DNA accounting for 16.3 percent, 13.1 percent and 13 percent of the portfolio, respectively.

These two metrics provide suitable diversification to the fund while allowing it to focus on its niche area of healthcare sector. Within different sub-segments, the fund may keep changing its holdings in response to market conditions and other factors. As of June 30, 2021, following exhibit shows the fund’s largest holdings company wise. The change in composition is important in actively managed funds as the strategy allows them to customize their design according to the requirements.

The analysis of the composition also helps in analyzing the causes behind the performance of the fund. For the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, the fund lagged behind broader indices as some of its top holdings failed to perform. Teladoc (TDOC), its largest component, had rocky performance which took its toll on the overall performance of the fund. Following exhibit shows the impact of the various constituents upon the fund’s performance.

The Performance

As ARK Genomic Revolution is an actively managed ETF, its investment potential may be evaluated through the analysis of its Net Asset Value or NAV growth rate. As on June 30, 2021, the fund had $9.74 billion worth of net assets. Its one-year growth rate stood at 79.12 percent while the same metrics was reported at 50.03 percent and 42.54 percent for 3 years and 5 years’ time frame. However, it should be kept in mind that the market price of an ETF, though impacted by NAV, is not identical. The fund has provided robust 27.20 percent growth in its NAV since its inception.

Apart from return, the investors need to look at expenses side as well. A fund needs to incur several expenses to carry out its operations. Since these expenses are ultimately paid out of the proceeds to the fund, it is essential that the investors ensure that these are not excessive. ARK Genomic Revolution reported its expense ratio at 0.75 percent which is in line with its peers.

The Risk Factor

While assessing the feasibility of any ETF, it is important to look at different factors and not just remain fixated on returns only. It is equally important to assess the risk dimension of the ETF. The first and foremost risk faced by any ETF is market risk, which refers to the volatility in the general market. All the market instruments face such risk. Then there are specific risks which are endemic to specific sectors. In the case of ARK Genomic Revolution, one such risk is related to Healthcare sector. Recent past had been especially volatile and erratic for healthcare sector and the impact was clearly visible on the performance of the fund.

Apart from the specific risks, ETFs are also affected by the change in treasury yields. In the recent months, swift increase in the US 10-year Treasury yield put immense pressure on the ETF which was clearly visible on the quarterly performance shown by ARK Genomic Revolution. The impact of increase in treasury yield is particularly taxing on growth-oriented companies as they mainly derive their value from the anticipation of future growth. However, such growth becomes more expensive as higher yields make borrowings more expensive, leading to higher cost of capital and compromising margins.

Investment Thesis

ARK Genomic Revolution is an actively managed ETF, implying that it responds swiftly to the changes in market circumstances. However, despite the fast-moving management style, the fund has managed to keep its costs down, ensuring that the investors get maximum bang for their buck. While we have analyzed the overall performance of the fund, it is important to have a look at the discount/premium ratio as well. This ratio tells whether the ETF is trading at discount or at premium in relation to its NAV. The investors may want to open a position at the price point which does not carry excessive premium. Overall, ARK Genomic Revolution has the potential to provide robust and reliable returns in the past, due to its emphasis on high quality stocks. However, the fund also has marginally high-risk profile as it focuses on growth oriented companies, which tend to be more volatile in their performance.