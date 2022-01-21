JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are up 7.8% over the last 12 months, but are 22.4% below the YTD high closing price of $68.26 on April 9th. The YTD total return on INTC is 11%, half the total return for the Semiconductor industry. The market appears not to buy into the turnaround story (also see this article).

12-month price history and basic statistics for INTC (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While INTC has been consistently beating the quarterly EPS expectations, the problem is that the consensus outlook is for 2021 and 2022 EPS to be less than in 2020. Even if the consensus opinion of the analysts is that INTC can succeed in the planned revamp, earnings growth is fairly far out.

Trailing quarterly EPS and estimated future quarterly EPS for INTC (Source: eTrade)

When I last analyzed INTC on January 19th, I assigned a bearish rating. At that time, INTC had a forward P/E of 12.5, somewhat higher than the current value, but both are within historical norms. Since January 19th, INTC’s share price is down 8.64% (for a total return of -6.92%) as compared to a gain of 14.7% for the S&P 500.

Performance of INTC vs. S&P 500 since my last analysis (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In analyzing stocks, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target. The second is the market-implied outlook, representing the consensus outlook of the options market. The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the share price of the underlying stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of calls and puts at a range of strikes, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for price return that reconciles all of the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, I have written an overview post, including links to the relevant financial literature.

In January, the Wall Street consensus outlook for INTC was neutral, with a consensus 12-month price target that was slightly below INTC’s share price at that time. In addition, the dispersion between the analysts was very high, indicating that there was little forward-looking information that the analysts agreed upon. As a rule of thumb, I get concerned when the highest price target is twice the lowest, and this was the situation in January. I have a screenshot of the analyst ratings and price targets in my January article. The market-implied outlook in January was significantly bearish, with substantially elevated probabilities of negative returns. With the Wall Street consensus indicating essentially no expectation for price appreciation over the next 12 months, and the market-implied outlook tilted to negative price returns, I assigned a bearish rating overall.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for INTC

eTrade calculates the Wall Street consensus from the views of 26 ranked analysts who have assigned ratings and 12-month price targets for INTC within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral (as in January) and the 12-month price target is $61.14, 15.4% above the current share price and 6.6% above the 12-month price target as of January 19th. Roughly 40% of the expected price appreciation is due to the increased price target and 60% is due to the decline in INTC’s share price since January 19th. In other words, the analyst consensus has become more positive, but much of the projected upside is due to the stock having gotten cheaper over the past 8 months. The dispersion among the price targets is slightly larger today than back in January, so it’s hard to put much weight on the consensus.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for INTC (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha’s calculation of the Wall Street consensus uses the ratings and price targets from 43 analysts who have published their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus price target is 18.7% above the current share price. The ratings cover an unusually large range (10 analysts are bearish, 16 are bullish, and 17 are neutral).

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for INTC (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Wall Street consensus outlook was neutral in January and continues to be neutral today. The consensus outlook for price appreciation is much better today, with expected 12-month price appreciation of 15.4% to 18.7% (as compared to -0.38% in January). The high level of dispersion among the analysts continues to be a concern.

Market-Implied Outlook for INTC

I have analysed call and put options at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to calculate the 4-month market-implied outlook for INTC. I have also calculated the 5.85-month outlook using options expiring on March 18, 2022. I chose to analyze options expiring on these two dates to provide a view into early 2022. INTC has an active options trade, increasing confidence in the meaningfulness of the market-implied outlook.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and price return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for INTC for the 4-month period from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The 4-month market-implied outlook for INTC is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities for positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. The peak probability corresponds to a price return of +1.5%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 34.4%. The theoretical prices of options calculated from this distribution match the market prices of the options to within an average of 0.3% of the market prices of the options.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for INTC for the 4-month period from now until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The probabilities of positive returns tend to be a bit higher than for negative returns (the blue line is mostly above the dashed red line) for a range of the most probable outcomes (+/-30%). This is a slightly bullish indication from the options market. Theoretically, the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because risk-averse investors will pay more than fair value for put options to gain downside protection (and investors are assumed, in aggregate, to be risk-averse). Dividend-paying stocks also tend to have elevated probabilities of negative price returns because dividend payments reduce the potential for price appreciation. The small positive tilt in the market-implied outlook is a slightly bullish signal.

The market-implied outlook for the next 5.85 months (calculated from options expiring on March 18, 2022) is closer to neutral, with very similar probabilities of positive and negative returns for a wide range of outcomes, although there is a small range of outcomes with elevated probability of negative returns. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 34.3%. Overall, this is closer to a neutral outlook.

Market-implied price return probabilities for INTC for the 5.85-month period from now until March 18, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook to early 2022 is slightly bullish, diminishing to a more neutral view for the (almost) six month view. Considering both time horizons, the market-implied outlook is neutral with a slightly bullish tilt. What is most notable here is the difference between the current market-implied outlook(s) and the results from my analysis in January. Back then, the outlooks showed markedly elevated probability of negative returns. The market-implied outlook for INTC is considerably more favorable today than back in January.

Summary

INTC is trading at levels that suggest that the market has little faith in management’s vision. The Wall Street consensus outlook for INTC continues to be neutral (as it has been for quite a while), but the consensus price target implies 12-month price appreciation of 17% (for a total expected return of 19.5% with the dividend). The improved upside potential has more to do with INTC’s reduced share price than improvements in the outlook for earnings, but both play a role. As a rule of thumb for a buy, I look for expected 12-month return than is at least ½ the expected annualized volatility. INTC makes the cutoff, with 19.5% in expected return and 34% volatility). The high dispersion among the analyst price targets adds a note of caution, however. The predictive value of consensus price targets disappears as dispersion increases and the correlation between realized and consensus-predicted price returns actually goes negative for sufficiently high spread in analyst opinion. The market-implied outlook to early next year is slightly bullish, shifting to neutral for the 6-month period. I am changing my rating on INTC neutral, based on the higher consensus outlook for 12-month price appreciation (largely due to the drop in share price since my last analysts) and the improved market-implied outlook.