Thesis

Our family is long-term bulls in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector. To us, it’s the most innovative sector for the future aided by the most reliable secular trend – people’s desire to live longer and healthier. As analyzed in my last article, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) offers a great choice for exposure to the leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies at low cost, diversification, tradability, and liquidity. The article showed that IBB has delivered excellent performance in the past. However, there are disadvantages to be considered too, such as its overall larger volatility.

Furthermore, the current overall market valuation is at a historical high. The combination of high volatility and high valuation calls for hedging ideas, and this article describes such an idea after analyzing the fund’s fundamentals.

Overview and recap

Much of the detailed information has been covered in my previous article and won’t be covered here anymore. Here, I will just provide a recap of the most relevant information to facilitate the new discussions.

The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. As seen, it is one of the iShares series issued by BlackRock (BLK). It holds 274 companies with a total asset of over $10B. And it charges a 0.46% expense ratio. This information is provided in comparison to its closest competing fund, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), to provide a context.

The next chart provides a recap of the fund’s performance, compared to the overall market (represented by SPY) and the XBI since 2007 when XBI was launched (and IBB was launched earlier). As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, IBB returned more than 600%, significantly higher than the overall market. I do not believe such past performance was an accident; I believe it is fundamentally fueled by the innovation behind the biotech industry and expect such trend will continue into the future also.

Risks: larger volatility and valuation at historical high

As can be seen from the next chart, in the region highlighted in the blue box, the bio-sector fund displayed a large standard deviation than the overall market. IBB’s standard deviation has been around 21% since 2007, significantly higher than SPY’s 15.4%. IBB also suffered a larger worst year performance (-45% vs. 36%) and a similar maximum drawdown compared to the overall market (about 50%). Seeing a 40% to 50% shrink of your total portfolio shrink can be very stressful, both emotionally and economically.

At the same time, the valuation of the fund is also near the historical peak. I wish I could find a PE or CAPE ratio for the IBB fund over a long period of time to provide a broader context of the valuation risks. But I did my search and couldn't find a record over any longer period. If you know where to find such a record, please definitely inform me. With the information available here, I will just have to extrapolate using the following date of the S&P 500. I am sure there will be inaccuracies in this extrapolation, but I think I will be in the ballpark. As seen from the next chart, the CAPE for S&P 500 currently stands at 38.8, only slightly below (by about 13%) the historical record of 44.2 set in Dec 1999, at the peak of the tech bubble. By extrapolation, I would assume the IBB fund is also close to its historical record valuation.

Such a combination of high volatility and high valuation certainly increases the risk profile of the fund at this current time and calls for some hedging considerations. Therefore, in the next section of this article, we will explore some hedging ideas to tame some of the risks.

How to hedge some of the volatility and valuation risks?

The above combination of high volatility and high valuation certainly increases the risk profile of the fund at this current time. Therefore, in the remainder of this article, we will explore some hedging strategies to tame some of the risks.

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio’s All Weather Portfolio. And the central idea in my asset allocation is diversification. Therefore, the ideas discussed here will be all along the lines of diversification and risk-parity.

There are not many truly diversified investments (i.e. uncorrelated investments) available to most investors. And as seen from the next chart, IBB is highly correlated to the overall market as represented by the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ 100 index. To effectively diversify, we have to look beyond stocks, such as gold and bond. As seen, IBB is negatively correlated to long-term treasury and gold.

Given IBB’s negative correlation to long-term treasury and gold, it is possible to set up a combined portfolio consisting of two or three of these negatively correlated assets for hedging. The following example illustrates the simple use of three assets by two example portfolios:

Portfolio 1: 100% IBB

Portfolio 1: 80% IBB + 10% TLT + 10% GLD

As can be seen in the next chart in this section, with the addition of 10% TLT and GLD, the combined portfolio significantly reduced the volatility, in terms of the standard deviation, the worst year performance, and the maximum drawdown. The downside is that the return is also slightly reduced, but not by that much.

For me, I think whatever the lost return is totally worth it. As seen, both the worst year performance and maximum drawdown have been improved by 5% to 8% by the addition of a little bit of gold and treasury bond. Seeing a 40% to 50% shrink of your TOTAL portfolio shrink can be very stressful, and a 5% to 8% improvement is a LOT – both in economic and emotional terms.

Conclusions and final thoughts

The IBB fund offers a great choice for exposure to the leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies at low cost, diversification, tradability, and liquidity. The fund includes businesses that are at the forefront of innovations and enjoys the most reliable secular trend – people’s desire to live longer and healthier. Thanks to these factors, IBB has delivered excellent returns in the past.

But the current market valuation is at a historical high and the fund has suffered large volatility risks in the past. The combination of high volatility and high valuation calls for hedging ideas. And this article describes such an idea after analyzing its fundamentals based on diversification to hedge the risks. The method slightly reduced the total return to some degree. But the lost return is totally worth it for conservative investors like myself. These methods improved the worst year performance and maximum drawdown by about 5 to 8% at the worst of the times in the past. Seeing a 40% to 50% shrink of your total portfolio shrink can be very stressful, and a 5-8% improvement is a lot – both in economic and emotional terms.