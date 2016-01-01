badmanproduction/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Looking into Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the result of a follower request on Seeking Alpha. I did not have the stock on my radar given its size and rather limited stock price history. However, I have started to like the company as it fits right into my wheelhouse given that I've discussed a large number of industrial companies in the past few months. The company is one of two major stock-listed rental companies focused on a wide variety of construction and maintenance-related projects. The company's stock price has almost doubled since the start of the year as demand has risen. Nonetheless, given the company's growth potential, the valuation is not lofty. In this article, I will give you the details and explain why this is an interesting buy on stock market weakness. So, bear with me!

What's Herc Holdings?

The Herc business model is relatively straightforward. The company is an equipment rental company. Founded 56 years ago, the company has 280 locations in 39 states and five Canadian provinces. As the map below shows, the company is present in all major metropolitan areas. The HRI ticker has been public since the company's IPO in 2016. Currently, the company has a market cap of roughly $3.8 billion.

The company is focused on heavy machinery as its fleet consists of specialty machinery (23.7%), aerial equipment (23.0%), material handling (16.7%), Earthmoving (13.7%), and others. On a cost basis, the company manages equipment with a value of close to $3.8 billion. The average fleet age in 2Q21 was 48 months. The average age of equipment that was disposed of was 86 months.

Additionally, the company's utilization rate was 42.1% in 2Q21, which was up from 30.8% during 2Q20. Last year, construction was weak as a result of the first pandemic lockdowns that took almost the entire quarter. This hit the company hard as 31% of its customers are contractors. Infrastructure and government customers are its smallest category worth 17% of 2Q21 sales.

Using a chart provided by its largest competitor United Rentals (URI), we see that the company is a small fish in a huge sea. This industry is extremely fragmented as the $25.1 billion market cap leader United Rentals is in low double-digit market share territory. However, this also means that well-management companies can grow through organic growth and acquisitions. This reminds me of the public storage industry, which is also seeing low entry barriers and high competition. The winners are companies who offer a differentiated service (going beyond simply renting a piece of equipment) and companies that take care of their expenses.

With that said, let's take a look under the hood - or bonnet if you're British.

Herc Financials Are Great

Herc does not pay a dividend - and it probably won't for a long time. However, that's not a bad time as this stock is a way to get increasing rental market share. Since its IPO, the company has consistently grown operating cash flow from its lows close to $340 million to $710 million in 2021 (expected). Next year, we're looking at another double-digit expected increase after 2021 could be one of the strongest years in the company's recent history.

Meanwhile, capital expenditures remain subdued. That's the cash the company uses to invest in capital goods - also known as equipment in this case (among others).

This means that the company will have very volatile free cash flow as the graph below shows, which requires additional funding to make larger acquisitions - in some cases. For example, over the past 4 quarters, the company spend $63.5 million in cash acquisitions. As free cash flow was roughly $400 million in this period, the company was able to repay net (adjusted for new debt issued) of close to $400 million. Most of the company's current debt consists of Senior Notes maturing in 2027. These bonds with a value of $1.2 billion have a weighted interest rate of 5.5%, which does make sense given the business risks and the somewhat small size of the company. I, therefore, expect that the company won't accelerate acquisitions for now as it will manage its financials conservatively until its leverage ratio allows for new debt offerings with good yields.

The good news is that the company is indeed managing things conservatively. We're looking at a continuing decline in the net leverage ratio as net debt is expected to remain flat until at least the end of 2022 while higher EBITDA is expected to rise further. This is boosted by increasing EBITDA margins. Prior to this year, the company run EBITDA margins as low as 33.4% in 2017. United Rentals has reported consistent EBITDA margins close to 45%. HRI is looking at 42.7% in EBITDA margins next year. That's important as it shows the company's ability to operate on high margins. If that were not the case, I would be worried when it comes to the company's ability to thrive in a competitive industry.

A Good Valuation

Herc has a $3.8 billion market cap. In addition to that, we're looking at close to $1.7 billion in net financial debt at the end of this year. This gives us an enterprise value of $5.5 billion, which is 6.5x adjusted EBITDA. In this case, I'm using the lowest number of the $840-$870 million expected EBITDA range for 2021.

The company is positive for a number of reasons including its ability to maintain high(er) EBITDA margins, higher economic growth, and strength in construction. On top of that, I'm sure that the company benefits from a chip shortage at manufacturers which makes buying new equipment hard and, therefore, supports the value of used machinery (HRI has a ton of it) and overall rental demand.

As a result, we're dealing with a favorable valuation. 6.5x adjusted EBITDA makes sense. It's not extremely cheap, but it's a fair price. Especially if the accelerates its expansion after 2022 - which is based on my expectations.

Unfortunately, right now, we're dealing with severe pressure on stocks. While the S&P 500 is just 4% below its all-time high, a lot of cyclical have fallen more than that. Ongoing weakness in China, pandemic-related issues, and pressure on D.C. to pass stimulus are hurting stocks. I discussed most of this in a July blog, which is still up-to-date.

Takeaway

Herc is a great company. Its business model is straightforward and its management is conservative. The company's balance sheet is healthy and will allow for a more aggressive business strategy over the next few years. Additionally, while the valuation is already attractive, the company benefits from a number of tailwinds including high rental demand (despite pressure on the economy), a chip shortage at manufacturers, and general outsourcing plans at construction companies who want to become leaner.

My advice is to buy this stock on weakness. I'm not buying because I own 50% industrials. I also own Caterpillar (CAT), which is correlated to its customers - like HRI.

If you buy on weakness, don't treat it like a trade. I think we're looking at a company that has the potential to grow on a long-term basis. But again, I think this stock can go lower over the next few months. As it's not a dividend growth stock, try to buy it as close to $100 as possible.

This comes with the risk of missing more upside, but I think it's worth it.

