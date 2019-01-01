Alina555/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Back in the middle of 2019, I wrote about MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and argued that if a recession is set to hit, investors should run for the hills since they were making massive investments into new properties and offerings while the demand for those was set to need a strong economic growth environment. Little did I know at the time that just a few months later one of the greatest economic recessions would hit the global economies due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutting down of those global economies to contain it. MGM lost a huge amount of its share value in the coming weeks and hit a near all-time low of under $8.00 per share:

Data by YCharts

Since then, the company's share price has recovered almost all of its losses and then some and currently trades at over $40.00 per share, driven by expectations for renewed economic activities which will make their investment pay off. The company also received quite a bit of stimulus and loans through various governments to help with the fallout of the pandemic and they seem to have put it to good use, which means they are set to enjoy a solid boost to their business once the United States and Asia-Pacific region economies fully reopen in the coming months.

But the question I have is whether it's really justified for them to be trading at a higher place than they were before the pandemic hit, given that there are still a lot of regions and entire nations which are seeing a surge in the Delta Variant and vaccine hesitancy, causing a very slow return-to-normal attitude when it comes to booking vacations, hotel rooms and various leisure activities.

Asia-Pacific Expansion

The real source of growth for the company, even before the pandemic, was from the Asia-Pacific region where the potential is nearly unlimited with the expanding middle class and higher rates of resort gambling tendencies than in the United States. The company has invested heavily into new resorts and casinos in Japan and other countries in the region in hopes to no longer rely on growth from Las Vegas - which makes up a considerable amount of their sales.

Last time I wrote about MGM Resorts, they were growing that Asia-Pacific revenue by 26% while their other revenue sources were barely growing or not growing at all, making up over 20% of their total revenues. It's worth mentioning that although there has been news in their most recent report showing that they actually stumbled in China but made better-than-expected gains in their Las Vegas resorts. Compared to 2019 figures, their China resorts lost 56% while their Las Vegas resorts only lost 30%. Even so, I believe this is a short-term stumble and in the longer run, growth is set to come from the Asia-Pacific region while Las Vegas sales are set to remain under pressure.

I expect that China segment sales will comprise around 30% of their total revenues and report a strong 20% and over growth rate in sales throughout 2022 and 2023 and we should begin seeing that in the upcoming quarter.

Long Time To Get To 100%

Even with the Las Vegas economy semi-booming compared to the pandemic, it's still clear that there is roughly half of the country which won't even entertain the notion of visiting a crowded casino until the Delta variant and other pandemic woes subside, and that can take quite a while.

That means that we are unlikely to see even close to a return to pre-pandemic levels of resort occupancy and activity until well into 2022, by my current estimates. This puts long-term investors in a peculiar position given the fact that their share price is currently trading higher than it was before the pandemic hit and is at multiples which can become uncomfortable if there isn't increased activity in their casinos and resorts earlier than what's expected.

When it comes to their ability to sustain their business until this recovery and activity picks up, they currently hold the highest ever cash position with over $5.6 billion in cash and equivalents. Although they hold a high debt position of over $12.6 billion, they only pay about $730 million each year in interest expense, which is very manageable for the time being. I believe they have sufficient liquidity to ride out these next few quarters before activity picks up.

Valuation Too High To Justify

Since many of these headwinds will take a while to resolve, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where the future with the virus is uncertain, I don't believe that their current valuation is justified given that they are unlikely to meet their EPS projections as is.

Currently, they are projected to return to reporting a profit by 2022 and grow at low double-digit rate thereafter:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $(0.94) $0.22 $0.89 $1.28 $1.47 Growth +76.2% N/A +308% +43.5% +14.8% Multiple N/A 189x 46.3x 32.2x 28.1x

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - MGM Resorts)

For a company growing at around 20% a year, a multiple of 20x to 25x is appropriate, so given that I believe they are unlikely to meet these expectations, I believe they are overvalued for the time being until they resolve some of these issues.

As a result, I remain neutral to slightly bearish on the company's 2-3 year prospects given their current valuation.