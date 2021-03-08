MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to income investing, there are constantly offered a wide variety of options offered to investors with various levels of both income and riskiness, which complicates the process of seeking those that stand to generate alpha. Whilst the current high near 9% dividend yield from Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) sees significant alpha on offer, it sadly comes with one big caveat that weighs down their appeal as a potential investment.

Background

Whilst the severe economic downturn of 2020 saw many of their midstream peers reducing their dividends, often significantly, they originally sustained their dividends only to then start 2021 with a surprise reduction even as operating conditions were improving. The underlying cause was not poor financial performance nor an overleveraged financial position, it was instead to fund increased capital expenditure, as per the commentary from management included below.

“In order to finance the incremental capital investment, we announced a reduction in AM's dividend to $0.90 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2021. This reduction allows us to allocate capital towards the highest rate of return project and AM's expanded portfolio as a result of the drilling partnership development plan.”

-Antero Midstream Q4 2020 Conference Call.

It remains open to the subjective opinions of individual investors whether they support this strategy and thus the resulting dividend reduction but objectively speaking, if nothing else it highlights the managerial risk from being a subsidiary of Antero Resources (AR). Since they are a subsidiary, their decision-making process differs from standalone midstream companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge (ENB) because they must follow the wishes of their parent company who in this instance wishes to increase drilling and thus capital expenditure. When looking ahead, this creates one big caveat complicating the safety for their otherwise sustainable dividends since their future direction is ultimately left to the will of another company, which will always weigh upon their appeal as an income investment.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully at least their recent cash flow performance provides a solid base to sustain their new lower dividends, although funding a high dividend yield of 9.00% is seldom ever cheap. Throughout the first half of 2021 their operating cash flow was a respectable $360.4m with virtually zero net working capital movements, which after funding their capital expenditure left $271.7m of free cash flow. During the first quarter of 2021 they paid their last previous higher quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share, which saw dividend payments total $256m during the first half higher than will be the case going forwards. Although they still nevertheless saw adequate coverage of 106.13%, which points favorably towards sustaining their new quarterly lower dividends of $0.225 per share. When looking ahead into the future at their capital allocation strategy guidance for 2021-2025, it indicates they expect to generate a total of $500m of free cash flow after total dividend payments of $2.1b, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Antero Midstream August 2021 Company Presentation.

Even if investors were to ignore the fact that they intend to utilize this excess free cash flow to reduce net debt and conduct share buybacks, it would still only provide a very limited scope for dividend growth. If this comes to pass, it will provide dividend coverage of 123.81% and whilst this is sustainable, it still does not allow for material dividend growth without eroding their margin of safety, which would end up further hurting the appeal of their dividends.

This ultimately means that the realistic scope for material dividend growth is limited during the foreseeable future. If interested in further details regarding their underlying fundamentals, such as their healthy financial position, please refer to my previous article because these have not materially changed since publishment and are also not of central importance to this thesis.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

There are many different objectives that investors can pursue but generally speaking, the midstream industry is one that primarily attracts those seeking income, especially given the high dividend yield of 9% offered in this situation. This means that their dividends sit at the core of their investment appeal and thus intrinsic value, which was estimated by utilizing a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Baseline Scenario

Following the previous discussion, it seems reasonable to assess their valuation by utilizing a baseline scenario with simple middle-of-the-road assumptions because the realistic scope for material dividend growth is limited. Since their dividends nevertheless still appear sustainable and safe, excluding any further managerial risks, the scenario foresees their annual dividends of $0.90 per share remaining unchanged perpetually into the future.

Although management may potentially end up reducing capital expenditure and thus increase their distributions again in the future, essentially reversing their decision earlier in 2021, this is highly uncertain, and the risk remains that they could double-down and increase further spending. Since there are no accurate methods to assess the probability of these competing directions and resulting managerial risks, they essentially cancel themselves out and thus negate any benefit from assessing any bullish and bearish scenarios.

When looking past the medium-term and further afield into the long-term, as a natural gas-focused midstream company, they face headwinds as the world transitions to clean energy. Whilst natural gas will likely remain a key component in the energy mix, it would be far too optimistic to assume that significant long-term growth opportunities will present themselves. Since they are a subsidiary of Antero Resources, they are also ultimately bound by the direction their parent company takes and thus they have less scope to freely pursue investments in clean energy-related projects in such a manner as their much larger standalone peer, Energy Transfer (ET) has already started.

Even without any growth, this baseline scenario still saw a very impressive 98% of the results producing an intrinsic value above their current share price of $9.95 with a target share price of $13.40, which is 34.67% higher. Whilst these results indicate that there is significant alpha on offer even if the company merely tracks sideways, it nevertheless still comes with the one big caveat of heavily depends upon the future will of their parent company, which weighs down their appeal.

Image Source: Author.

Following this contrasting situation, it begs the question to what extent they could reduce their dividends whilst still justifying their current valuation or put another way, how significant of a future dividend reduction are their shares currently pricing. The answer was found by rearranging the discounted cash flow valuation to solve for their dividends instead of solving their intrinsic value. It can be seen that these results range between a reduction of 54% and a growth rate of 2% across the range of cost of equity assumptions with the average result being a reduction of 26%. This indicates that their shares are currently priced for their dividends to be reduced by around the same extent as their 27% reduction in earlier 2021, which history indicates is not necessarily unrealistic.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.84 (SA).

Conclusion

On one hand, there is significant alpha on offer for investors who grab their desirable high 9% distribution yield but on the other hand, the managerial risk stemming from their parent company weighs down their appeal as a potential investment. Since this creates a contrasting situation that largely cancels out in my view, I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Antero Midstream’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.