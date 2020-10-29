Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment

Among competitive and casual gamers worldwide, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is a household name. Formed through a merger of Activision Inc. and Vivendi Games in 2008, ATVI is now home to a plethora of award-winning legendary titles such as World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Candy Crush, StarCraft and Overwatch. Today, ATVI is one of the largest video game producers worldwide and continues to be an influence in the global market for video games.

I covered ATVI 9 months ago as a new author on Seeking Alpha, and some of the ideas still stand today: the fact that they have a large and loyal fanbase that can continuously generate revenues even in lull periods without releases, their preferential positioning in the mobile and esports industry, as well as the strong macroeconomic tailwinds. In this article, I want to further build on those ideas in a more complete manner, and evaluate it against the backdrop of the ongoing lawsuits against ATVI that have caused their recent dismal performance.

(ATVI's Price performance has been dismal recently)

Industry Outlook

In the gaming industry that ATVI is in, players enjoy a significant forward outlook because of the pandemic-catalyzed gaming tailwinds. However, shifting winds in the industry have resulted in an ever-evolving monetization playbook.

Pandemic Tailwinds augment Secular Gaming Trends

The pandemic has been period of windfall for players in the gaming industry, which can be attributed heavily to sustained shelter-at-home conditions forcing secluded consumers to find a new hobby. In addition, many employees switching to work-from-home arrangements also found themselves having more time to invest in new video games. Even though vaccination drives and planned re-openings worldwide will likely result in fewer opportunities for individuals to spend time on entertainment as the workers return back to offices, the tailwinds are still blowing for the broader gaming industry.

For one, gaming habits built up during the pandemic do not appear to be going anywhere even as the world moves towards a post-COVID era. A United Talent survey of likely post-pandemic preferences reveals that almost 40% of US consumers are willing to consume more video games and esports content, with roughly the same amount being willing to consume as much of such content as during the pandemic.

(Consumers are expected to consume more video games and esports. Source: United Talent)

These pandemic-catalyzed tailwinds play well into existing secular gaming trends. With the lockdown introducing an even more diverse consumer base into gaming, outsized growth is expected for the broader video game industry. From 2020 to 2025, total retail sales of video games worldwide are expected to grow significantly at 9.33% CAGR, from $155,593 M in 2021 to $243,031 M in 2025.

(CAGR of the video game industry. Source: Euromonitor)

As of 2020, the majority of revenue streams from video games come from China and the USA at 26% and 25%, followed by Japan at 11%. However, the future growth of the entire video game market is expected to be led by the USA, which is expected to outpace the market by 2%. In contrast, the Chinese Video Game market is expected to grow by only 7.8%, and the Japanese Video Game market is expected to contract by 2%.

Euromonitor's projections were done prior to the news of recent video game bans in China that occurred on the 11th of September 2021, so the quoted estimates are likely to overestimate the actual growth of the Chinese market.

Platform monetization trends have shifted to cater to mobile gaming

Video games have evolved alongside changes in the taste and preferences of consumers as well as technological advancements. With the increased computing power of smartphone devices, as well as the rise in the casual demographic of players, mobile games in general have become one of the most popular modes of gaming in today's world. According to the State of Online Gaming 2020 report, mobile phones remain the primary gaming device worldwide. Individuals surveyed in the report indicated that they had the highest propensity for playing on mobile phones, which is growing statistic unlike other gaming for on platforms

(Mobile Phone Games remain the primary gaming device worldwide. Source: The State of Online Gaming 2018-2020)

As a consequence, many developers have also started incorporating this into their product portfolio strategy, striving to innovate new mobile game ports of additional games in order to attract new demographics of consumers. In the past, casual games like Candy Crush dominated the App Store charts, but we are seeing a movement towards mobile versions of originally PC or Console video games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, and Minecraft.

This movement towards mobile gaming also opens up more creative monetization opportunities, distinct from pay-to-play models of the past. While free-to-play has dominated the mobile games market, what type of monetization is most effective still depends heavily on geography. In the Chinese BiliBili App Store for instance, the Top 10 highest grossing games are all monetized through Gachapon-like gambling mechanics where players essentially pay to roll the dice for a chance at getting rare items or characters. In the US App Store, however, monetization modes are more diverse. At the same time, we have also seen similar monetization trends spill over to PC or console. This is in the spirit of levelling the playing field for cross-platform games, which can help the developer to tap on more gamer demographics across different platform.

(Different monetization game modes on different app stores. Source: App Annie and Bilibili Store)

Such monetization tactics are crucial in encouraging repeat revenue streams, but the winds are always shifting in free-to-play. The Loot Box mechanic was popular among leading game developers a few years ago until it was criticized as harmful to children for promoting gambling habits. Today, developers rely on monetizing off a "Battle Pass" subscription format that encourages players to continue playing consistently for rewards, but there is no guarantee that this will continue to work in the future.

Moving towards free-to-play in general (including mobile games) implies that there is really no one set monetization feature that is guaranteed to be successful. With no set playbook about how to monetize consistently, what will set developers apart from each other will be their ability to understand current gamer demographics and build brand loyalty in a way that will guarantee returns that are independent of monetization models.

Developers expand to different modes of engagement as competition increases

Competition is expected to be relatively cutthroat in the future, with low bars to entry attracting new entrants into the growing industry. Even though large game developers have franchises and titles that remain iconic in the industry, it is clear that there is a potential for any indie company to create games that can prove to be effective substitutes. In the 2020 global market for video games, the top 6 developers only took up 41% of the market, with ATVI coming in third at 6%.

(Market Share of the global video game industry. Source: Euromonitor)

Because any indie developers have the potential to upset top grossing charts at any one point in time, there is a large imperative for game studios to keep consumers engaged. Increasingly, this means not just focusing on pumping out new updates and content for gamers, but also to engage them outside of the game itself.

Specifically, large game developers have started to leverage on complementary tailwinds of Esports and Livestreaming to engage consumers. Major esports events such as the League of Legends World Championships and the Dota International can regularly draw in millions of views per match. Outside of tournaments, many gamers have also demonstrated their willingness to watch other players game. From 2012 to 2021, Average concurrent viewers on Twitch.tv grew exponentially from 102,000 to 2.84 M, representing a CAGR of 44.7%. As live esports events return after a long COVID hiatus, interest in competitive games will likely also return to full strength.

(Significant growth of average concurrent twitch viewers. Source: Twitchtracker)

Aside from esports and livestream entertainment, an emerging trend would be to use real-time events such as concerts to engage consumers. For instance, American hyperpop duo 100 gecs held a virtual music festival on Minecraft called Square Garden in April 2020, while rapper Travis Scott gave a performance on Fortnite.

Firms in the gaming industry not only have to deal with just competition from other games, but also substitutes that take up their entertainment bandwidth in general. Media and entertainment have traditionally been seen as distanced from gaming, but as the lines blur, firms may have to challenge their assumptions about what keeps consumers engaged. Consequently, we are also seeing entrants pivot from media and entertainment into gaming, as with Netflix's announced entry into the gaming industry.

Thesis 1: Stellar monetization even as monthly users fall suggest a loyal fanbase

A key metric for any video game developer is its Monthly Average User count, which serves as a proxy for the level of user engagement for its games and franchises. Based on this metric alone, many of ATVI's franchises appear to be waning in popularity, especially on the part of Blizzard and King.

This appears to be a direct result of the lack of impactful game releases for both of these operating segments. For instance, Blizzard's Overwatch release in 2016 saw a large spike in MAUs in the next fiscal year, but the lack of further releases saw a falloff in users from 46 M at its peak in Q3 2017 to 26 M in Q2 2021. King's userbase also saw a similar situation. There were multiple Candy Crush Spinoffs ever since ATVI acquired King back in 2016, but these appear to have little to no effect on the number of users leaving the ecosystem.

(King's MAU vs ARPU. Source: ATVI 10-Q Filings)

(Blizzard's MAU vs ARPU. Source ATVI 10-Q Filings)

Typically, falling MAUs paint a story of a developer past its halcyon days. However, Blizzard and King's monetization metrics paint an entirely different story. While users were leaving, average revenue per user (ARPU) has actually been increasing generally for both Blizzard and King. This contrary trend suggests that the disengaged users who leave the ecosystem are those who do not contribute significantly to revenue, and that it has always been a core group of loyal and engaged consumers that form its core monetization base.

This pattern of user decline but increasing monetization points to the idea of whaling, where a disproportionate amount of revenues typically come from a smaller group of loyal users. In fact, the majority of free users in a free-to-play-dominated gaming industry do not even contribute anything to revenues. According to a recent court ruling that concluding the Epic Games vs Apple case, almost 70% of all revenues on the App store come from 10% of all app store users, and that 80% of all accounts generate virtually no revenue.

At the bottom line, this is a competitive advantage that sets the bar high for other game developers that might not be able to develop games with as much longevity as ATVI's franchises. This advantage mostly accrues against developers like CD Project Red and Ubisoft, which primarily produce story-mode games that have more limited shelf lives than online multiplayer games that ATVI produces.

In the future, their ability to consistently monetize on these core group of consumers is expected to be crucial for its future success. Even with the significant threat of pricing pressures from other titles, long-lived franchises together with loyal band of consumers will allow the firm to hedge against competition and deliver revenue growth by consistently improving monetization for these consumers.

Activision is the only segment with consistently high monthly active user count ever since the release of COD: Mobile in 2019. While we cannot say for sure right now whether this segment also has long-living franchises, since Call of Duty only recently resurged in popularity, there are some hints that point towards this fact.

(Activision MAU and ARPU since the release of COD Mobile. Source: ATVI 10-Q filings)

For one, Call of Duty, which is Activision's current poster child, is one of the most popular and iconic first-person shooters franchises to date, and can be said to be one of the very faces of the genre itself. Call of Duty Mobile is also still very popular on mobile App Stores, ranking #5 in action and #13 in games as of September 06, 2021 on iOS, almost 2 years after its release. Lastly, we can roughly observe that dips on the Activision MAU/ARPU chart are often accompanied by a corresponding increase in ARPU.

With many long-lived and iconic franchises under its belt, ATVI will likely be able to still deliver positive revenue growth even during lull periods without game releases, and hedge against competitive pressures. Consequently, blockbuster releases in the near future will likely lead to outsized growth as the firm monetizes from both its loyal userbase and a large influx of new users. In the upcoming years, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Diablo Immortal, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are blockbuster titles that are expected to provide large additions to sales.

Thesis 2. ATVI is poised to capitalize on esports and mobile gaming

ATVI is better poised to capitalize on a large consumer appetite for esports and mobile gaming, because of the nature of the games they have produced, and also the experience that they have under their belt in managing successful esports and mobile game franchises.

Many of ATVI's games, especially those in the Blizzard and Activision segment, are positioned for esports because they are competitive multiplayer games with a core gameplay focus on outcompeting other players in a match. Overwatch, StarCraft, and Call of Duty are some of these competitive games. This contrasts heavily with other producers who may not be as able to enter the realm of esports because their games are simply not suited for competition. For instance, the lack of a multiplayer element rules out developers like CD Projekt Red whose main franchises are story-mode games that focus on the experience. Others like Roblox or Square Enix do produce games that have competitive multiplayer elements, but it is not core to the gameplay. As an example, Roblox franchise itself is focused on the social aspect, while MMORPGs (Massively multiplayer online role-playing games) like Final Fantasy have players pit themselves primarily against computer-controlled enemies. Consequently, this means that these peers will largely be unable to leverage on the growth of the esports industry, which is expected to outperform the broader gaming industry at 15.1% CAGR compared to 9.33%.

(Growth of the esports industry. Source: Valuates Report)

Even when compared to peers that have franchises of competitive nature, ATVI can also be seen to be better poised than these peers to leverage esports tailwinds. Currently, ATVI remains one of the leaders of esports competitions worldwide: they have the highest average prize pool per tournament, and second only to Valve in terms of total prize money awarded and total esports athletes engaged in its tournaments. Since these metrics are often a proxy of how large the competition is, we can tell that ATVI has significantly more experience than many of their peers in terms of running worldwide events. In the future, this will likely translate to a competitive advantage, in terms of being able to use its brand name and experience to attract advertisers and sponsorships.

(Esports Tournament Earnings. Source: esportsearnings)

There is significant competition in creating more compelling mobile games, but there has been somewhat of a disproportionate emphasis on multiplayer competitive mobile games among ATVI's peers. Currently, many of ATVI's competitors do not have offerings in the casual single-player domain, and they have chosen mostly to focus on genres that are more popular with youths such as Battle Royales and First-person shooters.

(The most popular game mode among youths is FPS. Source: The State of Online Gaming 2020)

As a strategic choice for entrants and existing competitors that want to expand their foothold over the mobile games market, this makes sense because they will be able to tap on a growing mobile consumer base while leveraging on esports. The latter point is especially salient because improved operating performance of mobile devices has made it easier to conduct esports tournament for mobile games.

However, one large segment that has not been targeted as much by large game developers nowadays is casual games, even though they are the largest group of gamers. According to the State of Online Gaming Report in 2020, the most popular types of games are still casual puzzle-like single-player games such as Candy Crush, Angry Birds and Spider Solitaire.

(The most popular game mode among all ages is actually casual single-player like Puzzle games. Source: The State of Online Gaming 2020)

On the iOS and Google Play top grossing charts for Casual games, the majority of developers are indie developers or small gaming companies. Unlike first-person shooter games, it is rare to see one of ATVI's major competitors in this field.

(Market Share of developers in the Puzzle category. Source: Sensor Tower)

With King being a long-standing brand name within the casual game industry, ATVI is likely to command significantly more experience over their peers in terms of creating casual games that appeal to this market of hyper-casual gamers. For instance, with their long history in operating Candy Crush and other puzzle games, King is more acquainted with the monetization meta and how to design their products in a way that hooks casual consumers over the long run. Casual single-player-specific meta elements like collectible items, upgrading mechanics, narrative elements and progression are very distinct from modern day competitive games, which then makes it more challenging for peers to pivot over.

Candy Crush's longevity even many years after its release is testament to this ability to constantly engage consumers, which is likely to be the product of many years of cumulative experience in the field of casual single-player games.

Considering their product portfolio positioning and long experience managing big-name franchises in casual gaming as well as esports, there is a strong argument for their ability to cultivate more brand awareness than their peers in the future. This is likely to translate into a stronger market position, which means that they will be able to better leverage on growth of esports and mobile gaming. More than this, their experience in curating both competitive and casual gaming experience is also expected to lead to heightened consumer engagement metrics, which will then feed back into growing monetization numbers.

ATVI's experience with operating one of the most consistently top grossing games in the world has also culminated in their commanding position in mobile game ad publishing. According to Sensor Tower, ATVI remains the top publisher of advertisements for other firms in 2021, which suggests that they have a valuable userbase that can serve as a springboard for other developers even in the midst of falling active users. Therefore, even in lull periods without game releases, ATVI will likely continue to perform by using advertising as a hedge. This is something other developers are less able to do because they may not have the same share of advertising voice as ATVI.

(ATVI remains one of the top ad publishing developers. Source: Sensor Tower)

Thesis 3: Unwarranted market discounting of future performance

From the market standpoint, ATVI has been performing quite poorly in recent months as a result of their poor corporate governance and an even worse public image. Their image was never all rosy - in 2019, their cutting of over 800 jobs during a company-wide restructuring amidst record earnings led to significant unhappiness among workers. In 2020, ATVI employees called to strike over their decision to shut an office in Versailles, which was a terrible look considering how CEO Bobby Kotick revealed that they were hiring more than 2000 positions shortly after.

This year, the firm is dealing with lawsuits of gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and unequal pay. Bobby Kotick's poor handling of the event was widely criticized as "tone-deaf" and was the catalyst for a subsequent staged walkout. Kotick and team immediately responded by providing a series of apologies and promises of improvements in the future, but it was apparently not sufficient as a stopgap to the flood of employee complaints that followed.

Most saliently, this poor corporate governance is likely to cause poorer revenue performance in the future as existing talent flows out to other game studios, and especially as competition in the mobile game realm intensifies. With frequently unhappy employees, there might also be poorer productivity and therefore less compelling franchises in the long run.

However, this has led to an unwarranted discounting of their future performance. There might be boycotts in solidarity for those impacted but these are unlikely to cause significant damage to the firm's bottom line. A 1997 paper by Koku, Akhigbe and Springer found that on average, boycotts and threats of boycotts do not inflict any financial loss on firms. Modern-day policy researchers also echo the same sentiment towards boycotts.

It should also be noted here this is not the first time that unhappy players in the public have called for boycotts of the company's games. However, like what policy researchers have mentioned, these boycotts appear to have no material impact on the revenue streams of the firm. In October of 2019, ATVI punished a Hong Kong Hearthstone esports player for voicing his support of the ongoing Hong Kong Protests at that time. This incident riled the public, resulting in continued protests and calls for boycotts of the product. While the backlash was one of the worsts in the history of ATV, 4Q19 was actually one of ATVI's best performing quarters. The boycotts appeared to have been overshadowed by the release of Call of Duty Mobile that quarter, resulting MAUs of Activision tripling. Even for Hearthstone community that was so enraged by the incident, the Q4 release of the new Descent of Dragons expansion and Battlegrounds game mode saw ARPU increase by more than 39%. ATVI's stock price, however, plummeted that quarter as a result of this backlash.

This above suggests the apathy of the general player base to general political events. Players might care more about the personal enjoyment that they are able to obtain from new releases than the social costs imposed on others. This is especially true if they feel distanced from the social issue in question is. Therefore, what we see in the markets might just be the result of the small minority of vocal players showing their discontent. Much of the core revenue-generating player base are likely to be loyal players that are more invested in the game than in social issues, which is consistent with the narrative of increasing consumer engagement and increasing ARPUs.

In the upcoming 3Q21 and 4Q21 quarters, we can expect the impact of any boycotts, lawsuits and other PR crises to be outweighed by the interest associated with the release of Diablo II: Reforged, and Call of Duty Vanguard later this year.

Further, ATVI still remains one of the top gaming companies in the world. For aspiring developers, it may still be worthwhile to work in a prestigious firm for the sake of using it as a steppingstone for his or her future career. In fact, with the threat of their public image on the line, ATVI is more likely than not to take concrete actions to improve their current employee work conditions. Future talent might be more incentivized to work at a place where improvements to employee treatment are communicated transparently, than a firm that has no prior backlash issues but an uncertain corporate culture. As such, concerns of talent outflow might not be that large of a concern as well.

Valuation

A traditional unlevered free-cash-flow-based DCF analysis was employed to derive the intrinsic value of ATVI. Projections were done over a forecast period of 5 years. Unless otherwise mentioned, all balance sheet items were projected based on the average historical performance of the firm or using management guidance if provided. In all, the price target obtained at the median estimate was $102.10.

(Football Field Valuation for ATVI. CP is the current price and TP is the target price. Source: Author)

Revenue Assumptions

Above, I outlined a case for ATVI's ability to leverage on a core group of consumers that have proven to be extremely loyal. In addition, their strategic positioning and proven experience in the mobile and esports industry suggests that they will be primed to continue maintaining this brand loyalty and attract a larger share of the market in the future with its new games.

Since the key here is about the monetization of its key franchises, I opted to build revenue projections based on MAU and ARPU metrics, which can be multiplied to give the monthly revenue. Other projection methods such as growth by platform and by geography do exist, but they are less helpful in visualizing brand loyalty which can be proxied by ARPU.

As a baseline, I projected a quarterly MAU increase by 3% towards 2Q23 for Activision and Blizzard. This 3% number was chosen because it will allow MAUs for both segments at its peak to resemble the previous high of MAUs, adjusted slightly higher. While the same story of capturing an increasing mobile base can apply to King, I have chosen to flat rate MAUs for King because there are no planned releases that can catalyze a real increase in active users. In contrast, the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, Diablo II: Resurrected and Overwatch 2 in the coming years will likely cause an increase in active users for Activision and Blizzard. Since I conservatively assumed that there will be no further releases in games in FY24 and FY25, so there was a 3% decrease in active users towards FY25.

(Pipeline releases. Source: Various)

In order to quantify the idea of strong monetization levels, I assumed ARPU will gradually increase over time until FY25. For ARPU in the next quarter for Activision and Blizzard, I took the 8-quarter average. This value slowly increases until the target 4Q25 value, which has been set at $11.00 per user for Activision and $22.00 for Blizzard, representing a CAGR of around 2% for both segments. Since monetization from the King and Others segment has been increasing relatively consistently, I assumed forward ARPU increases by the average increase per quarter for the past 22 quarters.

Lastly, to reconcile segment revenues to actual revenues, I divided the sum of segment revenues by the average contribution of segment revenues to total revenues for the last 10 quarters at 94.8%. This is to factor in the effect of non-reportable segments.

Cost Assumptions

Costs of revenue were projected separately from share-based compensation expense, and various categories of this compensation expense was factored out of their respective categories before projected costs of revenue. Generally, forecasts were performed as per cost category defined by the management in their 10-K filings. For all categories of cost and expenses, the 5-year historical average was taken if costs as a percentage of revenue did not vary significantly, and the 3-year historical average was taken if there was a clear downward trend in cost of revenues in order to reflect newer cost conditions.

Other Assumptions

Below outlines the other assumptions used to build the model, in addition to the comparable peers used to build the relative valuation.

(Other DCF Assumptions. Source: Author)

(Comparable peers. Source: tikr.com)

Terminal growth

A blended approach was used to derive terminal growth, with one part using the Gordon Growth method and the other using an implied exit multiple at FY25.

For the Gordon Growth method, a terminal growth rate was chosen from 1-2% according to a constructed normal distribution of values centered approximately around 1.5%. This falls in line with the average long term GDP growth rates of developed nations.

For the implied exit multiple method, a terminal +1FY EV/EBITDA value was chosen from 11.50x to 16.50x according to a constructed normal distribution of values centered approximately around 14.00x. This value is the 75th percentile estimate for +1FY EV/EBITDA estimates among peers. The higher end of the valuation range was taken because ATVI's own +1FY EV/EBITDA multiple is approximately around the 70th percentile among competitors.

The terminal values obtained from both methods were blended together in a 50/50 mix to obtain the blended terminal value used to calculate intrinsic value at the end.

Sensitivity Analysis

The Monte Carlo method was used to perform sensitivity analysis over a range of values for terminal growth, FY25 exit multiple, as well as WACC. First, a plausible range of values was identified. This range was then turned into a normal distribution centered around the middle value, according to what the approximate percentile ranking of the discrete value. This assumes that the probability of these variables occurring are normally distributed. Next, these variables were then randomized over their distribution range, over 10,000 iterations. The randomized values obtained were then used to construct a distribution of values as per the histogram chart. The 25th to 75th percentile estimate was used as the lower and upper bound of DCF estimates respectively.

(Probability distributions used to build the sensitivity analysis. Source: Author)

(Sensitivity Analysis Results. Source: Author)

Business Risks

In all, ATVI remains quite undervalued, and despite what the market believes, they are still in a strong position to further generate more revenues in the future as new games are released. However, there are some business risks that investors should consider:

Harsh Chinese State Policies on gaming: Recently, Chinese State authorities issued a sweeping ban on video game, such that all children under the age of 18 will be completely barred from playing games during the weekdays and only between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Weekends and Public Holidays. This move comes as the authorities try to clamp down on what they believe is harmful to society. Clearly, with the drastic fall in game time, ATVI's revenues from China are expected to fall significantly as active users fall and monetization rates drop. However, the impact on revenues is not expected to be significant because teenagers will still find a way to skirt the new gaming law, just like they have been doing in the past. For instance, to bypass the 2019 rule that restricted game time to 1.5 hours on weekdays and 3 hours on weekends, teenagers simply made use of their parents' or grandparents' government-linked account to play.

Sustained PR Crises from poor corporate governance: While boycotts are not new to ATVI, there might be a world where continuing poor corporate governance leads to a non-negligible level of boycotting activity. This might occur in the near future if more lawsuits surface, or if ATVI takes action in a way that angers their player base. If the subsequent fallout is large enough, then new releases might not be sufficient to outweigh the fall in active users, causing a decrease in revenues. On the same note, continuously bad corporate culture might also lead to a significant level of talent outflows, leading to poorer quality games in the future that may not be able to engage consumers as much. Finally, poor corporate governance might cause all sponsors of its esports tournaments to withdraw, leaving leagues like the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty league to dry without sponsorship revenue. Nonetheless, the odds of the situation worsening to that point is likely to be quite low. For one, ATVI has already taken many steps to ensure that their corporate culture improves to be more inclusive, diverse and respectful. Besides committing immediate action against those who have been found responsible of inappropriate acts, ATVI has also gone to the extent of removing game content that have been made by or reminiscent of ill-behaved employees. In the spirit of this, they will be changing the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree, who was named after a fired Blizzard employee of the same name. Some might argue that many of these changes are tone deaf and are not realistic to improving the actual situation, but their willingness to go far speaks volumes of their commitment to improving their corporate culture.

The blockbusters may not be blockbusters after all: There has been much hype surrounding the next iteration of ATVI's iconic franchises - for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 in particular. However, the released game might be poorly received by the market, leading to a premature fall in active users instead of a period of new growth catalyzed by new releases. CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most awaited games of the decade ever since the concept of it was released in 2013. However, numerous bugs and an overall unfinished feel saw user levels plummet from highs of 332,000 on release to a mere 10,000 in the last 30 days according to Steam. No Man's Sky also famously flopped because users discovered that they were not able to actually engage in multiplayer like what was promised by the developer. Likewise, the same can occur for ATVI as well if they do not live up to expectations of what the game should be. However, the risk of this occurring is still relatively low given the firm's reputation in consistently putting out AAA quality games that are functional, bug-free and well-received upon release. In contrast, CD Projekt Red only had the Witcher series in its portfolio before the release of Cyberpunk 2077, and Hello Games (developer of No Man's Sky) is only a small company with 26 employees.

Conclusion

ATVI is still very much unloved by the market - the same sentiment and the same price range even. Even with the presence of lawsuit-related tailwinds, I believe that the actual impact on financial performance will be relatively muted. Instead, new releases and ATVI's loyal fanbase is expected to allow them to outcompete the broader industry in the long run.