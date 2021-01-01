Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) is one of the largest oil companies in the world, and also unique in the sense that it's done more than many other companies of its size for the energy transition. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's unique focus on repositioning its portfolio should enable it to potentially drive strong returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Key Messages

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on several key messages as it redirects away from the oil industry while simultaneously enjoying the benefits of current high prices.

Royal Dutch Shell Key Messages - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on moving towards next-zero while continuing to update the company's overall portfolio. The company is taking advantage of the ability to drive shareholder rewards from oil prices with a new rebased dividend of US$0.24/quarter (or a roughly 2.4% shareholder yield). That represents a modest but not spectacular dividend.

The company is also putting money into share buybacks, with buybacks targeted at $2 billion in the second half of 2021. With a $154 billion market capitalization, that represents an annualized shareholder yield of almost 3% from buybacks. Combined with dividends, that means a roughly 5% total shareholder yield that the company can comfortably afford.

The company is continuing to focus on investing in its business with $22 billion in 2021 capital expenditures. That's a 15% capital expenditure yield on top of a 5% shareholder yield. That points to a total yield of 20% when accounting for continued investment in the business.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Results

Royal Dutch Shell achieved impressive financial results, highlighting the company's continued performance.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Results - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell generated $3.4 billion in income attributed to shareholders and $5.5 billion in adjusted earnings. The company spent $4.4 billion on cash capital expenditures with $9.7 billion in FCF after divestment proceeds of $1.3 billion. Using that strong cash flow, the company saw $65.7 billion in net debt, a $5.5 billion in quarterly reductions.

The company's incredibly strong financial results have enabled it to pay down its debt at a level where it can cut it to 0 after just over 3 years. That reduction will save the company billions in interest expenditures and shows the overall strength of the company's portfolio.

Royal Dutch Shell Returns

Royal Dutch Shell has the ability to continue driving significant returns for shareholders going forward.

Royal Dutch Shell Returns - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on sustained cash capital expenditures of $20.5 billion. That represents ~14% of the company's market capitalization. A substantial part of this is going into the company's marketing, renewables, and energy solutions business with integrated gas also representing a well built transition energy.

The company expects it'll be able to continue its 4% dividend per share growth annually, with its near 4% dividend. That's a high single-digit return that'll continue growing going forward. The company will have a net debt level of AA credit metrics and is looking at additional shareholder distributions. A significant part of this could be share buybacks at billions annually.

These double-digit returns don't include continued investments in the business or debt buybacks. This makes Royal Dutch Shell a valuable long-term investment.

Royal Dutch Shell Risks

Royal Dutch Shell's risk is two-fold.

The first is that the company is generating massive cash flow right now from strong Brent crude prices of almost $75 / barrel. While we expect the company to continue performing, there's no guarantee that that'll happen, which is something worth paying close attention to. The company still has substantial debt relative to its $150 billion market cap worth paying close attention to.

Secondly, the company is focused on using this cash to invest in a transition. While it's an admirable goal for the company, there's no guarantee it'll pan out, and as more and more investments come out it represents a risk that'll need to pan out. That's a risk worth paying close attention to as well.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell has an impressive portfolio that it's been using the generate massive cash flow. The company managed to payoff almost 10% of its debt in a single quarter, and with Brent at almost $75 / barrel, it should see strong continued FCF, even past its continued capital investments in its businesses. That's in-spite of the company continuing to invest heavily.

The company's rapid reorienting of its business is also bringing in strong cash flow from asset sales. The company recently announced a $9.5 billion sale of its Permian Shale assets. It has the ability to continue growing and generate substantial shareholder returns. The company's near 4% dividend and new share buybacks will generate long shareholder returns.