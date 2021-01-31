ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) hybrid self-service and direct sales model is delivering double digit sales growth. I would expect free cash flow generation from 2026. In my view, the company has sufficient cash in hand to support additional research and development as well as hiring of new personnel. Besides, if clients like the new functionalities and automatizations to be developed, sales growth could be even more significant than expected. Under my conservative assumptions, Asana's fair value is somewhere between $111 and $135. Hence, I would feel comfortable buying shares at the current market price of $106-$115.

Business

With 93,000 paying organizations and founded in 2008, Asana offers a work management platform that helps teams organize daily operations.

I believe that Asana's sales growth is quite significant because of the company's automation features and the integrations with Microsoft apps (MSFT) such as Teams and Outlook, as well as G-suite apps. If the company continues to develop new functionalities, I don't see why sales growth would not continue. Notice that since the company launched these services and the template projects, many users have tried the application:

In October 2019, we launched Rules as part of our suite of automation features, which facilitates auto-assignment, triggers actions and notifications, and automatically populates due dates for templated projects. Since launching Rules, we have automated over 52 million steps for our users. Source: 10-K

Asana Has A Pile Of Cash Ready To Invest In New Features And Hiring

Asana has $270 million in cash with $103 million in marketable securities, which means that the company has sufficient liquidity to pay for R&D efforts, marketing campaigns, and new hiring. The asset/liability ratio is also equal to 1.6x, so the financial state appears very healthy:

On the liability side, I appreciate quite a bit that the company recently paid its convertible notes. Hence, Asana does not have a significant amount of financial obligations anymore:

If Asana's Hybrid Self-service And Direct Sales Model Is Successful, I Expect A Target Price Of $111

In my base case scenario, I expect that Asana's hybrid self-service and direct sales model will successfully reach a significant number of teams. As a result, organizations that are not using the company's services will subscribe as soon as new employees talk about Asana. Notice that most clients first use the company's free trials to learn about the platform's capabilities. Afterwards Asana's representatives contact potential clients to offer additional services. With this in mind, it appears very important that Asana creates a large network of users, and promotes its brand. In this case scenario, I am assuming that the strategy works out.

One of the clearest indications of success is the dollar-based net retention rate. As of January 31, 2021, the company's dollar-based net retention rate was equal to 125% with 10,174 customers. In my opinion, if the company continues to report such a beneficial retention rate, sales growth will most likely stand at a good level.

Let's also note that I am expecting Asana to report revenue growth like Facebook (FB) and Smartsheet (SMAR). Asana was created by previous workers from FB. The social media company was founded in 2004, and in 2016, the free cash flow was already pretty impressive with 42% FCF/Sales. The company's sales growth went from 47% in 2017 to 21% in 2020:

Smartsheet is a competitor which was founded in 2005. It reported positive FCF for the first time in 2023. It means that Smartsheet took 18 years to report positive free cash flow, so I would be expecting Asana to do the same:

With these assumptions in mind, let's have a look at Asana's DCF model. I assumed sales growth of 29%-22% from 2024 to 2031 and FCF/Sales close to 4%-27%. I also used an exit multiple of 40x and a 2032 FCF of $989 million. Using net debt of -$337 million and assuming a share count of 183 million, the implied share price is equal to $111. Asana currently trades at $112-$115. So, under this case scenario, the company would be a bit overvalued:

With A Sufficient Amount Of Innovation, Asana Could Be Worth $135

In the most optimistic case scenario that I can imagine, Asana's new product offerings would be extremely appreciated by existing and new users. The company would continue to invest in research and development, and will therefore enhance its features and the functionality of the platform. In my view, if the company can successfully come with more integrations, more functional workflows, IT security, and automation, sales growth would increase.

Under the most optimistic case scenario, sales growth would stand at 25% from 2025 to 2031 with a 25% FCF/Sales ratio. I also used an exit multiple higher than that in the previous case scenario because sales growth is larger. Putting everything together, the price stands at $135. The company would be a buy at the current price of $115:

In The Worst-Case Scenario, In My Opinion, The Shares Are Worth $102

The pessimistic case scenario includes a significant reduction in the company's sales growth in the next three years. As a result, investors would lower their free cash flow expectations, which would diminish the valuation of the company.

Asana's sales growth may decline for several reasons, but I believe that a reduction in the acceptance of work management software would be a disaster. Besides, if the company cannot retain new individuals because there is fierce competition in the industry, the company's research and development efforts may not be that successful. The salesforce may also not grow, which would lower future revenue expectations.

Taking into account those assumptions, I will be using 27% sales growth and 19%-22% FCF/Sales. With an exit multiple of 39x, a share count of 183 million, and a terminal FCF of $905 million, the implied share price is equal to $102:

Risks From Rapid Growth, Competitors, And Third Parties

In the past, Asana experienced a significant amount of sales growth. Showing more revenue in the coming years may be a bit difficult. Notice that the company will need to manage multiple relationships with new partners and new customers. Building relationships takes time and a lot of effort. That's not all. As the size of the organization increases, the company's information systems and headcount will increase. Managing a large organization is more difficult than a small one. With these all in mind, if the company cannot manage its business growth, sales will most likely grow less than expected, and the share price would fall.

While we have experienced significant growth in the number of customers, we do not know whether we will continue to achieve similar customer growth rates in the future. Numerous factors may impede our ability to add new customers including failure to develop or expand relationships with partners, failure to compete effectively against alternative products or services, failure to successfully deploy new features and integrations, failure to provide a quality customer experience and customer support, or failure to ensure the effectiveness of our marketing programs. Additionally, as we focus on increasing our sales to larger organizations, we will be required to deploy sophisticated and costly sales efforts, which may result in longer sales cycles. Source: 10-k

There are many factors that may impede the company's ability to generate new customers. Among them, I would highlight the risk from other competitors and third parties that offer services to Asana. For instance, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) could destroy the company's sales growth if they restrain Asana from accessing their mobile applications:

In addition, Apple Inc. and Google, among others, for competitive or other reasons, could stop allowing or supporting access to our mobile application through their products, could allow access for us only at an unsustainable cost, or could make changes to the terms of access in order to make our mobile application less desirable or harder to access. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

If Asana's hybrid self-service and direct sales model continues to perform, I would expect sales growth in the next ten years. That's not all. The company also has a significant amount of cash to invest in research and development as well as hiring new individuals. In my view, under beneficial assumptions, the fair price is somewhere between $111 and $135. Take into account that I used conservative assumptions like an exit multiple of 40x-45x and FCF/Sales close to 25%-30%. In my view, the company is a buy at its current price mark of $106-$115.