metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral rating to RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) [REL:LN].

I published my previous update for RELX on April 12, 2021, and the company's stock price has increased by +13% from $26.43 as of April 9, 2021 to $29.99 as of September 20, 2021.

RELX's Risk segment did exceptionally well in the first half of the year, and this business, particularly its digital identity solutions sub-segment, could continue to be a star for the company in the years ahead.

On the other hand, revenue from the Exhibitions business segment fell by more than a third YoY in 1H 2021, and the segment was in the red. The future outlook for RELX's Exhibitions business segment will be dependent on the status of COVID-19 and re-opening in different countries globally.

In summary, the outlook for RELX is mixed, and RELX's forward P/E multiples in excess of 20 times are not exactly cheap. In consideration of these different factors, I choose to keep my Neutral rating for RELX.

Positive On Risk Business Segment's Performance And Growth Prospects

Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, RELX's top line and core earnings per share increased by +4% and +10% to £3.4 billion and £0.40, respectively, in the first half of fiscal 2021. This was a decent set of interim financial results, with the company's Risk business segment being the star.

The company's Risk business saw its segment revenue grow by +10% on a constant currency basis in 1H 2021, while the top line increase for its Scientific, Technical & Medical and Legal business segments was in the low-to-mid single digit range over the same period. The Risk business was the only segment for RELX to achieve a double-digit operating profit growth (+12%) in the first half of this year.

It is critical to highlight that the good performance of RELX's Risk segment is not just a mere cyclical recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. RELX highlighted at the company's 1H 2021 results briefing that its "digital identity tools" are "continuing to grow about 30% organically", and these very high organic revenue growth rates "are holding up very well at this point in time."

RELX's Key Digital Identity Solutions That Are Part Of The Risk Business Segment

Source: RELX's Product Webpages For ThreatMetrix And Emailage

There are two key things worth noting here that have important implications for the future growth prospects of RELX's Risk business segment.

Firstly, RELX stressed that ThreatMetrix and Emailage "have a very clear leading position" in their respective niches, and they operate in growing markets. A July 2021 report by MarketsandMarkets Research forecasted that the digital identity solutions market on a worldwide basis will grow by a 2021-2026 CAGR of +16% to $49.5 billion.

Secondly, RELX mentioned at the company's 1H 2021 earnings call that it wishes to "continue to be able to develop more and more tools (similar to ThreatMetrix and Emailage) like this organically."

Uncertainty Over Exhibitions Business' Near-Term Outlook

RELX's 1H 2021 revenue was still -13% lower than what the company achieved in 1H 2019 prior to COVID-19, as per S&P Capital IQ's historical financial data. This is mainly attributable to the fact that the company's Exhibitions business is still suffering from lock-downs and slower economic growth brought about by the pandemic.

The Exhibitions business' segment revenue fell -36% YoY adjusted for foreign exchange effects in the first half of fiscal 2021, and the segment remained loss-making (at the operating profit level) in the recent interim period.

On the negative side of things, the uncertainty associated with the near-term outlook for RELX's Exhibitions business is evidenced by the fact that the company declined to provide any revenue & earnings guidance for this segment. There is nothing wrong with that, as no one can predict how the coronavirus pandemic situation will evolve in different parts of the world, and also whether the government in these countries are willing to re-open their respective economies. Nevertheless, it is also natural that investors will assign a valuation discount to stocks which boast relatively lower predictability in terms of their near-term financial numbers.

On the positive side of things, the Exhibitions business' operating losses came mainly in Q1 2021, and RELX revealed that it broke even for the most of Q2 2021 with events held in Asian markets like Japan and China during this period. More importantly, there are positive signs that suggest physical, offline exhibitions will eventually return when the pandemic eases. RELX disclosed at its recent interim results briefing that it is "seeing good appetite actually for people wanting to come to face-to-face events" and noted that "customers are generally keen to see the events go ahead when we are able to hold them."

Valuation And Risk Factors

Based on its last traded stock price of $29.99 as of September 20, 2021, RELX trades at consensus forward fiscal 2021 and 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 25.0 times and 22.1 times, respectively.

Peer Valuation Comparison For RELX

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Pearson Plc (PSO) [PSON:LN] 21.1 17.9 +1.7% +4.0% IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) 38.3 34.4 +8.7% +6.3% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 39.1 33.9 +7.6% +6.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

RELX's forward P/E valuations are lower than most of its peers, as per the peer valuation comparison table presented above. This is likely attributable to the company's modest sales growth expectations in the current fiscal year. Based on S&P Capital IQ data, sell-side analysts forecast that RELX's top line will increase by +3.2% in fiscal 2021, which pales in comparison to some of its peers' high-single digit revenue growth expectations in the current fiscal year. On the other hand, market consensus sees RELX's sales recovering strongly by +8.3% in FY 2022, but this will likely be heavily dependent on the exhibitions business' turnaround, which is in turn linked to the status of COVID-19 next year. As such, a Neutral rating for RELX appears to be fair.

The key risks for RELX include slower-than-expected growth for its Risk business segment, a failure to develop new digital identity solutions that are as successful as ThreatMetrix and Emailage, and the recovery of the Exhibitions segment being prolonged due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.