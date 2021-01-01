zoranm/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In January, I exited the stock market for the first time in 14 years in order to focus my attention on my real estate ventures. Over the past five years, I've sold four and bought two properties across my native Bulgaria. A few days ago, one of my subscribers asked me about my opinion on Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:NYSE:OPAD), which is a U.S. company focused on the buying and selling of homes. It's one of those modern startups that claim to disrupt the housing market and it promises to provide sellers with a competitive, data-driven offer within just a day.

Well, I'm not impressed. Almost every major real estate brokerage firm in my country has been offering the same service for years and, in my opinion, accepting such an offer is one of the most rookie mistakes a property seller can make. This business model relies on a severe lack of information and I just don't see how it can be sustainable in the long run.

Looking at the financials, I think Offerpad's situation looks dire as the net income margin was just 2.4% in Q2 2021 and the company expects to finish 2021 with negative adjusted EBITDA once again. The company looks overvalued from a fundamentals point of view and I'm bearish.

It seems that Offerpad has gained significant investor interest recently due to theories on Reddit that there's a short squeeze going on. However, as I've pointed out in several articles already, those rarely last long.

Overview of the business

Offerpad has been around since 2015 and it raised $155 million across three funding rounds, according to data from CrunchBase. It started out primarily as an iBuyer, which is a fancy term for a company that acquires homes from sellers who signed up online. Since its inception, Offerpad has completed some 30,000 transactions and generated around $7 billion in gross transaction volume. The company has evolved over the years and it now also offers home improvement advances, and title and mortgage services.

On September 1, the startup completed a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) named Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, thus listing on the NYSE. The deal valued Offerpad just shy of $2.7 billion and provided it with $284 million in fresh funds for market expansion.

Still, the main offering is a home buying service that aims to make the whole home selling process hassle-free. You can complete a three-minute form and Offerpad will send you a cash offer in less than 24 hours.

As we all know, homes are illiquid assets and the conventional wisdom is that the property selling process is complicated and time-consuming, right? As someone that has sold and bought several residential properties, I can tell you this is a myth.

Using a broker to organize and take care of all showings, due diligence, paperwork, etc. at a 3% commission, I've managed to find a buyer in less than 24 hours two times so far. It's never taken me more than a month to sell a property. As long as you have realistic expectations, finding a buyer for your home is fast and easy and the situation in the USA seems to be the same as where I live. You see, there is this measure called median days on market. It shows the number of days a listing has been on the market until it's sold off. At the moment, this number is just 39 days for the USA, which indicates that demand is high and properties are selling very quickly.

As I mentioned, a lot of my local real estate brokerage firms have been offering this 24-hour iBuyer service for a few years and some time ago I asked the CEO of one of them why are they focusing their marketing efforts on this business. The short answer is that it's because it's really profitable. In Sofia, real estate brokers will usually send you an offer that's around 20% below the market price. So, in order to sell your property a little faster, you end up paying several times more than the typical broker commission rate of 3%. I just don't get how the iBuyer business can be sustainable in the long run. It seems the target consumer is people who have absolutely no idea what their property is worth and are unwilling to spend five minutes to compare offers on the Internet.

Another problem that fellow SA contributor Riyado Sofian pointed out for the iBuyer market (here), is that this is likely a Bertrand industry. Companies like Offerpad (SPNV), Zillow (Z), Opendoor (OPEN), and RedfinNow (RDFN) are offering the same product and clients can simply choose the highest offer. There aren't any cost advantages and repeated undercutting will eventually drive the price to around marginal cost. I think that Offerpad is likely the first of the major players to face financial issues as it has high contribution margins, its brand isn't as recognizable as Zillow or Opendoor, and its balance sheet is somewhat weak.

Let's turn our attention to the financials of Offerpad. Last year wasn't good due to Covid-19, which I find weird considering the whole idea of the iBuyer business is that it will take real estate sales online. Anyway, Offerpad is projecting rapid growth in 2021 with revenues of $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion. The contribution margin looks well so far, but as I said, expect this metric to slowly fall across the whole industry.

The main issue is that all of this growth comes with a price to adjusted EBITDA. The latter is expected to be in the red this year once again. And since the products are homogenous, none of the major market players will be able to increase margins in the future without losing significant market share.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see that Offerpad was in a bad shape in June despite its healthy contribution margin and $155 million of funding over the years. The shareholders' equity was negative and working capital was below $40 million.

The balance should be much stronger now considering that the SPAC deal brought in $284 million in cash but Offerpad's capitalization stands at $3.05 billion as of the time of writing and I find that number impossible to justify. From the point of view of someone with some experience in the real estate market, Offerpad looks like an unprofitable company operating in a Bertrand industry that relies on uninformed home sellers. It's a business model that is unlike to reach a significant scale.

In my view, Offerpad is significantly overvalued and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares or buying put options. However, there aren't are any shares available for borrowing as of the time of writing, according to data from Fintel.

The put options are expensive and the share price has been experiencing wild swings over the past few days, so it's possible we're seeing a short squeeze or at least an attempt at one.

For a source of all the short squeeze hype and buying action, look no further than the infamous r/WallStreetBets subreddit. So far in 2021, I've written bearish SA articles on more than 30 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren't there in most cases. I don't see any reason why Offerpad could be any different.

Investor takeaway

I've been active in the property sector for several years and I have acquired are a very particular set of skills. Skills that led me to view the iBuyer industry as a market that prays on the uninformed home sellers. I don't believe it could ever capture a significant market share.

Offerpad doesn't look well from a fundamentals point of view. The company is projected to finish 2021 with negative adjusted EBITDA and is likely operating in a Bertrand industry, which means that the path to profitability is rocky at best.

The market valuation of Offerpad has increased significantly after short squeeze theories started circulating on r/WallStreetBets and there are no shares available for borrowing at the moment. The whole situation reminds me of what's happening at Athena Bitcoin Global (OTCPK:ABIT), which I've covered here.

You could go for put options, but they look expensive at the moment. I think it's likely shares will be available for borrowing once again in the near future, so I'm keeping a close eye on the situation.

In my view, the main risk for the bear case is a second short squeeze, like what happened at GameStop (NYSE:GME) in March.