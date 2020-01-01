OceanBodhi/iStock via Getty Images

I look back with some fondness on my first ever publication on Seeking Alpha. It was on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a baby octopus back then that has now turned into an all-devouring consumer internet Kraken. Its tentacles now span across hundreds of millions of consumers globally and continue to extend their reach:

Shopee: E-commerce across Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) and Latin America (Brazil & Mexico) - a combined population of over 1 billion people.

E-commerce across Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) and Latin America (Brazil & Mexico) - a combined population of over 1 billion people. Garena: An absurdly successful mobile game with over 1 billion Google Play Store downloads and 700 million quarterly active users.

An absurdly successful mobile game with over 1 billion Google Play Store downloads and 700 million quarterly active users. SeaMoney: A Fintech division that's rapidly growing and just recorded over 30 million quarterly paying users.

I've trimmed SE multiple times, perhaps too early in hindsight, but it remains in my portfolio. I reckon there are better investments as far as pure upside potential goes, but SE makes for a steady and higher-conviction quality capital compounder. As high-quality companies often do, Sea has outperformed expectations, surprising even its more bullish shareholders last quarter.

This article serves as an update to my bull thesis with the latest post-earnings information, financials, and multiples. I'm keeping this one simple with three key points of discussion:

Growth

Profitability

Risk

Any valuation boils down to some combination of these three in essence. I'll wrap up the article with commentary on whether the current price is worth it at the current valuation multiples.

Premise

If there's one thing to know about this company, it's the way the three different segments work together to transfer cash and cross-pollinate growth across their varying lifecycles and their respective market opportunities.

Source: Author, Logos from Sea's Media Library

To add some more color to the above chart, here's how I would rank each of the three segments in terms of maturity:

Garena (most mature) - With the Free Fire game at 700+ million users, we might be close to market saturation unless we see another mass adopted game by the division. While this is possible, it's unlikely to succeed at Free Fire like scale in my opinion. Shopee - Currently $15B in Gross Merchandise Volume across Southeast Asia and LatAm. This can still multiply a few times over in the coming years. E-commerce adoption trends will remain higher in emerging markets for several years to come due to their yet low penetration as a % of retail. SeaMoney (least mature) - with 30 million quarterly paying users, there are a few hundred million users that can potentially be captured for payments, digital banking, credit services, etc.

As you'd expect, fast-growing businesses are allowed to burn cash as monetization and profitability come later, while more mature businesses that slow down and have filled their market opportunity generate cash. In the case of Sea, Garena (gaming division) is the most profitable of the bunch while Shopee (e-commerce) is the least profitable. Relative to its market opportunity, Sea Money (Fintech) is likely the earliest in its lifecycle. Garena's huge profitability currently funds both Shopee and Sea Money growth at scale.

With consumer internet businesses like these, having the widest network effects possible and customer engagement are key, before these companies start to truly monetize their customer bases for greater profitability. The three-headed ecosystem is a huge advantage as Shopee and SeaMoney have funding advantages that almost no other e-commerce and fintech has, at least in Southeast Asia. This has translated to steroid-induced Shopee market share gains, and a seemingly unfair launchpad advantage for Sea Money.

Growth

Source: Author, Data from Sea's Quarterly Results

The above chart displays overall group revenues.

I suggest that investors completely ignore year-over-year metrics and focus on sequential or quarterly growth instead. Sea managed to pull a rabbit out of its hat with an accelerated 29.3% QoQ in sales in Q2. To put things in context, 20% QoQ for four quarters translates to 107% YoY. This is why the last quarter was truly remarkable as one would expect the catalyzed adoption from the pandemic to moderate rather than maintain its hyper-growth trajectory. A large portion of this was driven from the e-commerce segment and deepening monetization.

Digital Entertainment

Source: Author, Data from Sea's Quarterly Results

Active users and paying users saw some acceleration from Q2 though gross bookings moderated to 6% QoQ growth. Garena's Free Fire has been the mega-mobile game about emerging markets (India, LatAm, and Southeast Asia), but has surprisingly made a splash in the United States as well in recent months according to management.

The takeaway here is a little mixed. Gross Bookings have decelerated while QPUs stay strong and have accelerated. It's fair to assume that Gross Bookings lag QPUs as one might think that first-time buyers of in-app purchases may increase their purchase activity across time. In that sense, the next quarter's gross bookings might not necessarily see deceleration. If the US has come into play, it's worth noting that in-app purchases would be higher priced in developed markets like the US compared to India/Brazil.

Shopee

Source: Author, Data from Sea's Quarterly Results

* There may be slight discrepancies in reported values due to different reporting standards between 2020 and 2021

All key metrics accelerated sequentially between Q1 and Q2. Gross Orders outpaced GMV, but importantly, E-Commerce Revenue also outpaced GMV growth. This translates to deepening monetization of the Shopee ecosystem, and an increasing take rate (the ratio of revenue to GMV). Management attributed this to marketing and advertising tools that were used extensively by sellers on the platform to promote their product. With Latin America, and with the new advertising features, management still considers the market capture at early innings. There's substantial room for the take rate to increase going forward (>10% of GMV as compared to ~7-8% on $1.16B to $15B) but the company appears to deliberately keep it moderated to accelerate market share gains. Ultimately, it's a game of dominance first and then profit-taking as with every marketplace company anywhere. In the case of Shopee, it can balance profitability in one geography to go fund a market share rally in another. Southeast Asia appears to be locked in with competition in Indonesia still persisting (Tokopedia), while Latin America is an avenue for work to be done with MercadoLibre (MELI) around. More recently, Shopee has set its sights on Poland.

Sea Money

Quarterly paying users grew 25.3% QoQ to 32.7 million

Sea Money remains early to call, but we're seeing signs of accelerated adoption and expanding transaction volume. The latest numbers represent faster growth from Q1 and signals potentially even higher adoption going forward as the downloaded apps may lead to network effects among users. Brands under the Sea Money umbrella include "Shopee Pay", "Air Pay", and "Shopee PayLater". The last one looks similar to a buy now pay later service such as Affirm (AFRM) and AfterPay (OTCPK:AFTPY), that gets me excited as a potential avenue for big growth. Unlike the e-commerce and gaming divisions, Sea Money likely faces higher competition against players like Grab (AGC) and other payment alternatives. As we've seen in other geographies, the buck doesn't stop at payments but at comprehensive digital banking and financial services. That translates to a potentially massive third segment, similar to Shopee-like scale should the company execute well.

Profitability

Source: Author, Data from Sea's Quarterly Results

Over the past few quarters, gross margins have expanded as monetization across gaming and e-commerce has increased. GAAP Net Losses have been nasty, but the internal Adjusted EBITDA has stayed flat on margin. A fair part of the "adjustment" considers incrementally higher gaming gross bookings on the gaming division that translate to almost guaranteed revenue recorded in the next quarter. If we consider Free Cash Flows, profits don't look too bad at all at an LTM FCF margin of 8.7% using "Operating Cash Flow - Cap Ex". To summarize, the more rational indicators of long-term profitability are not nearly as bad as the current GAAP margins may imply. Speaking of profits, the company provides an Adjusted EBITDA breakdown by segment.

Source: Author, Data from Sea's Quarterly Results

Shopee is deeply unprofitable, while Garena is the company's big cash cow. All the segments balance out, similar to the cash flow diagram I posted above to a relatively flat Adj. EBITDA margin highlighted in pink. Free Cash Flows have also followed a similar trend. This is deliberate by the company and very intentional to fund as much growth as possible while maintaining a flat cash line. The last ~$6B capital raise by the company assists in keeping the ambitious growth at rate.

Shopee's Losses

On a segment basis, Shopee's losses expanded last quarter, while sales and GMV accelerated. As mentioned, take rates play a major factor here and should Sea want to ramp those rates up to 10-12%, the Shopee losses would contract and mostly disappear. That however, doesn't coincide with the company's flat-out aggressive growth DNA to chase existing and future markets. Even if Shopee does resemble some profitability in one geography, there's always a new one to invest in.

Is management playing this too close to the chest? It is possible that they are. Sea doesn't feel like a real public market company but one of the largest late-stage venture capital investments by the public market instead. If we were to zero in on Shopee, extra take rates here don't require much in additional cost of revenues as the e-commerce infrastructure works like a toll gate. Just increase the toll fees and most of those extra fees head to the bottom line. This is only easier done when market share is locked in and both sellers & customers have been habituated to your services. It's a classic e-commerce model. I believe Sea already has this profitability lever in most Southeast Asia geographies.

So while current profitability isn't great, I think the potential to get very profitable, very fast, is something the company can pull off in a stressed macro situation that impacts all competition simultaneously. We are still at early innings for monetization of the Shopee network and the hyper-growth rates are fair enough to justify current losses given the runway ahead.

A larger concern for me however, is what Shopee expands into in the next 2-3 years. Eastern Europe and India for example. As someone living in India, my personal experience points to a relatively set playing field with an Amazon/Flipkart duopoly while other local conglomerates (Reliance & Tata) burn cash in e-commerce because they can afford to as other divisions thrive. My first instinct is that India is perhaps Shopee's most difficult undertaking yet. Shopee can theoretically burn cash for several years in this market and never be profitable. South American markets and Southeast Asia are much younger e-commerce markets so market share gains have been easier historically. Taking share away from established players is a different ball game.

Risks

The Garena cash cow weakens: There's a concentration risk with Free Fire that may force the company to stall out investments in other segments like Shopee should the game's popularity (and therefore cash machine) decline.

There's a concentration risk with Free Fire that may force the company to stall out investments in other segments like Shopee should the game's popularity (and therefore cash machine) decline. Icarus flies too close to the Sun: Sea is raising capital despite its massive enterprise value to expand Shopee in other geographies (India & Poland). This can be an overly ambitious move; just because they've executed brilliantly so far, doesn't mean they'll always be able to win in any market.

Sea is raising capital despite its massive enterprise value to expand Shopee in other geographies (India & Poland). This can be an overly ambitious move; just because they've executed brilliantly so far, doesn't mean they'll always be able to win in any market. More dilution and capital raises. The market is very generous with Sea at the moment, funding the company with more cash ($6.3B) for equity to still fly further. The company can continue attempting cash raises to fund future growth.

The market is very generous with Sea at the moment, funding the company with more cash ($6.3B) for equity to still fly further. The company can continue attempting cash raises to fund future growth. Systemic Risks: With indexes at all time highs and an economy that's a bit dodgy going off macro policies, we could see a system reset and a change in valuation paradigms. SE would be hit harder than the usual indices given it's a pure growth stock.

With indexes at all time highs and an economy that's a bit dodgy going off macro policies, we could see a system reset and a change in valuation paradigms. SE would be hit harder than the usual indices given it's a pure growth stock. Geographical: Emerging markets come with geopolitical, macroeconomic, foreign exchange, and other regulatory risks.

The Garena risk is something I've acknowledged since I initiated my position. But with every quarter passed, the risk appears to have reduced on the basis of Free Fire's robust and importantly sticky success. At the moment, I don't see any indication of the business faltering in the coming quarters. While the current lack of profitability may concern several investors at the current valuation, it all boils down to the balance between the growth, profits, and risks to assess whether Sea is worth it as an investment.

Valuation: Is SE stock worth it?

Valuations always matter. With the recent rally, one might be concerned that multiples might be trading too high. You'd be surprised to see that they've compressed and are square within mid-late 2020 figures. SE trades at an NTM EV/S of 15.9x on a robust hyper-growth outlook.

Source: Koyfin

Gross margins have expanded over the last year and forward growth looks to be set on a substantial sales trajectory (>70% YoY) going forward. This is certainly no February-situation where valuations may have been categorized as excessive given the information at hand.

With recently accelerated sales growth, SE is still behaving like a smaller company with a substantially long growth runway despite the $190B market cap it currently boasts. Naturally, that begs the question, how much growth remains? As we've experienced this year, the market tends to brutally crush some stocks with decelerating growth.

Between the organic e-commerce value across a billion people in emerging markets, a sticky global gaming opportunity, and the optionality of an exponentially growing fintech division, Sea does appear to have many years of high growth ahead. This is particularly plausible due to their excellent competitive position and fantastic business execution. The e-commerce take rate will eventually ramp up (thus outperforming GMV expansion) as it further dominates and locks in more Southeast Asian geographies, ticking them off one by one. Last quarter, Malaysia was the second geography to turn Adjusted EBITDA positive after Taiwan. With this mass scale of a network and financial cross pollination, nothing comes close to Sea in most of its operating geographies.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) was an $800B enterprise pre-crackdown and held a similar collection of businesses at a 40% or so gross margin. Many would argue that it was undervalued even then, should it have had free-reign growth opportunities within China. Sea appears to be a baby Tencent in my eyes. The business isn't just the divisions you see at the moment, but a disruption platform for other businesses to grow out of while utilizing the company's cross-selling and up-selling advantages. For example, Sea now offers food delivery (It's not called Sea Food, if you were wondering), and Buy Now Pay Later integrations within Shopee. It's increasingly looking like multiple internet companies we already know of bundled into one. Now multiply that entire value proposition across half the world's emerging markets. That could easily be worth $400B+ cap in a few years depending on how they execute, and if the risks mentioned don't hinder growth. From the $190B enterprise value at the moment, here's what the $400B target IRR (internal rate of return) looks like in...

2 years: 46.3%

3 years: 28.8%

4 years: 20.9%

5 years: 16.4%

Is this some wishful thinking? I don't think the 4-5 year target is that far-fetched at all and I for one would be content with a 20% IRR at my baseline expectations. If one is predominantly a US investor, an investment in SE makes for some geographical diversification and a bet on the very tangible upward economic mobility of the Southeast Asian population, as many countries there show GDP growth in the high single-digits on a normalized basis. Then there's the added macro/structural benefit that most Asian countries actually have interest rate thresholds and haven't borrowed from their futures nearly as much as the United States has during the pandemic. If China was a greenfield to compound wealth in tech during the 2010s, Southeast Asia appears to be next for the 2020s as the region comes of age. Sea Limited (or Sea Unlimited as I see it) is as good an expression of this trend as any I've come across. The Abstract Portfolio is long SE.