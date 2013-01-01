Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE:FAX) is a closed end fund that seeks current income. The fund looks to achieve its investment objective through the purchase of Australian and Asian debt securities. Given the imminent Evergrande default we recommend shying away from China corporate debt, with more weakness to come. The CEF has a very high expense ratio of 2.87% and poor historic performance with a 0.25 Sharpe ratio. Unlike more diversified global high yield CEFs, this fund also exhibits very long and deep drawdowns which make it unappealing at this time.

CEF Metrics

This section details some closed-end fund-specific metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 26%

On the lower side for the CEF space, usually, we see numbers around 30% here

Expense Ratio: 2.87%

very high compared with other CEFs

Manager: Aberdeen

premier asset manager with a solid track record

Premium/Z-stat: -8.57% discount, 0.39 1-year Z-statistic

the fund is trading at a discount

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

The fund has a high concentration in investment grade debt, with a modest bucket for BBs (11.6%) and a substantial bucket for not rated debt (33.5%).

While the top 10 holdings are mainly sovereign government bonds, we can see from the below graph that the vast majority of the fund holdings is represented by corporate debt holdings (53.3%):

What does it mean? Well it means the portfolio is riskier than what the top 10 holdings might indicate. Corporate debt has a lower recovery ratio and does not possess the same taxing / revenue generating power sovereign debt exposes. Below is a snapshot of some of the China corporate bond holdings the fund has:

After China, the second largest portfolio allocation is represented by India, followed by Indonesia.

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the FAX portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk-free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the FAX portfolio NAV.

The fund is running a 4.67 years duration, meaning that as interest rates go up the fund NAV will lose value. A large proportion of the fund is represented by USD debt (i.e. bonds issued by Asian companies in USD), hence the largest sensitivity for the fund is towards US risk free rates. As the Fed starts tapering and then raising rates, the NAV is set to contract here.

Given the imminent Evergrande default, we are expecting credit spreads in China to continue to go up, meaning bond prices will be under pressure for China fixed income on the corporate side. A default this size never occurs in isolation, and it is usually the result of years of over-speculation and extension of credit that was not underwritten properly. There is never just one cockroach in the kitchen. Expect more to come out.

Returns

Similar to other fixed income CEFs the fund lost money in 2013 and 2018, but unlike its peers it also showed weakness in 2015. Let us have a look:

2013- this is the year that risk free rates went up by almost 1%, and all fixed income investments were under duress

2018 - Nov/Dec of this year were two months when the market experienced a significant risk-off move

The fund also has higher average months with negative total returns when compared with its peers.

Drawdowns

What I do not like about this fund is the propensity to have deep and protracted drawdowns. When looking at a robust CEF I expect loses and drawdowns when there is an economic contraction or when interest rates go up, but the fund should be able to cover these in 1-2 years. Any instrument that has long drawdowns (above 2 years) is in my mind a very cyclical choice and not something I would buy and hold. It tells you that you might be "stuck" in an investment.

When we look at the Seeking Alpha total return charting we can observe the same behavior - the fund has spent most of the past 10 years with a below 0% total return (i.e. dividends are included here, not only market price moves).

Conclusion

Coming from a premier asset manager, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund offers a 7.89% yield by investing in Asian and Australian debt securities. The fund has a very high exposure to Chinese corporate fixed income (>20%) which in today's environment is a weakness. We expect an imminent default for Evergrande (one of China's premier real estate developers) which will trigger further widening of Chinese fixed income spreads. This will translate into a lower NAV. We would look for a better entry point for this fund.