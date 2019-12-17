AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is a specialized payments platform that has seen its share price tumble in 2021. And even though its stock is priced at just 3x next year's sales, I argue that this investment is still too risky to get involved.

On the one hand, this low single-digit multiple to sales, as well as less than 10x EBITDA multiple, appears to be a cheap valuation for this stock with exposure to iGaming and payments.

On the other hand, as we look deeper and consider the underlying business, investors will reason that the stock is not super cheap, but probably starting to become fairly valued.

Paysafe's Revenue Growth Rates Discussed

It's a month after Q2 2021 results were announced and investors have had time to digest what's at play when the dust has settled.

At the core, there are a couple of different aspects. On the negative side of the equation, we can see that Paysafe is guiding for unimpressive growth rates. While on a more positive note, we can see a company with solid bottom-line profitability.

Now, let's discuss these in turn. Once we peel back the buzzword-heavy Paysafe, what's left at play is a company that's guiding for lackluster growth rates for the year ahead.

(Source)

With that in mind, let's turn our focus to discuss its gaming opportunity.

The Opportunity: iGaming Together With Payments

Paysafe is a leading global iGaming platform. It continues to expand its reach in North America, a market that's expected to grow by 55% CAGR, reaching more than $40 billion by 2025. What's more, during Q2 2021, the volume of iGaming transactions was up 72% y/y in North America.

(Source)

Presently, the growth in iGaming in the US is being driven by mobile betting adoption in 17 states that have gone live with some form of iGaming, while Canada is rapidly opening up too, and showing promise. Looking further ahead into 2022, more states in the US are expected to go live so that close to 50% of the US population will be covered.

With that in mind, countless online betting companies are doing everything they can to reach as many gambling customers as possible. And you know the strategy, get gamblers familiar with the platform, and convert habitual gamblers to their respective platforms.

Indeed, the expectations are so high from these iGaming betting companies that many are willing to incur substantial losses just to get customers betting on their platforms. In that light, on a positive note, Paysafe is profitable and even as it continues to double down and invest in its growth strategy.

Furthermore, outside of iGambling, digital wallets, online banking, and eCash solutions are three verticals that Paysafe is attempting to make positive strides in and acquire new customers. For instance, within digital wallets, Paysafe now holds 37 cryptocurrencies, having added 22 in Q2 2021.

The Carrot for Paysafe Investors

Paysafe is highlighting to investors that it's targeting mid to high-teens EBITDA growth potential. For a company that's guiding for just shy of $500 million of EBITDA this year, this implies that by next year Paysafe's EBITDA will reach close to $570 million. Given that Paysafe is priced with a $6 billion market cap, this doesn't appear expensive at all, as investors are asked to pay less than 10x next year's EBITDA.

On the other hand, as I alluded to last time, the big issue here is its debt profile:

(Source)

That being said, this is Bill Foley's playbook, to leverage its balance sheet, acquire companies to expand Paysafe's reach into the payments market, and cut back expenses. And while that sounds plausible in theory, the fact remains that year after its SPAC deal, the shares are still trading below its SPAC price of $10.

Indeed, I declare the big problem here is that Paysafe's EBITDA to free cash flow conversion is less than satisfactory:

(Source)

Indeed, as we dig further into Paysafe's add-backs, we can see that the two biggest expenses that are added back to its EBITDA are interest expense and depreciation.

(Source)

In fact, adding back these two expenses makes up nearly the totality of Paysafe's EBITDA. That being said, many readers wrote to me to explain that this is exactly Paysafe's desire, to leverage its balance sheet and grow its EBITDA line and then pay down its overhanging debt.

And while I have no doubts that Chairman Bill Foley has had a long history of success with that strategy, this is still a high-risk strategy and the market isn't viewing this company as a high-quality company and that's why the stock has sold off substantially in 2021.

Valuation - Difficult to Argue PSFE Stock Is Cheap, But It's Probably Fairly Priced

Looking out to 2022, Paysafe is priced at just 3x forward sales. Compared with countless other iGambling or fintech players in this space, the stock is cheap, right? Well, not quite so.

The problem is that however we try and see the positive side of Paysafe, when everything is done and dusted, despite its heavy M&A strategy, its growth rates are simply too middle of the road to support its heavy leverage.

Readers have been staunch advocates of the company, proclaiming that compared with PayPal (PYPL) that's priced at 10x next year's revenues, that Paysafe is truly in the bargain basement. However, I argue this is not the right way to appraise this investment on several fronts.

Firstly, PayPal has a long history of innovation in payment solutions. Secondly, PayPal has shown that it has what it takes to grow consistently at more than 20% CAGR, despite reaching close to $26 billion in revenues. Thirdly, PayPal has a very strong balance sheet and a 19% free cash flow margin expected in 2021.

The Bottom Line

I'll be the first to acknowledge that in 2021 countless SPACs are right now priced at SPAC conversion price. What's more, I'll also note that coming out of this rubble there are plenty of diamonds in the rough for investors that are willing to look through.

And while I am more than willing to put my capital to work into fallen SPACs right now, Paysafe isn't one that I'm considering yet.