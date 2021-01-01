Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

“Sound, long-term conservative investing will avoid most loss-of-capital risks and also avoid most of even the inadequate single-digit-average rewards”. Follow that PASSIVE approach and you will way too soon outlive your capital.

The best way to build capital is by ACTIVELY constantly staying alert to price changes and never make forecasts of what may happen beyond the time horizon which can be reliably seen. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) provides this here.

But only for a limited holding period, where prior experience says a month may be all it takes. Have your exit defined and primed.

In today’s technology-active world you will increasingly need to build your investing resources to meet a longer lifetime’s opportunities and demands. Longer life calls for more, shorter adjustments. So start now, life won’t wait around for you.

Why this article?

A reader provided the focus on this article by earlier request on a different stock. This will likely be timely, at least competitive, in finding opportunity for there are many dozens of them, some often ignored, like SOXL may be from time to time . The price-change ability built into them tends to offset the passive appeal of their nature to be “bought & held” – a time-trap.

Our Target’s Description

"Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x ETF holds the following"

"Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus."

The Leveraged-Long ETFs investment competition

Figure 1 is a map of the trade-off between price-created capital loss risk and capital-gain reward prospects for many Leveraged-Long ETF shares.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the shares, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those shares (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Market-average norms are suggested by SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) at location [9]. Our focus is on SOXL at [7].

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

The Figure 1 map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Readers familiar with our combing procedures to sort out the best odds for near-term capital gains may want to skip to the heading of Value Considerations.

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions. Actions taken to protect firm capital required to create short positions at risk of price increases to respond to volume trade orders placed by big-$ “institutional” clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses and sell.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 – H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with SOXL in second-top rank due to limited prior forecast data, as indicated by the color alert in [L].

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today’s up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying rates of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, as explained in the article titled "How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline".

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Value considerations

The value of time is high when pursuing active investing strategies like TERMD because time, when lost by inaction forced by “buy&hold” strategies can never be recovered and reused. A passive market-index strategy like b&h forces SPY into four nearly 3-month reinvestment gains (57 market days out of the 63 in a 252-day market year). Compared to holding periods like that of SOXL which are less than half as long, the compounding of SPY’s small +5.0% payoff produces an annual of only 24% while the larger gain for SOXL becomes +500%, over 7 times as large.

The combination of SOXL’s 4 times as large Realized Payoff and shorter investment holding balloons its CAGR to the annual rate of +549% or 70 basis points (1/4%) a day seen in column [R]. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percent).

Recent price change trends

Figure 3 provides some visual perspective of the past 2 years of Market-Maker price range forecasts extracted once a week from their daily presentation.

Figure 3

Figure 3 is NOT a “Technical Analyst’s CHART”.

Its vertical lines are a six-month history daily of the price range FORECASTS of likely coming prices expected for the subject stock by the market-making community. The only actual prices shown in Figure 3 are the bright dot in each forecast line marking the point where expectations change direction from down to up, the stock’s closing price of the day.

Where that dot is at the bottom of the range, all expectations are to the upside. What is likely to happen to the stock’s price next is told by its past % Payoff [I in Figure 2] with a frequency (Odds out of 100) noted at [H].

The small “thumbnail” picture of RIs at the bottom of Figure 3 provides a visual sense of those odds for profit by its proportions of higher price experiences most of the time. But no guarantees.

Still, that is the profit proposition for all the alternatives seen in Figures 1 and 2. They are made apparent in Figure 4, matching off Odds for gains against their size. As in Figure 1, the better trade-offs are down and to the right.

Figure 4

Our decades-long experience with MM forecasts urges attention to those with Win Odds of 80 or higher. The reputation of SOXL stock’s price variability is reinforced by the limited number of favorable comparisons here.

The Market-Index ETF (SPY) is at location [2]. BOIL at [9] is the product of only 12 prior forecasts out of the entire last 5 years daily 1261 forecasts, 1% of them. SOXL instead is present in the same period for 10 times as many. We would prefer ten times the odds for a slightly smaller (but much larger than others) payoffs over the chance on the volatile BOIL.

We are more attracted by Figure 2's [N] .93 credibility of SOXL's aggregate net payoff of 16.5% 126 times than BOIL's 21% payoff only 12 times in 5 years.

Conclusion

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x ETF (SOXL) appears to be an attractive buy for a near-term capital gain here.

