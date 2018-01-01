Meredith Heil/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) back in late 2020 (November) when we stated that momentum was set to continue. Shares have returned approximately 10.2% since we penned that piece which means WMK has underperformed the S&P500 (almost 22% change over the past 10 months) by quite a margin. The question then becomes whether Weis will now take up the baton and start to outperform the market or is the stock's underperformance informing us of a sustained trend to come.

When we delve into the retailer's recent second quarter results, we see that the potential is definitely there to keep growing the business consistently. Although Q2 this year was up against a very tough comparable, Weis still managed to report sales of $1.0 billion and net profit of $33.5 million. In terms of actual sales volume and EBIT numbers, the results were the second highest in the company's history. Furthermore, this $33+ million in net profit enabled the firm to generate $85 million in operating cash flow for the quarter. Suffice it to say, if present trends continue, these numbers will be ample to keep on investing behind the business especially considering Weis Markets has no real debt to speak of.

The other side of the argument, however, is that the valuation of the retailer from both an assets and sales standpoint is very close to the firm's five-year averages. We acknowledge that Weis is cheaper than its retailing counterparts but it must also be stated that Weis' profit margins trail the sector by some distance. Selling of stock has actually accelerated in the grocery space of late due to poorer than expected earnings reports right across the board.

In fact, if we look at the monthly chart of Weis Markets, we see worrying bearish divergences which actually correspond with a potential topping pattern. Therefore, when we have discrepancies in our research, we like to go to the dividend to get a better read on the Weis Markets' current valuation.

Since Weis is a dividend paying stock, finance professionals continue to use discount cash flow formulas such as the one below in an attempt to ascertain what the company is worth today. This is done by discounting future dividend payments back to their current value. The Gordon Growth Model uses the following formula.

Where:

V0 - The current fair value of Weis Markets as it currently stands

D1 - The expected dividend per share 12 months from now

r - The cost of equity

g - The dividend growth rate

D1 is essentially the expectation for the annual dividend per share for Weis Markets in fiscal 2022. Weis at present pays out $1.24 in annual dividends. The quarterly payout of $0.31 has actually been in effect since August of 2018, and before that, the quarterly payment paid to shareholders came in at $0.30 per share. Suffice it to say, if history is anything to go by here, the increase next year (if it happens) is not predicted to be significant.

Nevertheless, since $1.24 of dividends over a trailing twelve-month average came from earnings of $4.04 per share over the same time frame, we can say that the payout ratio comes in at 31% which means the retention ratio comes in at 69%. Multiplying the retention ratio by Weis' return on equity (9.4% TTM), we get a dividend growth rate of 6.5%. History tells us that this has a slim chance of happening but the calculation should also inform investors of what management could potentially be growing the annual dividend by based on present numbers. Management has paid out special one-off dividends in the past. The problem is that they, for the most part, have been too few and far between.

A 6.5% growth rate next year would amount to annual dividends of $1.32, but we will take the worst-case scenario and say that the payout will remain unchanged at $1.24. R means the cost of equity for the firm which is basically the required return investors need before putting capital to work. We use the following Capital Asset Pricing Model formula to work-out the approximate cost of equity in Weis Markets.

Cost of equity = Risk Free Rate + Beta (Equity Risk Premium)

The risk-free rate we usually just run off is the 10-year US treasury yield (1.31%) as this is basically what is guaranteed in terms of return over the specified time frame. Beta is aligned with volatility in that Weis' historic returns are measured over different times to see how much they differ compared to the general market. Weis Markets continues to be a stock with low volatility as its beta comes in at an ultra-low 0.1. The equity risk premium is the extra reward investors expect by putting their money to work in different markets. This number came in at 6.28% at the end of August and is a published number tailored to its respective index and is derived from market sources. Therefore, the cost of equity when we plug them into the above formula = 1.31 + 0.1 (6.28) = 1.94. If we plug this 1.94% into the first formula to calculate a fair price for Weis shares and include zero growth in the dividend, we get a stock price of $63.92 (21% above present stock price).

To sum up, although there is obviously human error in the above modelling, the exercise definitely brings some insights to the table with respect to an investment in Weis Markets. For one, the company's cost of equity (1.94%) remains much lower than its return on equity (9.4%) which is what we want. Secondly, even if management decided to stand pat on the quarterly dividend payment of $0.31, the dividend discount model still prices Weis Markets 21% above its present share price. Suffice it to say, we remain in "wait and see" mode here until third quarter earnings are announced. We look forward to continued coverage.