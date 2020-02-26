Golden_Brown/iStock via Getty Images

Background

It has been a chaotic time if you are a Chinese venture capitalist, corporate titan, or industry mogul. Last year witnessed an extensive boarding up of the domestic economy, confining citizens to their homes.

As the SARS-Cov2 turmoil unfolded, aggregate demand tanked – global equity markets were upended, and a pervasive recession impacted most of the world. It could not come at a worse time.

But since then, green shoots of economic recovery have seen light, with global vaccine drives facilitating a worldwide return to work. For those worried Chinese money managers, a collective sigh of relief was blown.

Until of course, a government crackdown, almost endemic as the SARS-Cov2 outbreak, started hitting mainland corporations. It started with the banking system, openly criticized by Jack Ma. From there, it graduated to the mainland’s tech titans. The Ant+ IPO was shelved, while Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) was forced to open its online empire.

The Ministry of Information Technology (MIIT) forced Chinese big tech to (figuratively) lower its firewalls, make platforms competitor friendly for the benefit of the ordinary consumer.

A Chinese clampdown on Bitcoin ensued with officials looking to curb a frenzy perhaps allowing holders to bypass restrictive capital controls. The nationwide corporate beat down has not abated, with regulatory body-blows to education platforms, online gaming, digital technology, and casinos.

Chinese IPOs on US markets have also raised eyebrows with the administration tabling a future stock exchange in Beijing. Capital controls, regulations, and rampant red tape continue to tighten, leaving numerous questions for many investors – are Chinese capital markets even presently investable?

YTD returns Hang Seng Index v S&P 500 – The contrast could not be more marking between a US equity market on the rebound & the downwards glide path of Chinese broad equities.

Source: Trading View

This provides an interesting segue into our story stock of the hour – the (perhaps) little-known Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD).

A micro-cap ($40M), healthcare education provider out of Shanghai, showcasing a new type of digital medical education platform. Its aim is to revolutionize knowledge transfer in the medical world by marrying medical thinking with practical training courses.

On face value, that appears rather compelling – digital learning is on the up, operating structure is extremely lucrative for these types of firms, and the addressable market is endless.

Financials seem to be in check – with small but notable positives in most of the conventional accounting checkboxes. Growth is ok (+20% FY 2020), gross margins are sizable (+66%) – reflective of a low capex capital structure – debt more than manageable (only $100k on the books).

All seems swimmingly well – until possibly delving more deeply into the strategic nature of a US capital raise, consummated at the dawn of the SARS-Cov2 pandemic.

Total returns since IPO - Zhongchao Inc.

Source: Koyfin

I cannot help but thinking there was more than meets the eye to a foreign fundraising for a firm with no evident cash-crunch, no overwhelming fear of funds, or compelling once-in-a-generation investment opportunity everyone had to get in on.

To a backdrop of a broad-based regulatory slam-dunk which has Chinese equities reeling, and a track record of shareholder destruction (despite some interesting financials), it is difficult to get overly excited about Zhongchao Inc. Bearish.

YTD price action for some of China’s biggest corporations paints a glim picture of value destruction as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve. (DIDI) -41.30%, (BABA) -33.42%, (BIDU) -24.20%, (700) Tencent -20.86%, (JD) JD.com -18.65% and Kweichow Moutai (600519) -18.13%

Source: Trading View

Key Strategic Theme

The premise behind the February 26, 2020 initial public offering of 3 million class A ordinary shares, priced at $4.00, was to provide the firm additional growth for capital expansion while allowing foreign investors a direct line to a digital-learning health care-focused pure play. It raised about $12M through your conventional Cayman Island, Nasdaq-listed deal structure. A holding company – with a dual-class share structure – conferring the effect of voting control to the firm’s CEO, directors, and affiliates.

At that stage, the venture was pitched to foreign investors at ~$100M market cap and anyone having bought into the IPO would now be deep underwater. The underwriters – Network1 Financial Securities Inc. - appear to have landed ~ $2M post-deal and Zhongchao Inc pocketed around $10M. But regardless of the deal makers or structure, it is important to assess why the funds need to be raised in the first place.

Why would a Shanghai-based firm, whose capital structure could be best described as – high margin digital business with a dash of low capex – need money anyway?

The expansion efforts post-deal appear questionable - there was no strategic shift in the business model begging for funds and the firm is based in China, a country of growing wealth, investment opportunities and deployment of capital.

Raising $12M on US equity markets appears somewhat incomprehensible when Shanghai, where the firm is based, is a wealthy, entrepreneurial Asian mega-city with fortunes looking to deploy capital. Raising capital at home would seem to be the most practical solution.

Only if monetizing and equity interest in a firm, away from the prying eyes of Beijing with its perennial capital controls, would it make any real sense going Stateside.

As much as I have trawled through the financial statements, filings, and public information on Zhongchao Inc., I still cannot understand why the capital was raised in the first place.

Current Valuation

The Shanghai-based online healthcare learning outfit posts a current valuation of around 9x earnings. Price to sales register in at 2.2x – close to a one year low and the firm posts comfortable liquidity ratios (Current ratio of 9)

Debt is no problem either, as mentioned earlier, with only $100k on the books. Cash on hand ($17.1M) seems sizable for a firm with an enterprise value of $23M and a market capitalization hovering around $40M.

It only increases further scepticism regarding the requirement to raise funds in the first place?

Key Financials Zhongchao Inc.

Source: Koyfin

Risks

Beyond the sizable country risks currently inherent in any investment in China, Zhongchao Inc. operates in an environment capturing regulatory attention already. The fact that the firm is seeing growth in the not-for-profit segment of its customer base pressurizes receivables, pricing, and profits, best witnessed in the progressive degradation of days sales outstanding.

A firm doing online learning for the healthcare industry initially presages reminiscences of (TAL) – the Chinese digital tuition stalwart which saw its valuation decimated by a wide-sweeping move to make online learning a not-for-profit business.

And while the two businesses do have some distinguishable contrasts – they both share marked downside. Low barriers to entry on a digital business, increased regulatory scrutiny on the online learning space, and the risks of a business model characterized by a spider’s web of variable interest entities all figure prominently in both firms.

While regulation of digital learning for the medical profession remains markedly different to online tuition for school students, we have already abundantly witnessed the unpredictability of an administration fighting to maintain lid on capital controls, economic growth, and societal well-being.

Investment Summary

Any deployment of investor capital needs to be preceded by questions regarding viability of investment, potential future returns, and reasons behind a capital offering. Shareholder value is generated through 4 important levers – revenue growth, operating profit margins, efficiency of re-investments, and risk (through cost of funding/ capital risk and failure risk) With regards to Zhongchao Inc. it appears that the last – risk – has showcased prominently since the stock’s IPO.

The company’s financial statements provide no real alarm bells – conservative growth, a robust capital structure and a stable albeit relatively risky business. Country risk seems rife – which needs to be contrasted against equity risk premiums for investments in China. Year to date they have not fared incredibly well.

But beyond the country risk, the negligible barriers to entry in an all-digital business, the widespread prominence of variable interest entities in the business model, the increasing trend in not-for-profit customers, and lackadaisical upside to a $40M Shanghai-based healthcare firm – the biggest question remains – why?

Why go to the US to raise $12M when capital did not appear to be woefully required? Why tap into foreign investors when China remains home to some of the world’s greatest fortunes? Those questions remain unanswered.

Without concrete answers to the requirement for capital in the first place, it remains difficult to go all-in on a small-cap Chinese healthcare firm looking to revolutionize online learning.

There are approximately 45,000 publicly listed securities – surely a more compelling one can be found.