Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is a Houston-based holding company whose subsidiaries operate in banking, wealth management, and payroll processing. CADE has achieved considerable growth since its founding in 2009 to an asset base of $18.7 billion in 2020. This has been through organic customer acquisition that is complimented by strategic business combinations. The latest acquisition of State Bank indicates a successful and judicious approach in the implementation of the latter growth approach. Besides consistent profitability in the absence of systemic risks, CADE’s financial statements indicate effective management of assets, thus suggesting operational efficiency. While COVID-19 led the bank into the loss territory, largely due to an immediate and sensible recognition of goodwill impairment, CADE’s 2021 half-year results suggest strong recovery. Therefore, a buy suggestion is presented for the short and long-term investor.

Shareholder Returns

Return on equity [ROE] is a key measure of shareholders’ return on investment. As Figure 1 shows, CADE’s ROE increased significantly (70.17%) between 2016 and 2019 before going into negative territory at the end of 2020. Growth in the bank’s ROE is partly attributable to considerable growth in its market penetration strategies that have seen its interest income increase by more than 112% in the 2016 to 2020 period. The acquisition of State Bank in early 2019, was a major strategic decision that saw CADE’s branch network grow to 98 outlets in 2020, compared to 65 at the end of 2016. While the merger led to a decline in CADE’s ROE in 2019 owing to growth in equity, the firm was in a more improved position though it was lower than the industry average of 11.93%.

Figure 1: CADE and Industry ROE trend

Undoubtedly, 2020 was a challenging period for the global economy. The emergence of COVID-19 as a major health pandemic caused considerable decline in business operations and its timing could not have been worse for CADE. The bank acquired State Bank for $826.4 million and recognized additional $175.7 million in goodwill. Besides the 38.7% increase in interest income that was realized following the merger, the purchase of State Bank also opened new markets (payroll processing and Small Business Administration’s loan market) for CADE. These new revenue streams contributed significantly to CADE’s noninterest income growing by 224.8% between 2018 and 2020.

Additionally, CADE managed to control its operating costs before and after the merger of 2019. This is exemplified in a sustained decline in the efficiency ratio (the ratio of noninterest costs to gross income) between 2016 and 2019. This is shown in Figure 2. Operational efficiency is also evident in that CADE’s revenue and net income per employee all increased between 2016 and 2019 as shown in Figure 3. Figure 4 also indicates prudent branch expansion as revenue per outlet was on a path of growth before 2020.

Figure 2: CADE's operational efficiency ratio trend

Figure 3: CADE's employee efficiency trends

Overall asset efficiency is cemented in CADE’s return on assets [ROA] ratio that was on a growth path between 2016 and 2019. This is shown in Figure 4 below. It is also notable that CADE’s ROA was at least equal to the industry average in 2018 and 2019 despite the bank adding considerably to its assets in 2019.

Figure 4: CADE and industry' ROA trends

Risk Management and Half-year Returns

As noted previously and evident in the preceding figures, COVID-19 dealt a considerable blow to CADE’s otherwise healthy profit run. A primary outcome was that the bank recognized a $148 million reduction in interest income. This was partly occasioned by the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rates to zero as part of a response to COVID-19’s economic impacts. As a result, CADE’s net interest margin [NIM] and risk-adjusted NIM [R-NIM] declined significantly as shown in Figure 5. The decline is attributable to two factors. One, CADE’s balance sheet suggests a decline in the loan book in 2020 ($12.7 billion) compared to 2019 ($13.0 billion). Secondly, COVID-19 necessitated a considerable increase in loan loss provisions in 2020 ($278 million) compared to 2019 ($111 million).

Figure 5: CADE and Industry NIM and R-NIM trend

The step to increase [LLP] was necessary on account of the possibility of growth in loan defaults due to challenging economic conditions at the time. The decision to increase loan loss provision [LLP] was warranted in light of the significant increase in nonperforming assets between 2019 and 2020. This is shown in Figure 6 where NPA as a percentage of gross loans rose sharply for both CADE and its industry peers.

Figure 6: CADE and Industry NPA to gross loans ratio trends

Consistent with its conservative approach to risk, CADE recognized an irreversible impairment to goodwill of $442.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. This decision affected its banking division and was a reflection of the economic conditions prevailing at the time. It was also the cause of considerable decline in profitability in 2020 as the impairment is recognized immediately in the income statement. It is necessary to note that CADE’s profit outlook has since shown indications of recovery in 2021. For instance, Figure 7 shows improvement in CADE’s R-NIM which suggests a reversal of previously recognized LLPs. Moreover, NPAs as a percentage of gross loans have declined in the first half of 2021 (1.20%) compared to a similar period in 2020 (1.74%). Therefore, CADE’s immediate recognition of goodwill impairment was not only an economic expectation in light of prevailing conditions, but also a testament to a rare willingness to forego short-term gains with the goal of long-term shareholder value. This is through seeking to provide shareholders with accurate reports of the management’s expectations regarding future financial performance.

Conclusion and Investment Suggestion

CADE’s financial performance and strategic decisions have been healthy since 2016 and were only temporarily challenged by a systemic risk, namely COVID-19. The health pandemic occasioned the need to recognize substantial impairment to goodwill besides leading to a decline in interest income. CADE’s performance in the first six months of 2021 suggests that the bank is on the path to recovery. Additionally, CADE has shown consistency in prudent management of operational costs regardless of the impact that COVID-19 had on its operations.