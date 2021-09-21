GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

"Who?"

... is the response you'll get from most folks if you mention HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to them. Or, sometimes, "wait, are they still around?". HubSpot dates from the early days of the Second Coming Of The Internet, which you can silicon-date to around 2010. In those Dark Ages between dot-com antiquity and tech's current Great Leap Forward, some bright spark invented a thing called inbound marketing. This was a cunning ruse designed to displace the enterprise sales function, the single biggest source of money-eating and rabble-rousing in your average enterprise software business. Today, inbound marketing is just how you do things - you put content out there and see who you can reel in with it, then convert their interest into a purchase. Works in consumer above all else but is growing in stature the enterprise too. But when HubSpot was young, this was a strange notion indeed.

Anyway, fast forward a decade or so and the company continues to perform extremely well. All aspects of its fundamentals are strong, from growth through accounting profitability to cashflow to balance sheet. We've shouted this loud and often - here's a note of ours from November 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We're now moving to Neutral which means, in staff personal accounts we are neither buying nor selling. We think the stock can keep moving up over the long term, but on a simple chart analysis - really simple! - we suspect there could be an opportunity to add more cheaply in the coming weeks and we hope to take advantage of that opportunity should it present itself.

First, let's remind ourselves of the strength of the fundamentals.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Revenue growth has accelerated every quarter since Q2 2020; that's five straight quarters of acceleration. The company delivered +53% vs the prior year quarter in Q2 2021, +41% on a TTM basis at that same point in time.

Gross margins are consistently at 80-81%, about right for a high quality software business.

TTM EBITDA margins are consistently in the low double-digits; unlevered pretax free cashflow margins however are climbing nicely, now sat at 15% as a result of some big working capital inflows in late 2020 and early 2021 (this is usually a result of big prepaid contract wins and the increased rate of growth in deferred revenue would seem to support that notion).

In excess of $850m of net cash at bank means a solid balance sheet position too.

Not much to dislike here. We'd like to see more deferred (prepaid) revenue but that's climbing so perhaps it will improve over time. Certainly, it doesn't seem to have harmed the company's ability to hit its numbers - it usually beats.

Source: YCharts.com

The stock chart is looking a little extended to us. That doesn't mean we plan to sell, far from it, but it does mean we're hesitant to add to our position right now. As you know if you read our work, we're not averse to the occasional voodoo-complex chart, but, for this one we can keep it very simple. Here's how we see the rising support level for the stock over time.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

We think that the stock can fall back toward that line, maybe closing the gap established around $600/share on the last earnings report. If you look at the time taken to move from peak to support-line-touching trough over the last few times the stock has run up, you need a few months' patience, but if you can sit on your hands that long, buying around that support level has tended to reward you, and quickly.

So - superb fundamentals notwithstanding we move to Neutral on that chart and we sit waiting for a pullback to the $575-625 range identified above in which to add.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 21 September 2021.