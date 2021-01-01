Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) offers cloud-based software solutions such as property management, investment management, and data analytics for the real estate sector. It is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS-based, business model. I began my Seeking Alpha coverage of APPF a little over one-year ago with a "Bearish" rating due to the stock's then sky-high valuation. I followed-up with coverage in March of this year by suggesting The 'Correction' Is Not Over By A Long Shot. Last month, the company's Q2 earnings report was lackluster at best and simply reinforced my outlook: the company is still being priced to perfection with no apparent reason to justify its valuation. After all, APPF is trading with a forward P/E of 281x even though the Q2 EPS report was a miss on both the top and bottom lines and, even worse, revenue grew only 10% YOY. Indeed, given the broad market's "wobbly weakness" lately, I am downgrading my rating from "Bearish" to "Very Bearish".

Operations

AppFolio doesn't provide a lot of information for investors on its website - I couldn't find any presentations that summarize the company's various product offerings, strategy, or financial performance. The best business summary I can provide investors is that AppFolio has three major offerings (all of them cloud-based) for real estate professionals:

AppFolio Property Management: application software designed to ease the business and workflow for those managing real estate properties. AppFolio Investment Management: application software with tools and services designed to help real estate professionals manage their real estate investments. AppFolio Value+ Services: these include tools to help manage such mundane services as electronic payments, utilities, mailing services, debt collection, and an AI leasing assistant.

From what I can tell, there appears to be significant cross-pollination (or overlap) within these three offerings.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity in front of AppFolio appears to be quite favorable. According to Fortune Business Insights:

The global property management market size was $13.88 billion in 2020 ... The market is projected to grow from $15.10 billion in 2021 to $28.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% in 2021-2028 period.

They also say that the global-pandemic was a "positive shock" for property management software and services. Meantime, the US market alone is sizeable and growing:

Source: Fortune Business Insights

So let's take a look and see if AppFolio is actually cashing in on this large and growing market, and ultimately worth its rich valuation of a forward P/E of 281x.

Earnings

AppFolio released its Q2 EPS report in early August and it was a miss on both the top and bottom line (EPS of $0.06 was a $0.04 miss):

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen in the graphic, the results certainly aren't what an investor would have expected given AppFolio's sky-high valuation. Revenue was up only ~10% YOY and net income was down more than 50% even after backing out the large income tax benefit recognized in Q2 of 2020. Spending on Sales & Marketing and R&D combined to grow almost as much as revenue, while cost-of-revenue also increased significantly as a percentage of revenue.

Now to be fair, AppFolio's sold its MyCase Law business in Q3 of last year, so from a continuing business basis, revenue for Q2 was an increase of 22% YOY. However, costs are growing significantly faster than revenue. Indeed, as AppFolio CEO Jason Randall said on the Q2 conference call:

Total costs and operating expenses in the second quarter were $87.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 30% relative to $67.5 million from our continuing business in the prior year.

As a result, cash and cash-equivalents actually declined by ~$4.7 million YOY.

Observation: SaaS-based business models are being rewarded by the market because these kinds of cloud-based businesses are supposed to be able to cost-efficiently scale-up, with relatively little investment required to greatly expand margins as revenue grows. Not only is AppFolio's top-line revenue growth not overly impressive given the market opportunity, but the operational efficiency normally seen with SaaS-based models is nowhere to be seen: operating expenses are growing faster than revenue.

Note also there was no management commentary in the earnings press release. None. That's a red-flag for investors.

Another very worrisome sign is AppFolio's rather generous stock-based compensation in comparison to its financial performance:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen, Q2 stock-based compensation was $3.2 million, or 3.6% of quarterly revenue and ~50% more than APPF's total net-income for the quarter. I could understand if this was an occasional charge to incentivize employees, but stock-based compensation seems to be significantly growing quarter by quarter and YOY. Another red-flag for investors in my opinion.

Going forward, the company's guidance is for full-year revenue of $350-$355 million. Even at the upper-end of that guidance, revenue would come in only 14.5% above FY2020's $310 million in revenue.

One more red-flag: note there were no analyst dialing into the Q2 conference call. None. No questions. Which begs a question: who is buying the stock?

Growing Competition

One headwind for AppFolio is that competition appears to be growing, after all - there really is nothing to keep others from competing in the space. Indeed, Investopedia recently surveyed a 15 property management companies (that number alone is an indication of robust competition) and of the top-7 categories it chose to investigate within the property management software sector, AppFolio is only rated the best in one (Advanced Features):

Source: Investopedia

That leaves investors to ask the obvious question: how many typical property management companies/professionals need "Advanced Features" to run the average run-of-the-mill apartment complex (or complexes)? My guess is not very many. Indeed, my conclusion was somewhat supported by the survey, which commented further on AppFolio's Advanced Features solution:

Because it doesn't have tiered pricing, but rather an onboarding fee and then a monthly fee based on the number of units, AppFolio is best for those that have multiple properties. Although each advanced feature is pay-as-you-go, there is a minimum monthly fee of $250, which means smaller property managers would have to pay a higher cost per unit if they manage fewer than 166 commercial units or 200 residential rentals.

Source: Investopedia

As a result, APPF's solution appears to not be optimal for smaller property managers.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, APPF currently trades at a very rich valuation of 281x forward earnings expectations. With a market-cap of $4.5 billion, the company also trades at an estimated 12.7x this year's top-end of sales guidance. Again, very rich in comparison to the company's financial performance and growth profile.

Why would an investor pay-up for that kind of valuation for a company that is only expected to only grow revenue by 14.5% this year, and whose operating expenses are growing faster than revenue?

For instance, consider that Adobe (ADBE) - which also runs a SaaS-based business model - trades with a forward P/E of only 53x - a whopping 5x+ less than that of APPF. Yet Adobe grew revenue by 23% in Q2, earned $2.32/share on a GAAP basis, generated CFO of $2 billion, and grew ARR by over a half-a-billion dollars YOY. Meantime, ADBE bought back 2.1 million shares during the quarter. With a market-cap of $311.8 billion, Adobe trades at 20.2x Q2 annualized revenue.

Now granted, Adobe is not providing solutions for the same customer-base as is AppFolio, but why would any investor invest in APPF when it could find significantly better value - and growth - with Adobe?

Summary & Conclusion

While the market opportunity for AppFolio certainly is significant, the company doesn't appear able to grab-it, despite the fact that it is investing heavily to do so and has had the big tailwind of covid-19 behind it. One has to wonder who is buying the stock at the current valuation level considering a company like Adobe is clearly a much better value in relation to its revenue and earnings growth as compared to AppFolio. That being the case, APPF's excessively high valuation level and increasing competition, combined with an overly generous stock-option compensation and recent weakness in the overall market, causes me to reduce my rating on APPF from "Bearish" to "Very Bearish".

APPF could drop by half and I still would not buy it.

I'll end with a 5-year price chart of the stock and note it is currently (Monday, 12:32 EST) trading down $4.27/share (3.5%) while the S&P500 is down ~2%: