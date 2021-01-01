Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Introduction

It is one of the questions Robert and I get a lot:

If you were to start today with a certain amount of money, what would you do?

It is an important question, because investors who are willing to make the jump and set up a Dividend Freedom portfolio can be overwhelmed with the amount of information which they need to soak up.

But it doesn't need to be this way.

Yes, it is important that investors know what they're doing, rather than blindly follow a guru or strategy.

If you're not going to take the time to understand what you're doing then you shouldn't be a stock picker. Buy a broad index fund like the S&P 500 (SPY) and be done with it.

But if you realize that the make-up of the index is not right for everyone and that you decide to follow an active strategy to curate a portfolio which matches your needs, then you need to learn the ropes.

Thankfully, dividend freedom investing is accessible to most. We wrote a quick-starter guide with all the important articles we wrote over the years to get started.

But at the minimum you need to:

Know why you're investing.

Create a plan.

Screen for a list of potential investments.

Identify the ones which meet your expectations.

Build your portfolio gradually.

Let's look at these step by step.

Know why you're investing.

The very first question to answer is "why are you investing?"

It sounds silly, but many people just have a cookie-cutter response like "to get rich", or "because you should own stocks".

Get into the nitty-gritty.

For me, as for many other dividend investors, I invest so that in retirement I'll be able to live off of dividends forever.

The question then becomes how much will be needed from dividends?

Unlike most other investors, because of the way my income is structured, I contribute very small amounts to pension schemes, meaning I do not plan on getting any meaningful amount from social security or company pensions (if such things still exist ?!).

This means that I expect all my retirement income to come from dividends.

While I live quite conservatively, I don't want to risk not having enough to pay for health insurance, travel, buying gifts for hypothetical grandchildren (offspring of the hypothetical children).

Whatever $5,000 per month after tax would be in the future (after adjusting for inflation), seems like a goal which would give me such a margin. Especially in a scenario where a house would be already paid for.

Finally, the question is "when". I imagine myself being financially active until my 60s, maybe a lot later if science can make me young forever between now and then.

Once again, to give myself some margin if things don't go exactly to plan, I'll project 30 years ahead.

I now have a clear and articulate goal: $5,000 after tax per month in 30 years.

Your lifestyle, expected social security, and expectations in life might change these numbers dramatically. The actual amounts matter less than knowing your numbers.

We can now move on to planning.

Creating a robust plan.

To quote Ben Franklin, if you fail to plan, you're planning to fail.

Now that I know where I'm headed, I need to make sure I'm on track to get there.

Now $5,000 today is not $5,000 in 30 years. I'll account for 3% inflation. That means that in 30 years, to have the equivalent of $5,000, I really need $11,800 per month, give or take.

For the case of this example, let's assume that I have $100,000 to invest, and can further invest $2,500 per month. I'll assume this amount remains constant for 30 years.

Let's assume each year I pay a 20% tax on dividends received.

I now have all the elements required to run simulations for various dividend yields:

If I invest $100,000 today, and an extra $2,500 per month, that I reinvest dividends (after setting aside 20% for the taxman), what rate of dividend growth do I need to get to reach $11,800 in 30 years?

Once again, the important thing is not how big or small your numbers are, as base wealth and savings power will be unique to all investors. The important thing is the mechanics behind it.

There's a little complexity to run these simulations by yourself, you need to set up an excel sheet with yield and growth as variables, and use the solver to identify the growth rates. If you have enough spreadsheet knowledge it is the sort of project which can be done in half a day. (I suggest keeping it for a rainy day).

The alternative is to use the tool which Robert & I built for members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe. (you can get a free trial to figure out these numbers without paying).

Either way, you should get data which should provide output as shown below:

Yield 2% 2.5% 3% 3.5% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% Required CAGR 11% 9% 8% 7% 6% 4% 2% 1% 0%

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe.

As you can see, what this data tells me, is that for me to reach my goals I can either:

invest in 2% yielding stocks growing their dividends at 11% per annum.

invest in 4% yielding stocks growing their dividends at 6% per annum.

investing in 8% yielding stocks with no growth.

or anything else from the table above.

Here are a few notes:

This suggests that dividends alone get you to where you're going, that you never realize any capital gains. This is conservative and gives you some margin to maneuver by "yielding up" over the years or at retirement.

You need to ask yourself whether these numbers are conservative and attainable. For example, if the output suggests that you need to invest in 2% yielding stocks growing dividends at 25% per annum, you might question your ability to get that growth year in year out for 30 years.

If the numbers don't add up, your plan might be too ambitious. Try adding a few years, simulating higher savings rates, reducing retirement spending, or any combination of the above.

In the above simulation, I personally find the lower-yielding options more likely than the higher-yielding ones and would focus mostly on the 2% to 3.5% range.

Once you get a realistic roadmap, you now have something very powerful.

The next time you come across a dividend stock, you can ask three simple questions:

What dividend growth do I believe this company can achieve over the next 5-10 years? (you can always switch out of positions as growth prospects change, so no need to look further than 10 years). What is its current yield? Does the yield-growth combination fit my roadmap?

So for instance, taking the numbers of my simulation above, if I were to look at Caterpillar (CAT), I might think:

The company has grown the dividend at 9% per annum during the past decade, 7% during the past 5 years. With the infrastructure bill, I believe they can keep this going, so I'll forecast at the mid-point of 8% growth per annum. CAT currently yields 2.2%. It doesn't fit the roadmap. For stocks which grow at 8% per annum, I need at least a 3% yield to reach my goals.

Therefore, I'd pass on Caterpillar, noting that if it were to yield 3% again, I'd be interested in buying the stock again.

Let's just look at a few others:

Procter & Gamble (PG) yields 2.4% and has averaged 5% growth per year, although the company grew the dividend by 10% per annum. If we give them the benefit of the doubt and assume 7.5% growth going forward, we'd pass until the yield is somewhere between 3% and 3.5%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) yields 2.57% and has been growing the dividend at 6% per annum for as long as I can remember. Too bad, with my simulation I'd need around a 4% yield to make it worthwhile. Last time JNJ yielded that much was 2012....ouch.

McDonald's (MCD) yields 2.13% and has grown the dividend at an 8% CAGR for the past decade. Despite slower growth last year, let's give them the benefit of the doubt and suggest they can keep that going. I'd still need at least a 3% yield to.

Hmm... just picking names off the Dividend Aristocrat list maybe won't hack it.

Merely using a broad list like the Dividends Champions, Contenders, Challengers would take too long.

Enter screening.

Screen for potential investments.

Now that I know my investment mandate, and the type of stocks I'm looking for: stocks yielding between 2% and 3.5% with growth which matches the growth I'm looking for, I can run a screener.

You can use any screener. I of course will use the one Robert and I built for the Dividend Freedom Tribe (chefs who eat what they cook).

I'd look at stocks with a minimum 2% yield, no more than a 3.5% yield, with dividend growth rates of at least 7% year over year, and a 5-year CAGR of at least 7%.

I'd also screen for stocks which yield more than their 10-year median yield, as this suggests they might be undervalued relative to their own histories.

Running a first screen nets me with 82 hits, of which 50 are financial stocks.

I'll modify the screen rules to exclude financial stocks, as sifting through them all would be too cumbersome for this article. I'll highlight one that I think is great.

This would leave you with 32 stocks among 8 of the remaining 10 GICS sectors.

Company Sector Dividend Yield Median Percentile Dividend 1-year CAGR Dividend 5-year CAGR Dividend Strength Score Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Consumer Discretionary 2.66 2.46 16.7 9.2 99.59 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Consumer Discretionary 2.74 2.2 12.5 12.5 56.37 Wendy's Company (WEN) Consumer Discretionary 2.14 2.11 140.0 14.9 75.22 Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Consumer Discretionary 2.55 2.54 27.3 20.1 92.74 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Consumer Discretionary 2.91 2.21 66.7 20.1 86.57 Clorox Company (CLX) Consumer Staples 2.79 2.67 9.4 7.7 78.21 Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Consumer Staples 2.82 1.56 15.0 8.9 55.4 Kroger Company (KR) Consumer Staples 2.05 1.85 31.3 11.8 90.53 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Consumer Staples 2.07 1.93 22.8 13.0 70.02 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Energy 2.22 0.73 10.0 19.4 97.24 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Energy 2.27 0.35 10.0 40.6 94.99 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Healthcare 2.18 0.66 6.7 9.9 58.67 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Healthcare 3.21 2.47 10.0 12.0 73.29 Cummins Inc. (CMI) Industrials 2.55 2.46 10.6 7.1 96.32 ManpowerGroup (MAN) Industrials 2.28 1.99 15.6 7.9 92.87 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Industrials 2.44 2.18 8.2 9.4 89.47 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Industrials 3.05 2.89 8.3 9.5 93.1 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Industrials 2.12 2.08 10.3 14.2 93.79 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Industrials 2.30 1.88 13.9 15.1 88.55 United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Industrials 2.45 2.29 7.4 15.9 59.4 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Industrials 2.34 1.29 10.7 17.9 71.13 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Industrials 3.13 1.58 10.5 21.6 85.29 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Information Technology 2.59 1.74 14.3 7.1 69.2 HP Inc. (HPQ) Information Technology 2.80 2.67 10.0 10.1 99.95 Corning Incorporated (GLW) Information Technology 2.50 2.4 9.1 11.4 77.43 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Information Technology 2.85 1.91 10.8 47.8 51.26 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Materials 2.09 2.02 16.7 7.0 94.67 Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Materials 2.81 2.68 15.4 7.6 54.48 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Materials 2.57 2.08 7.5 9.9 52 FMC Corporation (FMC) Materials 2.02 1.04 9.1 26.6 55.13 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Utilities 2.81 2.5 8.7 8.3 54.07 NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Utilities 3.09 1.68 8.3 61.0 84

Source: The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

So from literally thousands of stocks, you're down to a list of just 32 to consider.

You'd have to do due diligence on these, but let me highlight a few of them for you.

Best Buy

Best Buy (BBY) yields 2.5%, which is in line with its 10-year median yield, yet has a history of growing its dividend at 20% per annum during the past decade.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

As I mentioned in a recent note to members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe:

Best Buy's secret sauce for being a great dividend stock: Continued innovation to grow top and bottom lines.

Large buybacks to engineer further growth at a per share level.

Generous dividend program, returning growing amounts to investors.

Given that in my simulation I'd only need BBY to grow its dividend at 9% per annum from here on, which would be a significant deviation from history and growth prospects, I am very secure in investing in BBY at current prices.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is once again at a price which is worth getting investors to pour in. I wrote about LMT last week, you can read the thesis in detail here.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

Its 3%-3.3% forward yield (depending on the next dividend increase) lines up with the 7-8% level of growth my simulation would require, making it a good buy.

Amgen (AMGN)

One of my favorite healthcare companies has been in a bit of a rough patch during the past year, as it has failed to get any significant win from its pipeline.

Nonetheless, it remains a robust, innovation driven company, which is well diversified and which I believe will continue to grow attractively in upcoming years.

Its current yield of 3.2% puts it at one of the highest yields the company has experienced during the past decade.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe.

According to my simulation, only 7-8% dividend growth would be required from Amgen, which would be a deviation from the 12% in the past 5 years. Thus buying AMGN at these current prices would set the investment up for success.

Morgan Stanley

A bank like Morgan Stanley (MS) yielding 2.75% is one of the biggest anomalies I've seen in the market these past few months.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

This anomaly will persist for a while as the market gets used to the idea that the company doubled its dividend as soon as banks were allowed to once again raise their dividends earlier this year.

Now of course a 100% CAGR will not happen every year, but MS has been very intentional on returning large amounts of capital to shareholders: and why wouldn't it? The company has a fortress balance sheet, barely blinked in the face of Covid, and is a force to be reckoned with. American banks used to be too big to fail, but since the GFC, they have become too safe to fail.

Building the portfolio

I'd run due diligence on all the stocks in my screen, and look beyond my screen to get a list of stocks which I'd like to buy although not at current prices.

Of course, this is work that I've already done and continue to do at the Dividend Freedom Tribe where we have organized over 120 stocks with "buy below" and "sell above" prices, which then set them in Buy/Watch/Sell Lists which are automatically updated as prices change.

From this list of stocks, I'd decide how to build positions in the different stocks.

For the safest companies, those that I'd call All Weather dividend stocks, I'd start by investing 2% to 3% of my funds, and allow the position to grow to 5% of my funds, on cost.

For the less proven investment opportunities, those that I'd call Fair Weather dividend stocks, I'd start out with a 0.5% to 1% investment and allow them to grow up to 2%.

I'd make sure I invest at least in 10 to 20 stocks from the get go and plan to invest any leftover funds over the course of a year.

Conclusion

It's a market of stocks rather than a stock market, as Chuck Carnevale would say.

That is to say that there is always something to buy.

Depending on the month on which you ask me what I'd do if I started again from scratch, the stocks that come up will be different, but the strategy remains consistent: set goals, figure out the roadmap, then find the stocks which are right for you, and monitor those which could be, provided a better price pops up.