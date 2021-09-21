Basis Points: What They Are & How They're Used

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

What are Basis Points?

Basis points are a commonly-used unit of measurement in finance to express percentages and changes in percentages. One basis point is equal to one one-hundredth of a percent or one permyriad (1bp = 0.01%). Basis points are typically abbreviated as “bp” and are sometimes called a “bip”.

How Basis Points Are Used

Basis points are most commonly used in discussions of percentages, particularly in cases of relatively small percentage changes (1% or less), where the numbers to the right of the decimal point are especially relevant. Investors will encounter them most often in discussions of the following:

Fixed income : rates/spreads for bond

: rates/spreads for bond Interest Rates

Fees

Expense ratios, gross or operating margins, and other areas where numbers, or changes in numbers, are frequently expressed as percentages.

Interest Rate Basis Points

It is common to quote interest rates in terms of basis points relative to a benchmark. For instance, a variable rate loan based upon the London Interbank Offer Rate (or LIBOR), a common short-term interest rate benchmark, may be quoted as:

LIBOR + 50bp (or LIBOR+50, or L+50)

This means that the borrower’s interest rate will be 50bp above the LIBOR rate. If the current LIBOR rate is 0.40%, the borrower will pay 0.90%:

0.40% = 40bp; 40bp + 50bp = 90bp or 0.90%

Fees in Basis Points

It is also somewhat common to see fees expressed as basis points—an annual expense ratio of 0.40% of the assets under management would be expressed as “40bp”.

Likewise, analysts will frequently talk about changes in margins or performance relative to estimates in basis points—if a company reported a gross margin of 40.0% this quarter, a gross margin of 39.5% a year ago, and the consensus estimate was 40.4%, an analyst would talk about a 50bp year-over-year increase in the gross margin and a 40bp miss relative to expectations.

Why Basis Points Matter

Basis points matter because the use of basis points is commonplace in discussions of interest rates and yields, as well as other numbers typically expressed as percentages, including expense ratios and margins.

1. Prevents Ambiguities Caused By Percentages

Basis points are used to prevent or resolve ambiguities that could arise when talking about differences in interest rates or other numbers expressed as a percentage. For instance, if a given interest rate is 10% and someone says that the rate has increased 10%, that could be interpreted as either 20% (10% + 10%) or 11% (10% x 1.10). If instead, the increase is referred to as a “100bp” or “1,000bp” increase, there is no ambiguity.

2. Ease of Reading Multi-Digit Numbers

Basis points can also be used to make it easier to read numbers with multiple digits on either side. When looking at lists of numbers it can be easy to mistake 0.15%, 0.015%, and 0.105%, while “15bp”, “1.5bp”, and “10.5bp” would be less likely to lead to errors.

How To Convert Basis Points

For those comfortable with mental arithmetic, conversion between percentages, basis points, and decimal values is straightforward and quickly becomes virtually automatic.

Converting Percentages to Basis Points

One simple way to convert percentages to basis points is to simply move the decimal point two places to the right and add the “bp”. For instance, 1.25% becomes 125bp, while 1.255% becomes 125.5bp.

Converting Decimals to Basis Points

To convert from decimal value to basis points, move the decimal point two extra spaces (four in total) – 0.0125 becomes 125bp, while 0.0005 becomes 5bp.

Converting Basis Points to Percentages or Decimals

To convert basis points to percentages, either multiply the number of basis points by 0.0001, or move the decimal point two places to the left and add a “%” – 125bp becomes 1.25%, 1255bp becomes 12.55%, and so on.

Basis points (bp) Percentage Decimal 1 0.01% 0.0001 10 0.10% 0.0010 50 0.50% 0.0050 100 1.00% 0.01 1,000 10.00% 0.10

Bottom Line

Basis points are an important unit of measure used in finance, banking, and investments when discussing changes in yields, interest rates, or other numbers commonly expressed as a percentage. With 100bp equal to 1%, it is an easy shorthand for talking about and avoiding confusion with interest rates, margins, or expense ratios, and changes in those numbers.