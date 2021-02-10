wayne stockburger/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and 40 affiliates voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on June 28, 2020.

On February 10, 2021, Chesapeake Energy Corp. emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a business plan focused on natural gas after recently pursuing crude oil production.

On August 10, 2021, Chesapeake Energy released its second-quarter 2021 results.

2Q21 Production snapshot

CEO Mike Wichterich said in the conference call:

We told you in the first quarter that this Company is going to generate a lot of free cash flow. That's what we've done in the second quarter, we did not disappoint. We had $429 million in EBITDA, $300 million in free cash flow.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for CHK is quite complicated. I consider CHK an excellent trading tool for short-term trading. Still, I am not recommending any long-term investment yet, even if the balance sheet looks solid after the reorganization and a much better outlook for natural gas.

Burn me once, shame on you, burn me twice... It will take a long time before the confidence will be restored, and an investment long-term can make financial sense. Unfortunately, I am not prepared to do it anytime soon.

Stock performance

CHK is up 31% on a one-year basis and has outperformed Cabot oil significantly.

Chesapeake acquires Vine Energy for a total consideration of $2.2 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. entered an agreement with Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) to acquire its natural gas properties in Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in Louisiana.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is anticipated to complete in the 4Q21. In the company press release:

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, Vine shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2486 Chesapeake shares of common stock and $1.20 of cash for each share of Vine common stock owned. Upon closing, Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 86% and Vine shareholders will own approximately 14% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company.

Chesapeake Energy - 2Q21 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Chesapeake CHK 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues $ Million 507 959 1,219 1,140 691 Net Income in $ Million -276 -745 -416 5,678 -439 EBITDA $ Million 62 -550 -232 387 421 EPS diluted in $/share -28.22 -76.18 -42.27 537.26 -4.48 Operating cash flow in $ Million 376 382 9 388 394 CapEx in $ Million -494 3 4 143 149* Free Cash Flow in $ Million 870 379 5 245 245* Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 82 306 279 340 612 Long term Debt (including short term) in $ Billion 1.929 1.929 1.929 1.262 1.261 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 9.78 9.78 9.78 97.91 97.93 Quarterly dividend $ per share - - - 0.3438 0.3438 Oil Equivalent Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 421 445 435 436 433 Oil equivalent price realized (composite) in $/Boe 11.46 16.40 16.84 24.09 65.41

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt, And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $691 million in 2Q21

Chesapeake reported a net loss of $439 million in 2Q21, or $4.48 per share, compared to a $276 million loss, or $28.22 per share, in the year-ago period.

2 - Free cash flow was estimated at $245 million in 2Q21

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("TTM") is not meaningful in this case. The quarterly free cash flow for 2Q21 was $245 million.

Note: The company has a slightly different calculation indicated in the presentation, including cash paid for reorganization items.

3 - Net debt is $0.609 billion in 2Q21, according to the company

Historical "Cash versus Debt" chart.

The company reports total debt of $1.261 billion and cash and cash equivalent of $612 million.

4 - Quarterly Production was 433K Boepd in 2Q21

Production was 433K Boepd this quarter, up 2.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 0.7% sequentially.

The price per Boe (composite) rose this quarter and was 97.6% higher than the same quarter a year ago but down 6% sequentially:

Below is the output in K Boepd per basin in 2Q21. The company is producing from five different locations in the USA.

Chesapeake Energy is mainly a domestic gas producer representing 77% of the total output for the second quarter of 2021.

Guidance raised this quarter.

Chesapeake Energy expects its full-year 2021 average daily production to be approximately 415-435K boepd. The company's planned CapEx for 2021 is $670-$740 million.

5 - Hedging

A hedging program is in place to reduce risks.

Technical Analysis (short-term) and commentary

CHK forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $65 and support at $58.1. The trading LIFO strategy is to sell at or above $65, and you should consider accumulating between $58.2 and $57.3.

However, the oil and gas sector is shaken by wild swings, and depending on the situation, CHK could cross the support and drop to $55.1 (50MA) and eventually retest $51-$52. Conversely, CHK could potentially breakout and trade above $71.

In my opinion, the best way to profit from your investment in CHK is to trade LIFO while keeping a small core long-term position for a potential retest of $75s or higher.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

