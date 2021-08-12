marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) blasted higher soon after it was launched. Moving through 2021, the fund has been a bit of a disappointment after being about flat. I haven't given up on the fund and still believe, over the long term, investors will be rewarded. With the fund's latest report, we see that a significant amount of realized capital gains already have been locked in. Enough in realized gains that the distribution can be almost entirely supported for the year.

BMEZ "seeks to invest up to 25% in private companies." It intends on doing this through "at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries." With this, it also utilizes an options strategy. It last reported 21.84% of the portfolio being overwritten. This is below its target range of 30% to 40% and would indicate a bullish stance.

The fund has a term structured that will see the fund potentially liquidated around Jan. 29, 2032. They may switch to a perpetual fund after a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. If there are still $200 million in total net assets, the board can convert to a perpetual structure. After that point, there will be no more support to keep the fund to its NAV.

The term structure is designed to keep the fund from trading at a perpetual discount. If the fund performs well, the fund would likely continue to operate. After the fund's launch, it made some significant moves that certainly helped give it a jump start towards that goal.

The size of the fund is quite massive, with nearly $3.462 billion in total managed assets. It's unlikely that BlackRock will really want to see this fund liquidate, giving up all those assets under management. Although, when you are managing nearly $9.5 trillion - billions don't really mean anything anymore. The total expenses of the fund come to 1.29%. This is about flat from where it was in its first fiscal year of operation.

(Source)

BMEZ 2021 Performance

We will take a look at two different charts to see a drastic difference. The first will be from the fund's launch to the end of 2020. The fund had launched on Jan. 29, 2020.

Data by YCharts

2020's performance, although not technically a full year, saw the fund finish in the top ten of all closed-end funds for the year.

However, as mentioned previously, the performance for this year has been quite different.

Data by YCharts

The fund even went negative on a total return basis for a period of time this year. They have since clawed back to positive territory. This just helps highlight that this fund can be more volatile due to its differentiated holdings compared to more traditional healthcare. To help highlight this even further, we will include the SPDR Health Care ETF (XLV).

Data by YCharts

Healthcare overall was having a healthy year in 2021. Despite that, BMEZ has lagged. For better or worse, it really shows that with BMEZ's healthcare exposure, you really are getting something different.

To be fair, BMEZ did smoke XLV through 2020, though.

Data by YCharts

The fund is newer, so trying to find a "normal" range for a valuation in terms of discount/premiums will be tougher. That being said, excluding the period shortly after the fund's launch, there were only two periods where BMEZ came to slight premiums or touched parity with its NAV. They were only for a very brief period.

With the current 6.47% discount, it could be indicating a fairly attractive time to invest, regardless. This would be due to not really having a range established yet, and because I believe that returns from this fund should be better going forward after the underlying portfolio has been mostly flat.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Covered Through Capital Gains

Most CEF investors know that capital gains will make up a significant portion of a fund's distribution. This is true of almost any equity fund. For BMEZ, to fund their 6.33% distribution, it's even more true.

They invest in more growth-oriented healthcare. It often doesn't pay any dividends or interest. In fact, after expenses, the fund is left with a net investment loss instead of any net investment income (NII). This will likely be the case for as long as this fund exists.

The good news, despite the flat performance for the year, coverage is looking good. In the first half of the year, they've realized enough gains to cover their distribution.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

However, if you factor in the net investment losses they also have to cover, we see a small shortfall. Additionally, the unrealized losses they've accumulated this year in that report also are working against the NAV. Since that report, NAV has come up a bit.

Data by YCharts

0.69% might seem like a small amount, but due to the size of the fund, it can be a considerable amount of assets. To sum up, coverage looks OK for the year at this point. Though, a small shortfall if the second half of the year mirrored this first half. That would come as we factor in the net investment loss and unrealized gains, which would lead to a decline in the fund. However, if we're looking solely at the realized gains, it's enough to support the distribution. Not to mention, they had significant gains built in from last year.

For 2021, the tax character of distributions should look much different. Last year, the majority of the distribution was classified as non-qualified dividend income. One of the reasons for this is because the fund hadn't been around for over a year. That means the distribution could have been mostly funded from short-term capital gains - as they get taxed the same as ordinary income rates.

(Source - Tax Breakdown)

Going forward, this should primarily be long-term capital gains. Although, if someone is right on the fence for taxes, it's always better to play it safe and hold it in a tax-sheltered account if you really want to own this fund. Otherwise, a taxable account should be OK going forward. It should mirror BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) more closely in terms of tax character.

BMEZ's Holdings - Low Turnover

Interestingly, I noted in my previous BSTZ article on the low turnover. BMEZ is similar, with just 16% portfolio turnover being reported. Yet, they've been able to produce all of these sizeable realized gains too. Being such a large fund presumably helps that. BSTZ is quite large as well, with similar size of nearly $3.478 billion in managed assets. That 16% also is just for the first six months of the year, too, annualized. We would be looking at 32%. That's smaller than last year's 43% reported turnover.

Large-cap investments have been becoming a larger and larger portion of the portfolio. That's taking away from their small and mid-cap exposure. Some of this could be due to portfolio turnover, as they replace smaller companies with larger ones. It could also be due to some of their portfolio holdings joining the large-cap ranks.

(Source - Fund Website)

One of our other previous articles on BMEZ showed their Feb. 26, 2021, exposures. At that time, large-cap investments made up 42.33% of the portfolio. It hasn't been an overwhelming shift or anything that should be too material, but it has been interesting to watch develop nonetheless.

The latest update on the fund's private investments shows that they now have 25 private investments. They come to 7.5% of the fund's total assets at the time of the update.

They held three biotech companies that all had an IPO in Q2 of 2021. That was Acumen (ABOS), Monte Rosa (GLUE) and Ambrx (AMAM).

Data by YCharts

GLUE really exploded higher. That was as they even announced a big miss on their earnings on August 12th, 2021.

AMAM, on the other hand, looks as though it was a rather disappointment. That's even after the stock got support from a Bank of America analyst with a buy rating at a $26 dollar price target. That would indicate some significant upside from the stock's current $18.10 price as of writing.

None of these three companies are represented in BMEZ's top 10 holdings, however. AMAM was a $14.6 million investment, ABOS accounted for just a $3.3 million investment and GLUE was an $8 million investment. Although that investment really paid off. It swelled to a $16.5 million+ value as of June 30, 2021.

(Source - Commentary)

For the top 10, we see Genmab (GMAB) hanging on to the top slot.

(Source - Fund Website)

GMAB represented the fund's top holding at a 3.62% holding as of July 15th, 2021. Roughly a month and a half later, and the position increased in size to nearly 4%.

We also see Seagen Inc. (SGEN) hanging on to the second spot on the list. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) also has remained in the third position in the fund's portfolio.

All three of these holdings increased in their allocation among the fund. This appears to be the case as all three of these stocks had some fairly attractive performance since the July 15, 2021, update.

Data by YCharts

SGEN looked like it was going to run away from the other two. However, after it was noted that the CEO and co-founder Clay Siegall was selling millions of dollars in SGEN stock, we saw a significant decline in the shares.

Conclusion

BMEZ might not be having an exciting year as it was in 2020. However, the fund is still looking like a solid offering in the "up and coming" healthcare space. It invests in small and mid-sized companies, some in the private space. They can benefit greatly after a stock IPOs as was the case with GLUE. However, even with the strong support of BlackRock, I suppose you can still get dud IPOs such as ABOS.

Ultimately, you really won't get the same exposure to healthcare anywhere else that you will with BMEZ. For those who are a bit more adventurous in higher volatility names, BMEZ is worth a look. You also won't find anywhere else besides the CEF structure, where you get to collect some attractive monthly income while waiting for these investments to potentially pay off.