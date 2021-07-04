anton5146/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

A little less than two years ago, I wrote an article recommending the shares of shipping company Danaos (DAC), calling it the cheapest stock in the market on a fundamental basis. The shares had a quick run higher, then stagnated lower as the pandemic hit, and subsequently went up more than 10x as people shifted their spending to goods, fueled by government stimulus checks. Danaos was also the top-rated company in Seeking Alpha’s quant stock ratings for much of that run, benefiting readers who followed those ratings. So I was looking at the list recently when Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) caught my eye, since I had established a position in the stock, capitalizing on its high implied volatility.

I believe there is reasonable upside in the stock at the current level, and I offer an options strategy to capitalize on its high short interest, thus enhancing the potential return.

Company background

As its name implies, the company is a sporting goods retailer. It was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA. It primarily operates in the western part of the US, with 429 stores and an e-commerce platform. It sells athletic shoes, apparel and equipment for sports, fitness, camping, hunting and fishing.

The company has been a Covid beneficiary, with more people spending time on outdoor activities. Government stimulus checks have also helped juice demand. Although sales and profits may fall from the currently elevated level, the stock’s modest valuation and cash balance provide downside protection.

Financial overview and outlook

For the quarter ending July 4, 2021, the company reported $326 million in revenue and $48 million in operating income. Revenue was up 43% versus the prior year’s depressed level when many stores were closed. After a minor interest expense for leases and a 24% tax rate, the company reported $37 million of net income. This amounted to $1.63 for each of the 22.6 million diluted shares. The numbers were clean, without any of the pro-forma add-backs that so many companies today specialize in. The company did not supply a cash flow statement in its earnings release, but an analysis of the balance sheet did not reveal anything unusual. The company used its profits to pay its dividend and add to its cash balance, which stood at $119 million or $5 per share.

For 2021, the consensus estimate is for the company to earn $4 per share, and $3 per share next year as market conditions normalize. The company has a market cap of $560 million and no debt.

The company’s execution has been inconsistent in the past, and the high short interest of an astounding 40% of the shares outstanding is probably due to some investors assuming there will be a reversion to the mean. However, even if the company’s operating margin halves from the current level to 5%, it should still earn about $2 per share. (To be fair, there have been years when it has been a lot lower). The stock has also had a great run in the last year and it is understandable that investors may be taking profits.

Valuation: Fair value of $36 for the stock

I would value the stock at 12x next year’s earnings for a fair value of $36. I feel that this is appropriately conservative given the company’s business. Thus, the stock offers more than 40% upside from the current $25 price, with a 4% dividend yield while you wait.

In a bull case, the company will be able to maintain this year’s EPS of $4 and get to a $48 stock price, which would translate to 90% upside.

In a bear case, the company’s revenue and operating income will come in lower than expected and the company will miss estimates, generating only $2 of EPS. Disappointed investors would assign a 10x multiple for a $20 stock price or 20% downside.

Note that I am being conservative by not factoring in the company’s $5 per share cash balance in the above analysis as I believe the company needs to hold some cash to prove that it can be sustainably profitable going forward. However, this cash balance does aid in downside protection.

At a $440 million Enterprise Value, the company can be the target of a larger firm like Dick’s (DKS), though I would not depend on this happening. Please note that some information services use operating lease liabilities in their calculation of Enterprise Value, resulting in a higher figure. I believe this method is incorrect as the expense from operating leases is included in operating expenses and not in the interest expense line.

In terms of comparables, DKS is at 14x next year’s EPS, Academy Sports (ASO) at 8x and Hibbett (HIBB) at 8x. I believe there is value in the stocks of the latter two companies as well.

Recommendation

Given the high implied volatility in the stock, I am recommending a long position in the stock paired with covered calls and puts sold. Specifically, I believe there is value in buying the stock, selling the $35 strike calls and the $25 strike puts. For the October 15 expiration, you can get $0.45 and $2.70 for these, while for the November 19 expiration, you can net $1.30 and $3.80 per share. I usually employ a 2-3-1 strategy of selling 3 calls for every 2 shares held, along with 1 put. There is a risk of having a loss if the stock goes up a huge amount, but I believe it is compensated for by the premium garnered.

I would caution that options should be sold only by experienced investors, and if you are not comfortable with evaluating them, simply buy the stock and hold it till it reaches the price target.

Risks are moderate

The biggest risk here is that the company’s earnings will come in lower than expected due to macroeconomic, competitive, or execution factors.

As most of the products the company sells are imported, it is subject to disruptions caused by tariffs, port congestions, supply chain snarls and manufacturing restrictions due to Covid.

Shareholders depend on a company’s management being good stewards of their capital. There is a risk that the company will make an overpriced acquisition that is material or otherwise not be good agents of the owners.

Conclusion

An investment in BGFV offers an opportunity for large upside with a reasonable margin of safety. The 4% dividend yield is attractive, and a share buyback announcement from the company using its excess cash would help the stock reach its fair value. The high short interest can supercharge the shares if the company continues to execute well.