Investment thesis

We are releasing the updated estimates after Gazprom's 2Q IFRS results. The main thesis of our previous report is still actual, now we would like to give you an update on this investment idea.

With the maintenance of prices of $270-300/thousand cubic meters (currently, the spot price is $950), Gazprom will pay a dividend yield of about 12.5% per year.

We expect the share to be revalued to 519 rubles/share, and we consider the fair yield for Gazprom at 7.8%. Even in the negative scenario, with average gas prices in Europe falling to the average level of 2017-2019 ($220), Gazprom still has an upside of about 25% to the current price.

We have raised our expectations for gas sales prices in Europe

We have updated the gas price model in Europe for 2022 because we expect a correction in spot gas prices in 2022 amid the end of the heating season and the restoration of supply chains disrupted by COVID-19. We expect Nord Stream 2 to be launched this year, after which gas supplies to Europe will increase and prices will adjust. In this regard, we have reduced the average price for 2022 from 285 to 278$/thsd. cub. m.

The sales prices in Europe in Q2 2021 were 5% lower than expected, therefore, our forecast average price for 2021 slightly decreased from $253 to $251/thsd. cub. m.

The sales price of Gazprom depends mainly on oil prices and spot prices for gas. We expect an average oil price of Q3-Q4 2021 at the level of $67/bbl., and $65/bbl in 2022.

At the beginning of September, spot prices in Europe were at an all-time high - above $800/thsd. cub. m. The high prices are supported by the low storage capacity and the cut in supplies from Gazprom, which is likely to continue until the launch of Nord Stream 2, which is expected in October.

In August, Gazprom raised its forecast for the average gas export price in 2021 from $240 to $269.6/thsd. cub. m.

Source: company’s data, Invest Heroes forecast

The factor of high prices being maintained until the end of the year is that gas reserves in Europe remain at low levels; and Gazprom does not book additional transit capacities through Ukraine:

Source: agsi.gie.eu

Gas prices in Europe continue to renew their highs. On September 15, the price reached $950/thousand cubic meters.

The filling rate of gas storage facilities in Europe continues to remain at a low level. As of September 15, European UGS facilities were filled by 71%, which is 13 p.p. below the average for the last five years.

Earlier in Europe, the cost of CO2 emission quotas and the thermal coal prices also increased. The cost of carbon dioxide quotas in September rose above €60 per ton for the first time, more than double as compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2020.

On the other hand, LNG supplies to Europe continue to fall. All spare LNG shipments are shipped to Asia, where demand continues to rise. The price of the November futures contract on the Asian spot Platts JKM index reached $825 on September 14 (while TTF November futures was $805).

Source: ru.tradingview.com

By creating a gas shortage in Europe ahead of autumn and winter seasons, Gazprom is pushing the Europeans to launch Nord Stream 2 more quickly.

On August 16, only 31.9 bcm out of the 66 bcm selected over the last season were replenished in European UGS facilities.

On August 2, Gazprom announced that it had stopped pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Europe. From July 31 to August 2, the company reduced the volume of supplies to European UGS facilities. Gazprom also reduced gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline even before the accident: by the end of July, 84 million cubic meters were pumped through it, and on August 3, 50 million cubic meters were pumped.

When JV-2 is launched, Gazprom will be able to increase supplies to Europe.

Over the next two years, gas prices in Europe will be above average due to the low occupancy of gas storage facilities. Over the next six months, prices will be adjusted from $950 to $250-$300/thousand cubic meters as the JV-2 is commissioned and the supply from Gazprom grows. We allow prices for Gazprom at the level of $293/thousand cubic meters until the end of the year, that is, the company's shares remain attractive given the prices which are 70% lower than current spot prices.

We have changed our sales forecasts

Gazprom has cut its forecast for the gas pumped through Nord Stream-2 this year from 8 to 5.6 bcm, since its launch is planned later than expected.

The Nord Stream-2 pipeline installation has been completed and Gazprom expects to launch it in October. We expect the pipeline to be launched this year, followed by testing and certification, according to the company's plans.

Due to the later commissioning of NS-2 than previously expected, we have lowered our forecast for gas exports to non-CIS countries in 2021 from 253 to 251 bcm (+14.7% YoY).

We revised our forecast for gas sales to Europe in 2022 from 274 to 258 bcm (+2.8% YoY) and the CIS countries - from 39 to 37 bcm (+2.5% YoY). We expect that the launch of NS-2 will not lead to a significant increase in gas supplies to Europe but will reduce the volume of gas transported through Ukraine. Now we count on the growth rate in gas supplies to Europe at 2.1% per year from 2022.

Source: company’s data, Invest Heroes forecast

Update on the valuation

We have kept our EBITDA forecast for 2021 at 3.3 trillion rubles and raised the forecast for net profit for 2021 from 1.9 to 2.0 trillion rubles. This was due to high results in Q2 2021, as a result of which the forecast for dividends for 2021 increased from 37.6 to 41.6 rubles per share (13.7% yield to the current price).

At the same time, we have reduced our EBITDA forecast for 2022 from 4.1 billion rubles to 3.7 billion rubles.

EBITDA forecast for 2022 has been downgraded due to revision of:

Gas sales volumes to Europe in 2022 from 274 to 258 bcm (+2.8% YoY);

The average gas price in Europe for 2022 from $285 to $277/thous. cub. m;

Gas sales volumes in the CIS countries from 39 to 37 bcm (+2.5% YoY).

We have raised our 2021 CAPEX forecast from 1,832 billion rubles to 1,829 billion rubles.

Gazprom will make good money in the coming years due to high prices and demand for gas, while, unlike the previous similar periods, it will allocate 50% of its profits to dividends against the 27% of earlier.

The stake on Gazprom is now a stake on trust in the management. Gazprom planned to pay dividends in the amount of at least 50% of net profit from 2022. At the end of 2020, the management has already decided to pay 50% of dividends.

We expect the management to keep its dividend payout at 50% of net income for 2021 (the company confirmed this in August). In this case, we will see a significant increase in shares and the opportunity to earn from current price levels of +53% per year.

As a result of the increase in profit forecasts and adjustments to the target profitability, the target price increased from 487 to 519 rubles per share. We estimate Gazprom giving based on a fair EV/EBITDA FTM of 4.0x and a fair dividend yield '21 of 7.8%.

Risks

The main risk for Gazprom is a political one. Russia has recently abolished tax breaks for several crude oil fields and introduced additional taxes on steelmakers' excess profits. This suggests that the Government is looking for additional sources of budget financing. The state will receive more from the increase in assessed taxes on Gazprom than from the increase in dividends. Thus, the change in tax conditions for Gazprom is the most significant risk for the investment case.

Authors: Aleksandr Sayganov, Natalia Shangina