It's very likely that you already own Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Perhaps this brings feelings of joy. But, maybe you're disgusted, or even enraged. Either way, there is a fairly good chance you're already an owner. And, therefore, you might need to adjust your perspective to fit your economic interest.

In this article, I explain that many investors directly own Bitcoin. There are many ways to buy, of course. Furthermore, the data indicates a fairly robust level of ownership. Second, I outline all the ways the investors indirectly own Bitcoin. It might surprise you to discover all the ways Bitcoin is held. Lastly, I explain why Bitcoin optimism is perfectly selfish yet highly rational.

Direct Ownership And Data: NYDIG

I'll focus almost entirely on the United States. That said, there are about 331 million Americans. And, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 78% of these are adults, i.e., 258 million.

It wasn't long ago that Newsweek reported the following news:

About 46 million Americans now own at least a share of Bitcoin—that equals about 17% of the adult population. And some of those people are looking to integrate the cryptocurrency into their personal financial plans—including their life insurance.

I dug into the details and discovered the original data point. It's referenced here in a NYDIG report from January 2021: Survey: Bitcoin + Banking.

While I like and respect what NYDIG has done, I'm a bit skeptical about the methodology, which I found here, on the last page of the report.

This poll was conducted by SurveyMonkey on Jan. 6-7, 2021 among a national sample of 2,184 US consumers. Respondents for this survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. This poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percentage points. [Emphasis: Author's]

I have some experience with statistical analysis. However, I'm certainly not a professional. Nevertheless, the extrapolation from 2,184 people to 46 million does give me pause.

Direct Ownership And Data: Motley Fool

When we look for other data from the Motley Fool, it's not hard to find:

14% of American adults -- roughly 21 million people -- own cryptocurrency, according to a report from Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Please note that this isn't Bitcoin specific. While it's likely that many people who hold crypto are holding Bitcoin, there are investors who hold other crypto (e.g., Ethereum) and no Bitcoin at all.

And, again, we're doing an extrapolation based on a limited number of people:

Survey respondents were polled from October 19 to November 16, 2020, and included 921 self-identifying current cryptocurrency owners and 1,697 consumers who were interested in learning more about cryptocurrency.

I'll share more data for those who are curious:

Crypto certainly skews young, male and white: 74% of crypto holders are men, 77% of all crypto owners are under the age of 45, and 71% are white. Our data shows that the “average” cryptocurrency owner is a 38-year-old male making approximately $111k a year.

Source: Gemini

Direct Ownership And Data: Coinbase

We can also look at Coinbase (COIN) to get a feel for ownership:

Verified Users were 68 million. We now have over 9,000 institutions who continue to deepen and broaden their activities in the cryptoeconomy and more than 160,000 ecosystem partners who are using our crypto tools and services to engage with their own customers.

That said, it's unclear how these 68 million users are spread around the world. And, trading is spread around. Here's what I mean:

In Q2, our total Trading Volume continued to diversify beyond Bitcoin into Ethereum and other crypto assets. Approximately 24% of our Q2 total trading volume was concentrated in Bitcoin, down from 39% in Q1. We believe this mix shift is influenced by several drivers.

Also note that 64% of all assets on the COIN platform are Bitcoin, with Ethereum at 12%, "Other" at 18% and Fiat at 6%.

So, who knows exactly how many COIN users hold Bitcoin. Regardless, it's likely that tens of millions of Americans directly hold Bitcoin via COIN, as per this publicly available data.

Direct Ownership And Data: Chicago

We have little bit more data, again via surveys. The University of Chicago recently reported in July 2021:

Thirteen percent of Americans surveyed report purchasing or trading cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months...

And, like the others, the sample numbers are relatively small:

The self-funded poll was conducted between June 24 and June 28, 2021, during a monthly Omnibus survey. It included 1,004 interviews with a nationally representative sample (margin of error +/- 4.34 percent) of adult Americans aged 18+ [Emphasis: Author's]

Let's pause a moment. If we take all of this together, it seems to indicate that somewhere around 12-15% of all Americans directly own Bitcoin. Of course, I'm not only talking about "self custody" but instead I'm talking about any true controlling ownership. That would include Bitcoin owned via PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), Square (SQ) and the like. I wouldn't be surprised to find out if 18-20% of all Americans own Bitcoin. But, for now, I'll be conservative and assume the number is more like 12-15%, per the data I can reach now.

Indirect Ownership: GBTC

Next, I look at indirect ownership. In other words, we're going to back into ownership through a few channels that aren't as obvious. I begin here:

Source: Pew Research

Furthermore:

Participation in the stock market varies considerably across demographic groups. But even among those with annual family incomes of less than $35,000, about one-in-five have assets in the stock market. The shares increase as income rises, and among those with incomes above $100,000, 88% own stocks – either directly or indirectly.

Because you are here, reading this, it's quite likely you own stocks. In addition, there's a pretty good chance that you own some kind of general stock market index fund or ETF that tracks the S&P 500, e.g. (SPY) or the Nasdaq, e.g., (QQQ), or maybe one of my Vanguard Beasts. I'll come back to this in a minute.

We also must consider Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). And, contemplate the ownership involved there:

ARK Investment Management LLC Horizon Kinetics Asset Management... Miller Value Partners LLC Simplify Asset Management, Inc. Systelligence LLC Rg Liquid Alts LP Scopus Asset Management LP IFP Advisors, Inc. Rothschild Investment Corp. tru Independence Asset Management...

And, that's just the top 10. There are likely many, many more that I haven't added here. Looking at just ARK Invest, there's a bunch owned over in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

Source: Cathie's Ark

Therefore, if you own ARKW, then you indirectly own GBTC, which indirectly owns Bitcoin. It appears that one share of ARKW holds 0.77% in GBTC. Given the $144 price on ARKW, about $1.10 of ARKW is GBTC. I find that interesting.

There are others, like Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCPK:OBTC), but GBTC is by far still the largest and mostly widely owned by various institutions.

Indirect Ownership: The Entire Stock Market

As promised, I'm coming back to stock market index funds, ETFs and mutual funds. Keeping it somewhat simple, first consider that many ETFs hold MicroStrategy (MSTR), which as many investors know directly holds Bitcoin. In other words, any investment in MSTR is an investment in Bitcoin. Now look:

Source: ETF.com

This is just a small sample because 96 ETFs hold MSTR. If you're holding an ETF that targets the digital economy, global software, information tech, small cap growth, robotics, A.I., growth, etc. then there's a chance you're indirectly holding MSTR, which in turn, holds Bitcoin.

And, there are plenty more companies like MSTR that directly hold Bitcoin:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF)

Square Inc. (SQ)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

BTCS Inc. (BTCS)

FRMO Corp. (OTCPK:FRMO)

Metromile (MILE)

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN)

And, of course, just like MSTR, many index funds, ETFs and mutual funds own those stocks. It just keeps going and going.

Wrap Up

It's certainly possible that I could continue to find additional ways that investors directly own Bitcoin. However, what's more interesting is ownership by proxy. Indirect ownership in Bitcoin via ETFs, index funds and mutual funds is continuing to grow. This growth is happening even when ordinary investors don't care, or are openly hostile, pessimistic and bearish. Yet, because they are "buying the market" they are buying Bitcoin. That's the key idea.

The ramifications are modest at this point. But, as Bitcoin grows, and also the Bitcoin infrastructure grows via public companies, even normal "Mom and Pop" investors will start to slowly realize they own Bitcoin. Even if they don't, down the line, Wall Street and "Big Players" will pour in money searching for returns, which in turn will drive up Bitcoin's price, and ownership.

You see, as Bitcoin grows, it becomes more acceptable to institutional money. And, in turn, the financial infrastructure also grows; think regulations, auditing, compliance. We're in the early days for Bitcoin institutional ownership.

As an important aside, I encourage readers to review one of my previous articles: Bitcoin: Eye Candy, Narratives, And 2021 Price Predictions. In that article, I provide many different views into Bitcoin as an investment, and also where it might be going in 2021, and beyond. These projections are mostly optimistic and encouraging.

Likewise, I encourage readers to look into another article: Bitcoin: The Asymmetric Bet. Counterintuitively, Bitcoin can have a high likelihood of failure yet still make a lot of sense as an investment. At a minimum, the valuation framework in that article is useful to consider. Definitely take a peek.

Taken as a whole, investors who are invested in the entire market, or even via vehicles such as targeted ETFs, index funds and mutual funds, should fully consider what they are holding, and why they are rooting for (or against) Bitcoin.

Instead of expecting failure, or cheering for the fall of Bitcoin, perhaps there are purely selfish economic reasons to wish for success. After all, Bitcoin has done fairly well for more than 10 years now. When it goes up, and you're holding it, you win. And, I've made the case that you're probably holding some, if only a pinch. In any case, the price appreciation is robust:

Data by YCharts

Perhaps it's something. Therefore, being Neutral is more appropriate than being bearish, negative or otherwise Short. In fact, I believe that investors might as well be optimistic. It's a rational way to operate. After all, there's a good chance you already own it. Root for your team to win.