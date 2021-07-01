Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) is an electric and natural gas utility that operates primarily in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, although it also has operations in Alaska. Utilities are a popular investment among those seeking to generate income, particularly retirees. This is partly due to the relative stability of their cash flows. This makes a great deal of sense since utilities are a product that most people consider so they typically prioritize paying their utility bills over more discretionary expenses during times when money gets tight. In addition, utilities tend to have higher yields than many other things in the market. This is due to them being relatively low-growth entities so they deliver a sizable proportion of their investment returns through the dividends that they pay out as opposed to capital appreciation. Avista is no exception to this as the stock yields 4.26% at the current price. Avista also has some characteristics that certain young progressive investors might appreciate as the company is one of the greenest utilities in the industry. This quality may allow it to deliver strong relative performance against its peers.

About Avista Corporation

As noted in the introduction, Avista Corporation primarily serves the states of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, providing electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas service to 363,000 customers within its service area:

This almost perfect balance between natural gas and electricity is an unusual one but it could offer the company some advantages, particularly in that area of the country. This is largely due to usage patterns. The primary use of natural gas is space heating. Although some people do it for cooking, such usage is incidental to its use in heating buildings. As such, the substance sees much higher consumption during the winter months. The exactly opposite is true during the summer months in the case of electricity as people run their air conditioners in order to keep cool and thus consume more electricity. As utility bills are based on consumption, the fact that the company supplies both electricity and natural gas helps to stabilize its cash flow and prevent the seasonal fluctuations that we would otherwise see.

One of the characteristics of utilities is that they tend to be relatively low-growth entities, as mentioned in the introduction. Part of the reason for this is that they are geographically confined to a single area so their ability to add new customers is limited by the population growth in that particular area. There is another way that these companies can grow too and that is by making investments. Avista intends to do this by investing just over $1.2 billion in upgrading and expanding its infrastructure over the 2021-2023 period:

The reason why this capital spending on upgrades to its system will generate growth is because it will increase the company’s rate base. The rate base is the value of the company’s assets upon which regulators allow the company to earn a specified rate of return. Thus, as the company increases this value, it can increase the price that it charges its customers to achieve this permitted rate of return. As replacing older depreciated equipment with brand-new modern equipment increases the value of its infrastructure, these investments generate growth. The company’s capital spending plan is to grow its rate base at a 5% compound annual growth rate, so it seems likely that its earnings will grow at a comparable rate.

Environmental, social, and governance funds have become incredibly popular over the past few years. According to Lipper, these funds boasted $537.1 billion under management as of July, an amount that is almost certainly higher. What is more, these funds have had positive inflows during every month since January 2020:

This is better than traditional mutual funds, which saw net outflows during a sizable portion of last year:

These funds claim to invest in those companies whose business models have a positive impact on the environment or on society in general. The reason that this is important is that Avista is one of the most environmentally-friendly utilities in the United States. This is partly a function of the geography of the region in which the company operates. Due to the close proximity of two major mountain ranges (the Rockies and the Sierra Nevada), the region has numerous rivers that lend themselves well to the production of hydroelectric power. In fact, approximately 49% of the company’s electricity comes from hydroelectric power with another 11% coming from other renewable sources:

This is a higher percentage of renewables in the energy mix than what most other electric utilities can offer. Avista is certainly not resting on its laurels, however. This company has the ambition to be completely carbon-neutral in its electric utility operations by 2027. Admittedly, while most utilities that I have discussed on this site over the past year or two has carbon-neutrality as one of its goals, this is the earliest target date that I have seen. The company is also working to expand its renewable generation capability beyond what it has already in pursuit of this goal. The company has implemented three new renewable energy projects since 2018. Two of these were solar and one was wind. It seems quite likely that the company will be adding more renewable generation capacity over the next few years. This will undoubtedly endear it to the investors that have been injecting money into those environmental, social, and governance funds and when we consider the size of those funds’ assets, we can see that this could very easily put a floor under the stock and possible even drive up the price as more people become aware of it.

Another way in which utilities can generate growth for their investors is from operations outside of their regulated utility business. These ancillary operations will frequently not have the same restrictions that the core business does with regards to the prices that it can charge or the area in which it can operate so it has far more opportunities to deliver growing profits. Avista Corporation is no exception to this as it has two secondary businesses that both focus on renewable energy:

Energy Impact Partners: This is a private equity fund that invests in emerging technologies throughout the energy supply chain. This includes things like renewable energy generation technologies as well as energy storage technologies that are needed to make them feasible to actually replace fossil fuels. The fund would also be pursuing technologies that would allow customers to reduce their own energy intensity and consumption, which would also have an indirect effect of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This is a private equity fund that invests in emerging technologies throughout the energy supply chain. This includes things like renewable energy generation technologies as well as energy storage technologies that are needed to make them feasible to actually replace fossil fuels. The fund would also be pursuing technologies that would allow customers to reduce their own energy intensity and consumption, which would also have an indirect effect of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. South University District Development: This is a joint venture to develop a sustainable real estate development. The project will include a zero-energy, zero-carbon cross-laminated timber building and an energy innovation center.

These are certainly somewhat unusual projects for a utility company to be involved in but it does certainly show that Avista’s management is willing to think somewhat creatively in order to grow the company. The private equity fund is somewhat interesting since it could very easily get involved in shaping renewable generation facilities outside of the company’s core operating area similar to what NextEra Energy (NEE) does. Both of these operations could also further the company’s appeal to the environmental, social, and governance crowd, which could have a positive impact on the company’s stock price as already discussed.

Fundamentals Of Renewables

As we have just seen, Avista Corporation is one of the more heavily renewables-focused utilities and it may have some opportunities to expand in this area. As such, it would make sense to look at the overall fundamentals for renewables. Fortunately, these fundamentals are quite positive. As might be expected, this is because of the fears that many people have about climate change, which has caused both state governments and private citizens to take steps intended to reduce carbon emissions. One popular method to do this is switching from fossil fuels to renewables to power the electric grid. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that renewables will be responsible for 42% of the nation’s electricity generation in 2050, up from 21% today:

We can see that the majority of this growth will come from an expansion of wind and solar generation, which makes sense since the others are highly location specific. After all, it requires a sufficiently strong source of running water to power a hydroelectric plant, most of which has already been dammed. As wind and solar power simply require an area with frequent breezes or sunlight, respectively, they are much easier to place and there are more potential sites available. This is likely why Avista has chosen to concentrate on these technologies for its more recent projects.

One thing that has been frequently promoted alongside renewables is electrification. This refers to the conversion of things that are traditionally powered by fossil fuels to the use of electricity instead. The two areas that are most often discussed in connection with this are transportation (electric vehicles) and space heating. The world that many believers of this process foresee has all of the electricity to support these things provisioned by renewable sources. The Energy Information Administration throws a bit of cold water on this scenario, though. According to the agency, the nation’s demand for electricity will grow at a 1-2% rate over the next thirty years:

This is nowhere close to the demand growth that we would expect if wide swathes of the economy were to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. As such, it is quite possible that this trend is being overpromoted in the financial media and we should certainly not invest in unities because of it. We can still see those electric utilities like Avista will likely see the same slow and steady consumption growth that they always have, and most of their earnings growth will come from increases in the rate base as we have already discussed.

Financial Considerations

As is always the case, it is critical to examine a company’s financial situation before we consider an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. The reason for this is that debt must be repaid and few companies have the ability to do this with cash. As such, it generally pays off the old maturing debt by issuing new debt but this is not always possible as adverse market conditions or an increase in the company’s leverage going forward could make the market unwilling to finance this refinance. It is admittedly quite rare for utilities to have any real problems in this regard but it is not unknown to happen. The second reason is that the company must make payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, if the company’s cash flow declines, then it may struggle to pay its mandatory debt payments if debt goes too high. Utilities once again do not usually have this problem due to the stability of their cash flows but it is not unknown to occur.

One method that we can use to evaluate a company’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the proportion to which the company’s operations are funded by debt as opposed to equity. It also tells us to what degree the company’s equity will cover its debt in the event of a bankruptcy, which is more important. As of June 30, 2021, Avista Corporation had $2.4825 billion in net debt compared to $2.070 billion in total equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Avista Corporation 1.20 NextEra Energy 1.16 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1.57 Eversource Energy (ES) 1.31 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 2.21

As we can see, Avista Corporation does generally compare quite well to its peers in terms of this metric. This is a sign that the company most likely is not too highly leveraged so everything is probably okay here.

Dividend Analysis

As already mentioned, one of the reasons why many investors purchase shares of electric utilities like Avista Corporation is that the dividend yields that these companies tend to boast are higher than that of many other names in the market. Avista is not an exception to this as it yields 4.26% at the current price. The current dividend is the result of slow but steady dividend growth over the past ten years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is critical that we ensure that the company is actually able to pay these dividends, however. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut that threatens our incomes and likely reduces the stock price.

The usual way that we judge a company’s ability to maintain its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. The free cash flow is the money left over from the company’s basic operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that is available for things such as paying down debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. In the trailing twelve-month period, Avista Corporation had a negative levered free cash flow of $188.1 million, which is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $114.2 million that the firm actually paid out over the period.

It is not unusual for a utility to actually pay its dividend using operating cash flow, however. This is due to the very high cost of building out utility infrastructure, which the company funds through equity issuance, debt, and the remainder of its cash flow. During the trailing twelve-month period, Avista Corporation had an operating cash flow of $321.2 million. This was certainly enough to cover the $114.2 million that the company paid out in dividends and still leaves it with some money to partially fund the remainder of its operations. Overall then, everything looks to be okay in terms of dividend safety.

Valuation

Finally, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. One method that we can use to value a utility company is by looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a method of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take the company’s earnings growth into account.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a company when we can obtain it at a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0. That is because this scenario indicates that the company may be undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth. The reverse is also true. Unfortunately, in today’s market environment, there are very few companies that actually have a ratio this low so let us compare it to its peers instead:

Company EPS Growth (3-5 Year) PEG Avista Corporation 5.11% 3.83 NextEra Energy 8.32% 3.90 DTE Energy Company 6.00% 3.20 Eversource Energy 6.43% 3.39 Entergy Corporation 1.35% 13.48

Unfortunately, here Avista does not fare as well. While it does appear to be slightly cheaper than NextEra Energy, which has certainly become something of a market darling over the past year, it is more expensive than both DTE Energy and Eversource Energy, which are also both highly focused on the development of renewables right now. Thus, it may make some sense to wait until the price comes down a bit before buying in.