Good morning. This is Andrew Obin, I am Bank of America's multi-industrial and now industrial software analyst. And this is the first meeting of our three day industrial software and automation summit which we have done for several years now with close partnership with [Alex Virgo] who is my European counterpart and has been a very, very close partner on industrial IoT. And I think Bank of America does have a very unique approach to industrial software and automation.

I think what's different about us is that A, Alex and I work very closely together globally. And B, I would say both Alex and I look at both hardware and software companies, which I think is very unique on the street. And as I said, it's - just want to make sure I welcome Alex who has been a great partner and it's great to have a partner like that.

So, we'll start with that. We have three days of presentations. We have many of the key companies in our coverage presenting, and of course the largest, most important company we cover right now is Honeywell. You know, they have the largest market cap. They work very hard to get there. And the company definitely digital transformation is at the heart of the company strategy going forward. Honeywell is a leader, a thought leader and leader in implementation, all things digital on its factory floor and to its customers.

And we are very lucky to have here, Mike Spencer, who is Vice President and CFO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. And you know, Mike actually came to Honeywell from Microsoft and some of you may be familiar with him from his days at Microsoft. And Mike has a presentation, and he'll go over slides and then we'll go into the fireside chat format. And for those of you who want to ask questions, you can do it by Vericast.

And with that, Mike welcome to our event. Thank you for being the opening keynote speaker. And take away. Thank you very much.

Mike Spencer

Yes. Thanks Andrew. Thanks for having me. We are excited to be here. So I just want to open this morning with just a few slides to help set the table and the context for the discussion this morning which I'm really looking forward to, and should be pretty entertaining I hope for everyone.

So, I think everyone has access to the slides. So I'll just call out where we're at. It's starting at the beginning here. I just want to give a brief overview on a little bit of background on Honeywell Connected Enterprise and where we've been, and where we are today.

I think as most of you know, Connected Enterprise was founded roughly three years ago, back in 2018. I mean really the focus was to help, you know, the Honeywell customer base and industrial space at large digitally transform as Andrew highlighted, and it's at the heart and the center of the mindset of most of the customer these days.

So you know, as I think, many of you are familiar with the space itself, many of our customers are either in the process or already, well down the road of migrant the infrastructure or, end use applications to the cloud, and thinking about what that overall ecosystem looks like. And so we're looking to take that one step further and the reason HCU is established is really to help customers perform their best every day in their operational space, and using the magic of software we think we're all on the path to do that.

Over that first few years of our life cycle, we've made a lot of progress. I'll let you read the numbers for themselves on the slides, but as you can see, very large install base, quite a healthy employee base with a large number of software engineers. And then, you know, there at the bottom, you know, over 8,000 customers with 95% retention, I mean, it's been a very healthy business over the least - the first three years of life.

So we're super excited. And of course this is all in the back of Honeywell being a leader in the industrial space as Andrew highlighted in his opening. And we're lucky in the fact that I've only been here six months, we're lucky in the fact Connected Enterprise had a little bit of a running start based on that, which is super helpful.

And then, you know, finally, as most you noted, I'm sure we'll talk about it during the dialogue day in the verticals here, the one that might stick out is life sciences, which is obviously a newer vertical for us which was coming off the back of the Sparta acquisition earlier this year. So we're super excited about that.

So advanced here to the, to the second slide, and you know, just a lay of the land on the problem statement that we're trying to solve. You know, at the core of it, the industrial space is very complex across many different verticals and many different problem sets. But the core problem statements themselves are actually very similar among the customer base. So a lot of times it revolves around having real time analytics and dashboards to be able to make this decisions, and difficulty around that. Benchmarking, you know, what's a best practice or what - what should be good, better or best within a given scenario.

The fractured nature of the ecosystem, whether that's equipment, whether that's processes, make it very, very difficult to compound data and synthesize making sense of that data. When something goes wrong, a lot of times given the complexity of the nature it requires a repair person to be sent out to fix a piece of equipment that can be very expensive.

And then, you know, obviously with companies all over the map in terms of what the makeup of that infrastructure looks like, you know, every customer tends to be a little bit unique in their approach in what they're doing. And finally, you know, on the front line you know, the workers are at the core of this.

And so you have two sides of that coin. You have employees challenged with the lack of automation, this remote environment and how to get things done. If they're not necessarily on site at a given moment in time to the company side of the coin where, you know, companies are trying to do more with less. And I don't think anyone's unique in that situation, and certainly not in industrial space, that's not a unique or new proposition but that all leads to a very complex set of dynamics, which to get to the punchline, you know challenges, digital transformation, when you think about companies taking it from the information worker side to the digital - to the operational technology side.

So then moving on Slide 3, that enters Honeywell Forge, and you know, our goal and objective at the end of the day really is to be the operational technology system of record. And what does that mean? The parallel I would give you to put some put some context around this is, if you think about CRM and what salesforce has done for the management of sales and field service and customer service, all which used to be in disparate systems and architectures and data models, Honeywell Forge is becoming the system of record from an operational technology standpoint, deploying an enterprise-wide scalable solution through software with end-use applications in a SaaS structure.

So based on cloud that help achieve everything we talked about in the previous slide, right? Help to achieve productivity, help to achieve sustainability outcomes, help companies save money at the end of the day. So let me, let me kind of walk you through an example of what that looks like. And it's a little bit of what the right has, but kind of a typical, if you think about a large retail customer, that's got a, a warehouse in the end goal is, is similar. Again, you know, as I mentioned earlier, across all the industries, right, maximizing throughput, how can we be more efficient in the same space that we're working in, get more productivity out of our workers and maximize our throughput in a given environment. And so we have a solution. We have a connected warehouse solution that monitors the assets within the space.

So within this case and within the warehouse, provides the ability to predict when maintenance challenges are going to come in, whether it's a piece of equipment, whether it's a - you know, system that's overviewing the manufacturing facility or the warehouse, and then obviously optimizing it on the end worker. That frontline worker is at the core of this.

And so if we can help them even just a little bit, solve a problem before it becomes a major issue, obviously that can lead to major, major savings for the customer. And so we think we're well positioned to provide a good value prop or a strong value prop with the customer base.

And so then that culminates in, you know, why we win and why it matters. You know, Honeywell Connected Enterprise really has grown over the last three years. Que Dallara who most of you know, our President and CEO has done an amazing job in conjunction with Darius and Greg on building a very experienced leadership team. You know, I come to Connect Enterprise with 20 years of software experience and I feel like the junior person on campus at times if you will.

We have a very focused strategy as you've probably heard Darius and Greg talk about. We are very focused on software within Honeywell, and so really utilizing the leverage that we have from a Forge standpoint and then making that extensible to our customer base. Honeywell obviously brings a ton of domain expertise to the mix.

And then as I highlighted on the first slide, we have very extensive customer reach that all culminates in the ability to provide customers and savings. You see a few of the logos there on the bottom using just one of them, for example, we can achieve 10% savings from an efficiency standpoint and we've got many proof cases of that on things like energy consumption is a good example.

This obviously leads to outcomes for Honeywell which we're super proud of. And we can accelerate what the recurring revenue stream looks like making it more stable bringing software margins to the mix within an industrial company can be very accretive to the bottom line which obviously ultimately leads to what we believe to be shareholder value at the end of the day which is what all of you care about.

And then as you've probably heard us talk a little bit about, we've got a lot of momentum in business. So we've talked a lot about that the - our double-digit recurring revenue growth that we've been able to drive, our sales we've done well they are highly there around the latest quarter.

And then even our - one of our core products Tridium Niagara we just passed 1 million instances of that deployed, which is a pretty monumental milestone on a worldwide basis. So again, we're super proud of where we're at and we're super excited about, where we're going and the work we have in front of us. So with that as I mentioned, it's a little bit of a short intro. But I'll look back to Andrew now and we can get going on Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Obin

Yes, sure thanks. Clearly this being an industrial tech conference, I'm having issues with my technology, but Mike maybe if we can start and I will figure out how to get the picture back on. So you have a variance in prospect of coming from a software company background into an industrial company that's rapidly adding software. What's the same and what's different.

Mike Spencer

Yes, great question, Andrew and maybe to start for context for the audience just a brief background on myself. I spent quite a few years in Silicon Valley with a number of tech and software start-ups. The last of which down there was with a speech technology company that ended up getting acquired by Microsoft. And as a result, that road led me to moving up to the mother-ship if you will, and moving up to Seattle and helping transform the Office franchise.

When I started an Office - back in 2010 an Office was a Goliath, but it was all on premise. And over the span of the next seven years in that position, we were able to transform that business into the SaaS Office 365 business it is today cutting across everything from productivity to security, to kind of everyday task that you use now in communications like teams. And then I spent my last three years there in Investor Relations.

So, I don't take for granted, I've been in a super privileged position to kind of see it from the other side of the coin, if you will with a broader tech company and software company that was born in software. And so for me, the biggest contrast stating the obvious obviously is, switching sides and going to a company like Honeywell, which is obviously steep with history - and it has a very strong reputation in industrial space.

I saw a very intriguing opportunity to help Honeywell continue their push to be the industrial software company that it's becoming. And you've heard a lot about that in previous dialogue. But now coming in Connected Enterprise and being able to help do it from the inside on help connect the dots on - for companies as they digital transform and what, initial part of the journey was through productivity software.

Moving to the initial phases of public cloud, starting to get some of their base infrastructure like CRM or HR applications or information worker applications, too moving more towards the operational technology side and connecting the dots on that last mile whether that's on Azure or AWS or global cloud really helping customers bridge that gap if you will.



And so, the major difference obviously is just, coming from a place where - it was a software company from the GetGo, so the mentality and the processes and everything revolve around that to an industrial company where, you're transforming a company from what it was, being just a strong industrial company to being software focused. And that requires a lot of change internally but also helping our customers change.

And I would say that's the biggest, one of the other biggest differences I do see is that within our customer base, helping our customers move towards a scalable, repeatable software structure within their operational space which presents just a very intriguing opportunity.

Andrew Obin

This is a great segue into my next question. So look, Honeywell Connected Enterprise revenue and order swap 20% in the second quarter so clearly having success. What are the top two, three drivers that are causing industrial companies to invest in digital initiatives, you sort of, you touched on it, but maybe go into more detail there?

Mike Spencer

Yes sure. So there's a few from my standpoint, there's a few big challenges that I see. And I don't think any of them are going to be rocket science per se, but they're very hard problems. And as I described in my kind of my opening presentation, the approach that most of our customer base have taken historically - in how they manage their factories or their warehouses or how they go after process has really been more on a consulting basis and a building over time basis.

That led to kind of that fractured nature of the market that I've talked about and customers are now realizing because a lot of times they've already started on that journey that by standardizing, by stitching together data by really focusing on how to standardize on software it can lead to quite a bit of savings. And so as we look forward, one of the things that we spent a lot of time with customers on is helping them think about what that long-term picture can look like.

What the savings could possibly be and what it will take to actually - to transform their environment. And that could be standardizing equipment that could be putting camera sensors in place to look at predictive maintenance on a factory line that could be highly monitor security and how looking at entry points and as highlighted by the type of your conference on internet of things that the massive amount of endpoints that are being created every day only makes this challenge more complex.

And so, it's really about bringing that ecosystem together and helping our customers make sense of that data and then be able to make that data actionable. And I would say that's the biggest theme that we see within the customer base.

Andrew Obin

Got you. And just go into that. So how has the go-to-market evolve and specifically, how is Honeywell Connected Enterprise helping customers to overcome their biggest challenges in digital transformation? And you guys have a very interesting partnership with SAP is that something that you can replicate in other end markets? So I know a lengthy question, but maybe you can - these key points? Thank you.

Mike Spencer

Yes, for sure. It's actually very, I think a very important point, because I think as most of your aware the ecosystem of vendors that approach this problem with our customer base is very wide. And so one of the things from a go-to-market standpoint that we've been hyper focused on is really being customer centric in our approach. So it's not only as I previously mentioned, helping our customers think through what that long-term solution is.

But also helping them think through what the - and work through what the ecosystem that's supporting their move to digital structure within their operational technology, what that move is going to look like. That includes us partnering in the ecosystem, as you highlight with SAP with companies like Nozomi it's really trying to help those customers stitch it together. So they're not on their own, right our customer success is our success.

And so, if we come in with a point solution and say deploy this, but we don't help them stitch it together with other systems that they're running. We're not really helping the customer at the end of the day. We may solve a very siloed nature problem. But we really have to help them focus on solving the entire equation really to maximize what that efficiency can look like. And I would say that in most customers, what we see - on the go-to-market side is that customers are very early on.

Like I said earlier, they've been hyper focused on the broader, I would say information or IT side of things. But on the operational technology side, given the complexity of it, we're still very early on and what that adoption curve looks like. And so, we're really focused on helping stitch together that fractured nature of where the offerings are.

Some of the data challenges I mentioned earlier and then helping customers kind of overcome maybe some of that anxiety that they might have or maybe some, some challenges they might have in their own processes to help make that transition. And so connecting that last mile becomes super, super important for us with our customer base.

Andrew Obin

And SAP, sorry or did I miss that?

Mike Spencer

SAP as I would say that’s a good example of where we are really trying to help customers stitch together - various systems that they've got. So it's a good example of us leaning in with our customers to help solve, solve some of that dynamics, where they might be deploying different vendors. And that, and SAP is a good example of that.

Andrew Obin

And is SAP sort of specific to a particular vertical or can you expand that or the - was SAP into other verticals or is that vertical?

Mike Spencer

Yes, right now it's been focused on the building side of things and helping stitch together some of the SAP systems that companies have deployed with some of our connected building offerings specifically on energy optimization. But the goal, hopefully at the end of the day is to expand it much like most of our partnerships, because the problem set if you will, when you think about data disparate systems, et cetera is repeatable across the verticals. It just so happens this first one is focused on the building side.

Andrew Obin

Got you. So maybe we can sort of shift more talking about Honeywell Forge broader. So how is Honeywell Connected Enterprise is using Forge to create customer value and actually to become their OT system of record. And then maybe you can chat or talk about the impact of Forge on SaaS for Honeywell and just generally, how do you go about monetizing that value?

Mike Spencer

Yes, it's a great question and a super important topic. And maybe what might be helpful is I can give a little bit of length into how we think about the architecture of Forge. And so think about Forge as a platform that is able to provide a single pane of glass, our single pane of architecture with end-use applications to make it real for our customers that single pane of glass - of Glasgow is really stitching together the data on the back end.

It then allows customers to measure to analyze, to take action in running those complex operations. And as I mentioned earlier and have spent some time on data is obviously at the center of any use case scenario and we're not unique to that, right. If you talk to anyone who is looking at migrating to the cloud or utilizing cloud, everything is - hinges around ability to rationalize around data.

It's the old saying of kind of garbage in, garbage out. And if you can't make sense of the data, what you get out on the backside with a very nice UI and analytics won't necessarily mean a whole lot if that data is not able to feed that. And so with Forge really help - our customers stitch that together and giving them an ability to act on it. And so within this system of record making that actionable requires us to provide intelligence within that system.

And so - if you saw on that, one of the first slide I showed today you saw that we have a pretty large contingency of AI focused engineers. And obviously that's a key element to Forge and being able to develop a learning system that's ever evolving in the maturity. And as with any SaaS application providing ongoing value is critical. On the monetization end, obviously within the industrial space, it varies quite a bit on vertical to vertical on what the use case is and how that looks to end users in some cases can be by users.

So think frontline workers and what those use cases look like. In some cases it can be by endpoint. It can be by assets, it can even be by buildings or sites. And so, the exact nature or economic unit that's being monetized might vary a little bit, but the core is still the same, right. It's a SaaS based structure based on the specific use case for a given vertical and obviously that leads to strong recurring revenue.

And as I mentioned in the previous, we've seen good momentum on that so recurring revenue growth has been very strong for Connected Enterprise. We've been seeing double-digits and that growth is fueling that. I think you're on mute. Andrew?

Andrew Obin

Just a follow-up question from the audience just about sort of bringing Honeywell Connected Enterprise’s into the real world. How much of the historical data is actually usable sort of accessibility, availability, formatting, quality I know that's a very big topic in the industry?

Mike Spencer

Yes, it's a great question and it's actually very, very relevant. I don't know that I have an exact percentage, but let me give you some perspective. I would say depending on what the ecosystem of a given customer looks like on - in some cases, some of that data may not be usable. But what we've found is that in most cases, customers actually have been pretty diligent over time about keeping up with asset structure.

And so and the replenishment, if you will or refresh of that asset base, and that's led to actually over time, even though you have different OEMs running on different standards it's not as siloed, maybe as it once was. If you are having this conversation, seven or eight years ago, we'd be having a very different dialogue, but over time the customers have started to upgrade their ecosystem.

And with every upgrade obviously become, comes new opportunity and new standards that come into play that help it actually make it a little bit easier. And so, I would say we're not where we were eight years ago. We're not actually where we want to be today. But we've made a lot of progress and it's one of the core focal points for us. So that includes partnering with OEMs. That includes helping customers rationalize with use of things like DataLakes and activity like that to help stitch it together.

Andrew Obin

Got you. So just going back to Honeywell Forge, so the competitive set barriers, I'm sure by industry and by application but maybe to dive into one application Forge for commercial airlines what are the two or three criteria that clients are really looking at for making selections?

Mike Spencer

Yes, it's a great question. And it's super interesting space actually, customers at the end of the day kind of no matter what the vertical is and Airlines are no different and we can touch on that specifically, but at the end of the day they really are looking for - to transform, but they're also looking for a trusted partner to help make that happen. And so when we go into a customer contractual relationship it's not meant to be vendor in nature.

It's meant to be partnered in nature. And developing that level of trust helps the customer as well as helping us because it creates a two-way road with the customer. Not only in helping us continue to evolve and improve the value that we're providing to customers and help them really believe in what they're doing. And so as I mentioned earlier, from a modernization standpoint, that ongoing value is critical to that symbiotic relationship. We need to be responsive.

We need to be transparent. We really need to help problem solve with the customer help them think through challenges and then how we fix those challenges as with all SaaS offerings. You expect that continued innovation and improvement over time. And so it goes without saying that TCO is critical in that dialogue. So when you think about the criteria showing that value to customers and showing it, helping them realize that it is becoming real

And then, more specific to the case of Airlines I wouldn't say the criteria is any different, the problem set might be a little bit more unique, especially in today's environment. If you think about it from their side of things, if I was interviewing an Airline executive he’d probably tell you that delivering the best customer experience on time and at the cheapest cost, in a very simplistic way, it's probably at the cornerstone of what they're trying to achieve.

And so, a good example of that on our side is one of our products called flight efficiency which connects into the broader computer system to be simple about it of the airplane allowing to real time analytics, leading to things like efficiency and fuel consumption and reading of the control systems within the plane to drive that cost efficiency I mentioned earlier. And obviously the airline industry itself is in a very unique phase in its lifecycle. And so never more than what we see today as it’s been more relevant than where we're at.

Andrew Obin

Got you, thank you. So by design, right that's an interesting question. So Forge software offerings off hardware agnostic, but if you looked at Forge win rates versus the Honeywell's equipment share, is there a positive relationship or maybe the broader question is how significant a benefit is Honeywell's installed base in growing software?

Mike Spencer

Yes, it's a great question and the short answer is it’s massive. As I mentioned earlier on one of the unique advantages and as I called it kind of a running start that Connected Enterprise got was the fact that Honeywell was so well positioned in the market and leveraging those existing relationships, leveraging the offerings across our business groups that are already there. And then stitching the roadmap together from a software standpoint and Honeywell has been executing at this for several years now.

And it's unfortunate to walk into a space where those partnerships and those relationships are very deep. And so customers really look to Honeywell to help them kind of in that broader solution. So we work super, super closely with those business groups and a lot of times it ends up being combined solution. A good example of this is in our safety and productivity software with Intelligrated is a good example.

We partner super closely with our building’s technologies groups because obviously if they're deploying the broader technologies that Honeywell has from building standpoint stitching software together with that is critical. And so, we're constantly evaluating what those joint solutions look like, what that innovation roadmap looks like and that's at the forefront of all of our planning and how we think about it.

That's obviously not to say that we don't work with partners outside and as I mentioned, that's a key part of our strategy as well. But to start and at the core of it obviously leaning on the expertise from legacy Honeywell and the business groups is critical to our success. And as I mentioned, without their cooperation, there is no way that we can lead to, that the accretive overall gross margin that we provide to the company or segment margin. And the Honeywell sales that we've talked about and the partnership we have with them is critical.

Andrew Obin

Got you. But the channel is the hardware and software channel they're separate, right, the sales channel?

Mike Spencer

We have both a separate channel. So within our HCE structure, we have a direct sales force. And then we also have the joint sales through - our business groups. And so, you can think of the business groups as both an innovation partner when it comes to solutions, but also a channel from a sales standpoint?

Andrew Obin

Got you, thank you for your answer. So maybe we can sort of talk broadly about and as I said your passionate offerings and market so your software efforts are focused on key market verticals, buildings, industrial, aerospace, cyber life sciences. Could you expand a bit on the opportunity and trends in the building segments? We're hearing a lot from the channel that you're being very active and how are you offering in solving it right now?

Mike Spencer

Yes, it's a great question especially in today's environment, I chunk a little bit, but it's kind of funny just because real estate is taken on a whole different dynamic these days, given most folks are still working remotely. But at the core of it you know, most large companies have a very complex real estate portfolio and managing that could be very challenging.

And so, as I mentioned in the initial problem set statements - being able to do that in an efficient manner that allows workers to use real time data to make decisions, to handle predictive maintenance issues, things like that. It's super complex and especially in ecosystem where almost no building two buildings in the same that's everything from an HVAC systems, your security system to the environmental management of a specific building.

And that uniqueness across the building portfolio creates a whole lot of complexity. And so our goal is really to automate and standardize in that space and provide, through the use of Forge and then an end use application around things like energy optimization, providing customers to the ability to manage that, whether that's in a remote fashion, whether that's in a more efficient fashion provide sales, provide cost savings at the end of the day.

And a few examples here I mean, I mentioned energy optimization, predictive maintenance is a great one. So if you think about being able to know before it happens, when an elevator might need servicing. We had an acquisition earlier this year that most of you were aware of Sine which is at the center of our occupant experience and think about the return to work environment that we're currently in.

And the ability to set up the employer’s management of their employees and their ability to lock in for example and check into a building versus needing to checking with the security guard and do that remotely and manage their employees that way. And so, we're really trying to attack all aspects of what that building experience looks like both for employees as well as employer's ability to manage that

Andrew Obin

Fair to say that the nature of assets and data in a building lend themselves particularly well to sort of early, you know to sort of deploying your expertise. What I've heard is that sort of more straightforward and given the nature of your sort of hardware dominance, I don't know if we should use the word dominance, but a strength inside buildings is that, it's just data structure, the nature of data streams, the nature of hardware is just easier to map and analyze. Is that a fair statement?

Mike Spencer

I think it's fair, I would say that, I think Honeywell Forge in a lot of ways made its name on the back of buildings it's kind of being the lead horse if you want to describe it that way. And so, I think it's a very fair statement. And to your point, Honeywell's incumbent position maybe is the word for it, but it's positioned in the market especially when it comes to Building Technologies obviously lends itself to that - that same dialogue was having earlier, right.

Where that partnership with division like HBT or building technology group allows an entryway in for us to really help customers move that to the software level and so to your point - I think that's been very helpful to us. And now what we're looking to do is really expand that - the Sine acquisition is a great example of that where we move beyond kind of - that's call the infrastructure of the building and move now to what the people moving around the building.

The employees and the service work, and everybody else are experiencing as they enter the building as they move through the building and taking it to the next level if you will, on that magic of software, I like to call it.

Andrew Obin

Got you. And maybe market that's maybe more, I don't know complex, just talk about industrials. We always hear about the complexity of the market. So what are you seeing in that segment and how your offerings are helping customers digitally transform or it comes to industrial assets?

Mike Spencer

Yes, it's a great segue actually from the previous question. And what I would say is that, if HBT was a lead horse, I would put industrials behind them. And that's not a statement about desire or push from that customer base on wanting to evolve and wanting to transform to use that terminology again. It's really just about the complexity of it as you highlighted.

And so, if you think about whether that's a manufacturing facility, whether that's an oil and gas rig, pick and poison the nature of kind of each segment within that broader vertical brings with it a whole set of different complexities that really are focused around processing and managing other facility as much as it is about the assets and things like maintenance. And so, it just brings a different, unique perspective to it.

And so at the core of it, it's still the same in terms of needing to rationalize over a set of data coming from those systems and processes. But I would say from an adoption standpoint industrial is further behind. And so, we have a unique opportunity to really step in and fill that void with customers. Many of them obviously have already started to shift to public cloud and like I mentioned, and this is true across most of our customer base.

But I think specifically in industrial, but it's really that last mile connectivity and moving from that historical nature where many folks in this space have used very heavy consulting based dynamic to solve problems within their solutions or problems within their assets to moving more towards a software approach and standardizing on public cloud or our platform like Forge. And so that's really the distinct difference. I would just say the problem sets are similar in nature. They're just a step or two behind where, we've seen progress in places like buildings.

Andrew Obin

And Mike just a clarification one of the investor is asking online and I think I know what the answer is, but would it make just, you talked about public cloud would it make sense for Honeywell to develop its own cloud instead of using Azure, AWS whatever Tier 2 is in the cloud space I think we know the answer but…?

Mike Spencer

I’m happy to take it, I mean obviously this…

Andrew Obin

The comment that I had?

Mike Spencer

Yes, yes obviously - it's been fascinating one of the things that intrigued me about the role and moving to Honeywell. I was coming from a company that was obviously very much in the public cloud space. And seeing from the other side of the coin, seeing what that last mile connectivity is and where it is and where it is from a phasing standpoint. The short answer is no, right, the short answer is for us to establish a cloud infrastructure.

That's needed to support a global customer base satisfied data requirements and many customers have, satisfy compliance requirements and many customers have and to do it with a ever evolving and improving system that covers everything from core data storage and processing all the way up the stack to full AI complexity and processing is a very expensive endeavor. There is a reason there is only three or four of them worldwide, four of them, if you include Alibaba.

And so for us leveraging the expertise that's already there can actually be cheaper at the end of the day. I'm going to actually developing our own infrastructure and the scalable nature, by which public clouds provide from a worldwide solution standpoint, my far in a way we will strip out what we could do in the time necessary to deliver for our customers.

Andrew Obin

No thank you. I know this was a big debate, maybe five, 10 years ago but?

Mike Spencer

Correct.

Andrew Obin

The nature of public cloud has evolved quite a bit. It was just - I thought it was a good question?

Mike Spencer

Yes for sure.

Andrew Obin

Sparta you guys closed a $1.3 billion acquisition in February

Mike Spencer

No, no, but just talking about Sparta I don't know how much my question you've got, but it's focused on life sciences, $1.3 billion acquisition closed in February. Can you just give us an overview of Sparta the market and the opportunity you're seeing there because I know just talking to Honeywell, you know, the management was very excited about this acquisition.

Mike Spencer

Yes. I think excited is the right word. We've been super pleased with the Sparta acquisition. And you know, as you've heard us talk about it and we talked about it in our last earnings cycle, the momentum in the business has been strong as well. Honeywell took a pretty unique position with this acquisition versus I think what they've done, is still more historically, and that we've kept Sparta kind of running in a silo, if you want to use those words to ensure that we could really propel the growth while working on some of those joint innovation roadmaps I mentioned earlier but doing it in a - in a way that's mindful of the organic business.

Maybe for it the audience a bit of background on Sparta, I mean Sparta is an industry leader on quality management systems and software focused on kind of bio-pharmaceutical and the market device industry. And so that's kind of their core - their core essence and their core product within that product called TrackWise. And so providing predictive analytics and capabilities.

It's obviously not only applicable to the biopharmaceutical space or medical device space. But you can think about the extensive nature by which that could, that quality management layer can be applicable across other verticals. So consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, advanced materials, et cetera. So we're super excited about you know, what it brings to the table for Honeywell in the extension opportunity within that.

We are actively pushing on Sparta and deploying internally at Honeywell, and existing facilities. And we're super excited, like I said earlier about the momentum you heard us talk about in each one kind of 30% bookings increase year-over-year, back up over a $100 million now. And so I would say momentum is really moving on the business right now. And we're excited about where it's going to go and opening up a new vertical for HCE specifically has been great because obviously not only is Sparta serving that with their product but it also opens the door for the ability for us to cross-sell and some things like buildings, technology, and other aspects.

Andrew Obin

And maybe we can talk about the future of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. Externally the target for HCE software is 20% plus revenue growth. So how should investors think about this target moving forward, and what should our expectations be on the contribution to Honeywell's bottom line in both the near and long-term?

Mike Spencer

Yeah, it's you know, I would say this, I'm super excited about the opportunity that Connected Enterprise has within Honeywell. The support from management in what we're trying to do is, is unwavering. And we've been really focusing as I talked about early on in the presentation. We've been laser-focused on moving fast and really trying to enhance that growth and provide a creative margin to the bottom line.

And so this is really about taking it to the next level, and using software to really help Honeywell, I would say exceed the expectation of being a technology and software industrial you know, very early on in my tenure here I had a lot of conversations with Darius and Greg and Que and I've been very impressed with the level of commitment that the company has really to making Connected Enterprise go.

And so as we move forward, I think the expectations investors should have is that, you'll continue to hear from us about progress that we're making, about you know, where we think we can take a business and about, you know, how we help Honeywell more broadly from a software standpoint, not only within Connected Enterprise, but how we help our business groups as well using the power of software. So, I'm excited about, about where we're going as a business and you know, we'll go from there

Andrew Obin

And then we're just put 15 times revenue multiple on that and everybody will be very happy. You know we are almost out of time, so maybe I'll let the audience see if people have questions. Maybe pause and ask folks to ask questions. As I said, we have a couple of minutes left. So you can do this using Vericast, just type it in and I'll see it, a couple of folks have done it during the presentation with [indiscernible]. So, I'll just pause for a second.

We have one question I think maybe it's more of a clarification question. What are the top verticals where Honeywell Forge is being deployed? And I think what I've heard, you sort of highlighted buildings as being very important, followed by industrials. Is there an opportunity to sort of rank order the rest or how should we think about that?

Mike Spencer

Yes, I don't know that I would, I would - rank ordering is kind of like picking the theater child, if you will. But let's call it, you know, I look at buildings looking at industrials. We're obviously in the safety and productivity space. We're in cyber - we're in arrow. And then obviously the last one, which I spent some time talking about really is life sciences.

And so you know, think of it as almost the mere structure or mere set up from a vertical standpoint with the rest of Honeywell, with obviously life sciences being the, being the newcomer to the equation.

Andrew Obin

Okay. So actually we do have an interesting question. I think it's a very good question. You see competitive landscape evolving given, you know, companies like Microsoft or AWS, I think taking a more active interest in industrial vertical.

Mike Spencer

Yeah, it's a great question, and obviously I don't have a crystal ball, so I can, I can speak both from my previous experience as well as kind of what I see. You know, as we've discussed a lot it's a very fractured market. So you have everything from kind of the startup ecosystem all the way to the more mature players. And as I think everyone has seen over the past few years, there's been quite a bit of M&A type of activity.

So I don't know that I would expect a change in trajectory more broadly in the industry. In that regard you'll see the bigger players continue to invest like us. As well as continued M&A type activity. I'll be surprised if, if we saw a huge vacuum of that take place.

As far as the broader players, the bigger tech players, I don't know that I would expect to see, you know, a AWS or a Microsoft or anybody get down to the level of that last mile that we are seeing the ecosystem grafter. If you think about where they're at, that's not their wheelhouse. A lot of them have been focused on industry type solutions, and a lot of times those solutions are focused on kind of the very generic scenario and/or partnering with the ecosystem.

And so I wouldn't expect disruption per se, from the larger players, more of a partnership type of approach to helping those big industrials, because at the end of the day, those industrial companies, no matter kind of where they sit, usually our customers are those bigger companies, as well as customers out of places like Honeywell, and some of the smaller players in the market. So, I don't know that I would see necessarily a replacement in that mix.

Andrew Obin

No, I tend to agree with you. My view personally is just it's not going to be dissimilar from Microsoft, Cisco Dynamic 20 years ago, where at the end of the day is just not worth the time to go and get involved the nitty-gritty.

This has been a fantastic. Apologies for technical difficulties. You can blame, Verizon for that. But thank you so much. It's been a pleasure and thank you for joining us. And our day will continue in about 10 minutes. Thank you so much.

Mike Spencer

Thank you.