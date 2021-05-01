Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is an aptly named SaaS provider of health navigation solutions, shining light and bringing transparency throughout the Byzantine complexity of the US healthcare systems.

At first sight, companies that help customers navigate this world, like NantHealth (NH) and OptimizeRx (OPRX) should have a sound and growing business, but of the three, only OptimizeRx has delivered for shareholders.

Castlight was hampered by losing a large customer (Walmart) a couple of years ago, and as other companies entered their transparency turf, they've also shifted their strategy. On top of that, they combined platforms and moved exclusively to a SaaS model. The shares have yet to recover from these developments.

The company sells to large employers, seamlessly integrating with their applications for a single sign-on. They also offer white-label solutions for health plan providers like (parts of) Anthem (ANTM) and Cigna (CI).

A couple of years ago, the company embarked on a strategic reorientation from the transparency market into navigation and high-touch care by introducing Care Guides, which is more than a digital platform, adding personalized guidance through interaction with its help center. This seems to be the right move, from IBM Watson Health:

Price transparency in healthcare is about making consumers feel more prepared, involved and informed. Although some healthcare providers have already been sending pricing estimates proactively to patients prior to the day of service, the healthcare system needs to remember that healthcare is not like other goods. It is more expensive, confusing and personal. To truly empower consumers, payers and healthcare providers must provide more than simply the right data and information about healthcare costs. They must also provide the right types of additional support. That’s why the industry is moving away from self-service healthcare price transparency tools and toward making delivery of pricing information more personal. Consumer-friendly educational and financial resources can help patients and consumers make truly informed health decisions for shoppable services. In the end, pairing the “high-tech” of pricing tools with this new “high-touch” approach can help patients better understand the importance of getting the right care at the right cost.

Castlight platform generates lots of data and there is demand for these from a rising number of organizations (Q2CC):

Given our progress against the key growth levers, we can now begin utilizing our data and technology capabilities to support the demand for health care data infrastructure that provides information on the consumers' health and enable steerage to higher-quality lower-cost providers. As we laid out two years ago, we have seen interest in this capability from new buyer categories like telehealth providers offering virtual primary care, on-site/near-site clinics, retail pharmacies and more.

The company's main products for large employers are:

The main benefits are reduced care cost and a better user experience:

During the Q2CC, they mentioned another study by Santa Barbara Actuaries (Q2CC):

The results demonstrated a 9.1% year-over-year reduction in medical spend among those who use Castlight compared to a matched control group and validate the clear ROI from utilizing Castlight's navigation technology.

Possible reasons to buy

We see five reasons for investors considering jumping on board:

New clients

Less churn

Upselling

Some margin expansion

Cash flow

Giving birth to Castlight Complete was heavy lifting. The company custom-built Anthem Engage for Anthem, but that required a huge effort. Having made a more configurable platform, they can now leverage that effort to provide solutions for other health plans, resulting in Castlight Complete.

They haven't had huge success with that yet (apart from signing up Cigna's Taft-Hartley clients), but at least it's less of an effort customizing the platform for new health plans.

Management does argue that their late-stage pipeline (which we understand referred more to enterprise customers than health plans) is the largest in four years so they could surprise us on the upside here.

Apart from gaining new customers, the company also has ample opportunity to expand with existing customers:

Growing with their customer base (often their deals are designed in tranches so the number of people using the system needs to jump into a new tranche to add revenues).

Expanding within customers, as they usually start with offering Castlight solutions only to a part of the company (for instance, Cigna offers it only to their Taft-Hartley clients, but there are discussions ongoing to expand this).

Reduced churn.

Upselling; adding additional services, with Care Guides the obvious candidate. It typically adds 30%-40% in ARR (annual recurring revenues) for Castlight Complete customers and has the added benefit that it can launch a lot quicker (6-8 weeks) than their main platforms (which needs 6 weeks to 3-4 months for contracting and up to a year for implementation).

Ecosystem.

The company hasn't really been growing much due to a large customer leaving and the pandemic:

Can they revive growth? The company undoubtedly has an opportunity upselling Care Guides, which was introduced in October 2019 to existing customers.

Efforts were hampered by the pandemic, but are now in full force, from the Q2CC:

And we give our customer success and sales team a lot of credit for introducing Care Guides to essentially every one of our customers over the last six to nine months. And we're in conversations with honestly about half of our customers about Care Guides at varying stages.

It doesn't seem unreasonable to expect at least some of these deals to land. Another positive development is less churn, which used to be a big problem until recently.

Things look promising as the company's contracts up for renewal are only half that of last year. However, keep in mind that much of that (70%) falls in H2 2021 so the jury is still out to some extent. Management is confident churn will be meaningfully improved on last year.

The company also increases its offerings with the help of third-party suppliers or ecosystem, to which it recently added four new partners. It makes the platform more complete, offering a host of additional services, increasing stickiness.

Channel partners are another part of their ecosystem and the company was chosen by Businessolver as their preferred navigation vendor.

Turning the corner?

Management itself believes it has turned a corner, based on:

The "healthiest book of business that we've had in years".

Operational excellence (which has been wanting previously, they admitted).

Delivering value, as evidenced by the Santa Barbara Actuaries study.

Great relationships within the company.

Becoming a strategic partner for many of their customers.

We would say, the jury is still out but there are definitely signs of improvement.

Q2 results

And the most notable developments:

Subscription revenue is 87% of Q2 revenue with the rest coming from professional services, which produces a much lower gross margin but is actually the part that provided the growth, mostly from the Boston Children's Hospital CDC VaccineFinder.

That growth is still very modest, basically absent, although they argue they have a large pipeline, and if they can keep most of their customers that are up for renewal in H2, then the future should look somewhat better.

So basically the jury is still out if, and if yes, by how much the company will be able to revive growth.

Guidance

From the Q2CC:

We are reiterating the 2021 outlook provided in Q1 including full year revenue of $135 million to $140 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $4 million to an income of $1 million; non-GAAP loss per share of $0.03 per share to income of $0.01 per share based on approximately 160 million to 161 million shares outstanding; gross margins in the mid-60s; cash flow from operation between $2 million and $7 million; and cash balance at year end to be more than $50 million. For the third quarter of 2021, we expect revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

That would actually imply a slight revenue decline from Q2, as management expects a tapering in the Boston Children's Hospital CDC revenue (which will still be a meaningful driver). So things are certainly not going gangbusters just yet.

Margins

Margin development is a little more favorable:

This is actually somewhat surprising as their new high-touch Care Guides business is more than just a technical platform, it relies on significant manpower.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 69% and the gross margin for subscriptions is higher (77%), although gross margin for professional services is very small (6.5% in Q2 but at least it was positive, unlike Q1 when it actually was negative).

Since professional services is the part of revenue that is growing (and pretty significantly at that, at 269% in Q2), it's somewhat surprising the company still managed to increase gross margin.

Cash

There is definitely a considerable trend improvement on this score:

The company also has plenty of cash at $60.7M at the end of Q2 and no debt. There has been a fair amount of dilution:

Valuation

Valuation is off the lows of last year, but there is still ample room to increase should the green sprouts of spring turn into a new durable growth phase. Analysts don't expect great things with consensus EPS at $0.01 for this year rising to $0.03 next year.

Conclusion

What looks like an increased pipeline, reduced churn and considerable upsell opportunities with Care Guides could provide the company with renewed growth and a modicum of profitability and cash generation.

It's too early to draw definite conclusions, but there are positive indications on all of these dimensions and the improvement in cash flow is on more solid footing so the picture is brightening.

Given the troubled history of the company (the IPO price was $40 a decade ago), we understand that not everybody will be convinced immediately, but that also creates a bit of an opportunity if these positive trends firm up.