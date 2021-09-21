Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference September 21, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Juan Luciano - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Simonitsch - J.P. Morgan

Hello everybody and welcome to the Archer-Daniels-Midland's Fireside here at the Virtual U.S. All Stars Conference. My name is Tom Simonitsch, equity research analyst at J.P. Morgan. We are delighted to welcome Juan Luciano, ADM's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Juan joined ADM in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer and was named CEO in 2015. Under Juan's leadership ADM has undergone significant strategic transformation. Today, ADM is the global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Thank you so much for joining us Juan.

Thank you, Tom and thank you JPM for having us today. I'm going to have some brief opening remarks, and then I will be happy to answer your questions.

Let me first start by reminding you of our Safe Harbor statement and can be viewed on the Q2 earnings deck on our website at adm.com.

So, as probably you are all familiar with ADM as a global Agri business and grain merchandise and processor, and as Tom said, we have undergone a significant transformation over the last decade. We have in initial phase, when I came where we were focusing on getting feed basically strength, I mean the core with an end processing cash cost and capital at that time. Then we evolved into a second phase where we transitioned and optimized our business portfolio for growth while also improving returns.

Through all these actions, we have optimized certainly the cost structure of the grain merchandise and our processing parts of our businesses. And we have solidified our position as an indispensible part of the world's food supply, matching local needs with our global capabilities and really irreplaceable asset footprint.

In the process we enhanced our ability to generate strong operating cash flows even in challenging market conditions where we had many over the years. These strong cash flows generated through these actions in combination with our balance sheet strength and liquidity access empowered us to do fundamentally three things during that period. One, build one of the world's premier global nutrition businesses. We have deployed approximately $6 billion into building this nutrition business and has become undoubtedly the partner of choice for customers through our global CPGs to startups, offering industry-leading ingredients and solutions, leading edge innovation and product development and application growth.

The second thing we did is we stood up also complimentary revenue streams. We have today value-added value solutions portfolio for segments like construction and pharmaceuticals and dropping replacements for petroleum based products. We also have next generation value fuels investments like RGD and we have made recent announcements about our carbon sequestration capabilities and our carbon neutral flour operations in the U.S.

The third thing we did with all this cash flow is, we continued to reliably return it to shareholders. We have been paying dividends for 89 uninterrupted years and more than 40 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Certainly, the execution of these strategies are delivering record financial results. Coming off our record first half results, where we saw strong performance across the three business units. We delivered approximately also 10% returns in Q2. That was a long-term objective for us and we are expecting a strong second half with strong U.S. export season are predicated on Chinese demand and with good U.S. crops expected in this harvest. We see RGD story is still playing out with the strong oil value supporting crush margins and with solid soybean meal demand.

We have seen a big drop recently in ethanol inventory and that has improved margins and you've heard us in our last earnings call we have raised our nutrition guidance to 20% year-over-year of the growth for 2021. Also in our earnings call, we raised our base earnings power under normalized market conditions from that previous level of $3 per share to now a level of $4 to $4.50 per share.

It is important to know that this is not just the quantity of our earnings that have improved, but also the quality of them, as we have done a lot of work in the commodity business to diversify our services structure to have more control of our earnings streams like destination [ph] marketing, [indiscernible]. We certainly refocused our risk management in the global trade to maximize our stabilization, not just of our trading for the sake of it, and we diversified our grains [ph] into higher value based solutions and we grew stable earnings in the nutritional divisions with higher returns.

So even if I say that we have this new base level, $4 to $4.50, of course in 2021 we will be above this baseline that we took for planning purposes, if you will, given the strong risk management [indiscernible] we have first half of the year. So, as we look at the strategy over the next five years, we are very pleased to see we are now positioned for sustainable and more predictable growth at the high single digit percentage rate per year from our higher baseline of $4 to $4.50. And this is driven by two strategic pillars basically, productivity and innovation, productivity basically by harnessing the latest technologies and process improvements to deliver great execution and efficiency at lower costs.

You heard us before, we have started the operational excellence and we continue with that productivity agenda that is something in the DNA of ADM. But we are adding now is a lot of innovation to this. We've been investing a lot in innovation capabilities and powered by these three enduring trends of food security, health and wellbeing and sustainability, we have been able to develop a very robust portfolio of innovation opportunities. And our strong cash flow and balance sheet gives us optionality to continue to invest in fast growing categories.

You heard our announcements over the last couple of months about Sojaprotein, the premier European plant protein producers. This built some previous investments to continue to expand this is done at the propane platform where there was [indiscernible] brand before and Unveil [indiscernible] PlantPlus joint venture. We have announced this month the acquisition of 75% majority stake in premier private label provider of pet treats and supplements, PetDine. This follows on our Crosswind acquisition and certainly our Nairobi [ph] acquisition, that has been -- has created this platform for us in this business of pet food and treats, that is $110 billion and growing up 4.5% to 5%.

We also announced the investment of -- in RGD for -- in Spiritwood, North Dakota a soybean crush plant and now we have announced a partnership with Marathon where we are taking 25% of that. And we continue with other exciting opportunities, whether it is our expansion of the Pinghu flavors plant in China, the LOI with LG Chem for biomaterials, the expansion of our Valencia Probiotics capacity and many more other investments.

While our prior phase was focused roughly on two-third productivity, one-third innovation, now when we look at the portfolio going forward, we see a more equal weight between these two things and very larger richness of opportunities I've never seen before in our five-year plan. So, to drive our continued growth in this area, so fast growing demand, our CapEx will likely be a little bit higher than our $1 billion of depreciation and amortization that we’ve been having over the last few years.

We are basically pivoting from a very exclusive focus on ROIC to now driving EVA by maintaining our returns specifically by growing EPS. So, as you can see, we are very proud of our accomplishments, and you can tell I'm very excited about our future and we're truly looking forward to revealing more about the next phase of our growth at our Global Investor Day, on December 10. So, thank you, Tom.

Thank you, Juan. You've covered a lot of ground there. As a reminder to those listening, if you would like to ask a question, please use the Ask a Question feature beneath the video feed on the webcast and we'll do our best to answer those as we go through. You touched on a lot of different topics there Juan, maybe just to drawdown the new EPS baseline, in particular, you’re expecting to grow that baseline at a high single digit CAGR beyond this year. What are the key drivers of that growth in your model and what gives you confidence in sustainability maybe on the growth trajectory longer term?

Juan Luciano

Yes, once again I would say Tom, just to clarify, this is base earnings power and not the specific guidance for 2021, where we expect to be higher than that. I think that we've been doing a lot of work over the last 10 years, so this is not something we're coming up with overnight. We have, as I said, transformed this commodity merchandising company now with much more robust portfolio of things. The commodity business are much more able to sustain some of the ups and downs and they are much more stable.

We also saw consumer and customer behaviour changing, where we realized very early on, they needed more solutions capabilities, and with that, we built not only the nutrition business, but we have expanded that portfolio if you will to other adjacencies that we are applying kind of the same capabilities now to do BioSolutions or other things. So, we’re going to retain our traditional management what we can control, philosophy. So, we have cost focus on operational excellence and cost improvement. But then all these innovation pieces is what gives us a more optimism, if you will, about the trajectory we’re going to have.

So, we have redeployed a lot of capital over the years to build this nutrition, but also as I said, to build biomaterials and other streams. And we also have seen over time some structural market changes, not only the changes we have made in our own company. So, some changes being on the negative side, like largest decline was ethanol, we don’t have ethanol in those earnings like we had it in maybe 2014. We have replaced that, with now the nutrition division and we’ve seen Chinese demand very strong, but demand around the world, this food security as we’re trying to feed 9 billion people by 2050, is something that is very resilient through ups and downs even through pandemics and things like that.

People are growing in the world, people are improving their diets in the world, people have more desire to have proteins and they don't come back once they taste protein, so we see that, and then certainly the other structural market changes, all the sustainability and the desire for a lot of people to grow plant based, not only eating plant based, but also building plant based, and also fuel in plant based. So, we see next generation biofuels [indiscernible] impact on vegetable oil and as I said, the demand for BioSolutions for products to replacement petroleum.

So, when we look at all this and we look at our five-year plan, the challenge for the management team would be one of prioritization. And we are able to execute all this portfolio of very rich things that we have in front of us. We have the cash to do that, we have the finance to do that, we have the expertise to do it, but it's a very rich opportunity for us.

Thank you. And just following up on that last point on sustainability, how do you view sustainability in itself as a value proposition for ADM?

Juan Luciano

Yes, sustainability has been all along very ingrained in who we are. I mean, look at our purpose to unlock nature, to enrich life, so it’s been part of us. I mean, we launched veggie burgers in 1982. We've been doing sustainable farming practices with farmers for the last four years. So I would say, as the world is looking to decarbonize, agriculture certainly is a contributor to those [indiscernible] our mission, but it's also had a critical role to help industries to move away from petroleum based products. And ABM has seen that a special place in the value chain between trying to tie the farmer with the consumer and trying to align those two. The practices of the farmer can implement with the desire of the consumer to have more sustainable agriculture in general. So, we think that this is a differentiation for ADM. This end-to-end supply chain manager provides us a spectacular viewpoint to that.

We also provide a lot of traceability to customers. So, we help a lot of our CPG companies to be able to identify and to guarantee to their consumers that these products are made with sustainable practices. We have announced recently, that our U.S. flour milling operations have achieved zero carbon, so we have launched that. We’re having a lot of interest from customers on that. We have our fair-trade Vanilla supply chain. So, we've been doing that organically through every part of ADM.

We have today over 13 million acres involved in sustainable agriculture programs where we are helping farmers and giving incentives to farmers to adopt the no till [ph] or cover crops. And of course, we have renewable fuels, whether it's RGD or sustainable applications where we are discussing with many market participants about how to bring this. And something that very few people realize that Tom and now it becomes a little bit more fashionable is, we started sequestering carbon one and half miles under the surface indicator in 2017.So, we have sequestered 3.5 million tons of CO 2 safely under the surface and that gives a lot of functionality to our [indiscernible] site as we can use that to lower the CI scores of a lot of the products we make.

Very good. As we think about the near time outlook and hurricane impacts, in particular, how quickly can you return to full export capacity and what are the indications for the Q4 U.S. export programming, particularly you've faced some volume headwinds on the flip side, as you think about potential margin curtailments, how is the outlook for Ag services margins and even overseas crush margins changed maybe since the Q2 [ph]?

Juan Luciano

Yes, thank you, Tom. And our first priority and our first action plans were to help our colleagues impacted. We have about 650 colleagues there and it has been tremendous to see the outpouring of support from around the company and everybody to try to help these people that lost their houses and all that.

Thankfully, we suffered minor damage and no significant structural issues detected so far, so it's been more a matter of cleaning up and also bringing power back. So certainly the whole area’s export were heavily impacted for the months of September and we expect to run at reduced rates for some time. I think we have -- there is one facility in the industry that has sustained significant damage and will be down for a while. So we probably will run at similar rates that we have at Q4 last year, because we didn't have reserve at Q4 last year that we were repairing. And we expect some of the missed volume to extend further into Q1 or Q2. So I think it just will be a redistribution of that volume, where I think that probably a minor negative impact versus prior expectations.

I think what you were saying about margins is that coming into this system capacity was already tied in the Gulf, given the expectations for export. And I think with these now there is the possibility to see much higher innovation margins, something maybe what the industry was expecting. So that's the way we're seeing tight export capacity with strong demand should lead to higher innovation margins.

Good to hear. And on trade more broadly, we've seen China step in as a significant buyer of U.S. corn in the last 12 months or so. You've said before that you expect China to import about 25 million tons of corn on a multiyear basis. Where are those corn imports likely to originate in your view? And assuming Brazil produces significantly more corn this year, is there any realistic scenario where U.S. corn exports to China can get even close to this year's?

Juan Luciano

Yes, I think that, I still believe China will be looking to import significant quantities of corn for the next few years. They continue to rebuild the [indiscernible], but you know it all, and professionalize the Russians, so and they need to rebuild stocks. So they need both, soybean and corn. Of course, Chinese are very opportunistic and strategic in their purchasing. And at this point, I expect them to buy soybean first, given the limitation on the U.S. Gulf Coast export capacities are going to buy P&W first and the goal is for the most beans.

Normally they take a lot of their corn from U.S. and Ukraine and Black Sea. So I still believe that they're going to be big takers from the U.S., whether they're going to be as big as takers as the previous system, maybe not that much, but certainly significantly higher than their historical use.

And given recent news flow, how should we think about the rest of ADM from a China slowdown?

Juan Luciano

Yes, I think you'll see a lot of headlines about slowdown in China in terms of the industrial activity. I will say, as I said in my opening remarks in terms of food security, food security is one of the top three priorities of the Chinese Government. But I always said China has 22% of the world population and 6% of the world, there are 7% of the arable land. So nothing in this activity that the industrial activity that is to impact that much the need for them to feed their population. So we've seen all that very resilience and even through ASF, through trade wars, through whatever you want to call it. So sometimes it happens that something changed from one quarter to the other, but over a yearly basis, if you will, we think the demand will be there from China.

One bright spot, as you mentioned on the, on demand side has been around renewable green diesel with significant amount of new refining capacity likely coming online over the next few years. How do you expect this new demand growth to play out across the complex? Will the U.S. become a net importer of soybean oil? What are the prospects for U.S. soybean meal exports as more and more beans will have to be crushed domestically? And how many acres of soybeans do you expect U.S. farmers will be planting come 2025?

Juan Luciano

Oh many questions are being around Tom. Listen, actually the -- certainly a structural change to the crushing industry and it has already been impacting bean oil prices and crush margins even before all the buildup. So, and you have to remember the oil market was already tight before we get to RGD. So we have seen already that dynamic. So RGD capacity growing to 5 billion gallon by 2025, that means 30 billion additional pounds of feed stocks. And that's a lot when you compare with the amount that is being produced right now. So this is a significant structural change that we believe will improve soy crush margins oil in the -- by the $2 to $3 per metric ton versus the prior baseline and maybe, $10 in terms of softseeds, so a significant change.

We are setting up for that though, of course, we will increase the volumes with Spiritwood crush refinery, have been roughly 1.5 million pounds of soybean crush per year that will yield 600 million pounds of oil. We're also expanding Quincy refinery. That could add another 0.5 million pounds of refined oil. So all-in-all it will contribute 1.1 billion oil to this industry. So we were very pleased to announce the JV and offtake agreement with Marathon this through risks the investments and secured a long-term relationship with the company that is committed to sustainability and carbon reduction as ADM. So we're going to have many more opportunities with them to do other things, to do other, to be able to launch together maybe other sustainable fuel production with lower CI production in collaboration with themselves and other companies.

So when we think about crush growth and mill exports and import, much of the announced capacity come on online 2023 or 2024. I think major industry players we are all sensitive to our capacity. We've been -- we looked at Spiritwood Tom for two years. We wanted to make sure we're located in a place where we can get the soybeans, that soybeans were plenty available. These are big volumes. And we're also located in a place where we can easily export the soybean meal. So this gives us access to P&W to be enabled to do that. And I think everybody major players being very sensitive to all. This is not just that you build the plant, it's the whole integration, the whole value chain.

I think long-term this makes U.S. meal exports more competitive in the global market because you have a strong crushed leg on the oil. And on the oil side, I think certainly trade flows will adjust to meet the demand. So potentially we could have some more imports, I suppose is the question. But I think that's a little bit way into the future. I think the U.S. feedstock will still have the logistical advantage.

I think planted acres, I think that we have seen it before with maybe other biofuels. The farmers will respond to increase in demand, both through acres as well as technology to improve yields. And I think that we've seen year-over-year, even with the recent adjustment up of the yield by USDA Health Technology, despite droughts and all that continue to give us better yields. So I think that we have a lot of faith in technology helping us to bridge the gap there.

Very good. I was to ask you about Argentina, always a wildcard in the outlook for global soybean crush. Argentina has midterm elections coming up in November, and the political environment has become even more fractured in recent weeks. What implications for soy oil, soy markets?

Juan Luciano

The situation, of course, we're not a crusher in Argentina, so I speak with certain detachment of this, and maybe a little bit less informed. But Argentina is in a difficult situation not only politically and in the middle of an election cycle that's working particularly well for the ruling government. So, because the farmers continue to be slow sellers, if you will, they are very much concerned about inflation. So it's a very difficult environment to operate that and to operate in and on top of that you need to have the Parana River has historically low levels of water that is making everything more difficult and more expensive in Argentina.

So, I think although I think that Argentina will continue to crush at good rates, we don't expect them to be disruptive because to a certain degree their crush rates will be controlled by the farmer and by the logistic issues that we have today. So I think that's my view at the moment.

Thank you. And switching to U.S. ethanol, I think you mentioned that that is not a contribution as your new earnings baseline. But do you see a pathway to sustainably higher industry margins? And how important is the sustainable aviation fuel in the past few dry runs?

Juan Luciano

Yes, good question, Tom. So, ethanol, even during this year has continued to give us up and downs. So we remain committed to reducing our exposure to vehicle fuel ethanol. And we continue strategically to look for ways to accomplish that. Ethanol margins were very poor in the first half of the Q3 when we started the quarter. But a little bit the inverse on corn, and a little bit, the low margins make production slow down in the industry, and inventories have increased some, the magic number of 20 million barrels.

So margins have increased recently. We think that they're going to be a stronger export program in Q4 and Q1. We've seen lower Brazil corn crop, lower Brazil's sugar and ethanol production. So maybe we get the period of better margins now. I think for us, I don't know for the industry Tom, but for us, their long-term pathway to improve margins is to continue to diversify our product streams. We are very happy with BioSolutions. If you think about, we are that business is growing like revenue at about 10% or more. We are heavily working on the current solution business to see how climate and de-carbonization can help us fuel [ph] at that business, and find new uses for ethanol or other products like you mentioned sustainable aviation food. I think that to decarbonize the airline industry, today, there's nothing better than sustainable aviation to fuel.

And the issue that were a downside for us, that was the big size of our dry meals can become an advantage for an industry that requires big volumes like the aviation industry. So we remain committed to this transaction, but on the other hand, we have been approached by several parties about looking for opportunities for other sustainable solutions for these assets and we are exploring ethanol. So we feel good about the opportunities of sustainability and decarbonization is bringing into our ethanol and our corn business.

Just following up on that. I mean, how meaningful can the plant based BioSolutions business become for ADM over the next five years or so? What level of investment will be required together?

Juan Luciano

Yes, pretty meaningful, actually. It is a larger business than I think people think. If you think about just the Carb Solutions space, it's probably a billion dollar in revenue, and about $200 million of operating profit. They take everything in the company is more like $1.3 billion in revenue on 250. But this is the growing revenue at around 10%. And we're just getting started at this point where we are basically, you saw the announcement of our recent MOU with LG Chem to form a JV to produce lactic acid from corn and also PLA biodegradable plastics. This goes into food packaging, clothing, upholstery and all that. So we believe that the demand for just buy your plastic globally, is expected to grow from like maybe $10 billion $11 billion today to triple that number in five years. So significant improvements and our size make us an ideal partner for people like LG Chem, which we're honored that have begun to partner with us for this.

Very interesting. And switching to your animal nutrition business, you announced the deal. It's smart to take 75% ownership for companies providing private-label pet treats and supplements. Can you elaborate on that transaction and more broadly describe what excites you about the pet care segment? And how is ADM positioned to succeed in that business?

Juan Luciano

Yes, the pet food and treats, I mean, we've been in this business. As I said, we have acquired Crosswind a couple of years ago, and we acquired [indiscernible]. So we have a significant presence already, and we like that business. It's a high growth market within our nutrition business, this is a total market of around $140 billion expected to grow, as I said in my remarks, 4.5%. And there is a lot of synergies between these humanization of threats and threats. There is a lot of bridges between human nutrition and animal nutritional and we see that more and more in our ability to cross fertilize the division. So we saw this group of companies, before companies, that it's very focused on pet treats and supplements. And we found that the great opportunity to enhance and accelerate our existing business.

We love their facilities, we love their management. These are great team of people, and we are honored to join them in this quest, the enterprise value, the -- before Group was $600 million, we bought a 75% stake of that. So the transaction is -- it's only 75% of $600 million. This has been growing this company at high double digits in the recent years. They have great R&D type abilities. They have a lot of this customization and driving for clear labels. It gives us great access to the private label customers and brand new channel for us to push some of our problems and it provides us a great platform to leverage our solutions capability and our full pantry of products. So we're very pleased with it and I have very, very high expectations of this launch.

And maybe if you could tell us a bit more about the growth opportunities in your human nutrition business. Are there any gaps to fill in that portfolio?

Juan Luciano

Yes, we're filling those gaps pretty quickly, with all these acquisitions. As I say, Sojaprotein and [indiscernible] and now Spiritwood. So we're investing a lot. But we have this goal. I mean, my personal goal is to build the best nutrition company in the world. And we are in that process. It's not that we are there. But that's our intention. And we will have all the support of ADM to accomplish that. Our more immediate goal is to get to that $1 billion operating profit goal. This year, we're probably going to finish give or take about $700 million range and we see ourselves growing about 15%. So it may be in couple of years, we get there to that billion.

And although we have the broadest pantry in the industry, and a lot of the capabilities that we need, we still have some gaps. And so, because we're growing so fast, sometimes we are capacity constrained in some areas. So we are expanding Berlin, expanding Erlanger and expanding Bingo. We continue to build our plant proteins position. We are continued to build our microbial solutions and we need to add a little bit more capacity in emerging markets. So that South America, Asia are broadly the focus of our exploration.

Yes, in recent years, you've strived for a balanced approach to passive allocation. Can you remind us of your priorities today, and in particular, we're seeing ADM de-risk investments in various projects through the use of partnership or JV structures. How do you think about that philosophically?

Juan Luciano

Yes, so first of all, despite all these opportunities, we have our focus on return on our discipline. So returns will continue to be there our priority and we will not forget that. And that's why sometimes when we can de-risk some of these investments or get partnerships if that makes more sense from the returns perspective we will always take a run to opportunity. And we welcome those partnerships. We are very proud of our strong balance sheet that gives us of course, tremendous flexibility to develop and execute the strategy. So we will maintain the strong organic growth focus, especially as we need to build capacity to meet demand, whether it's in the commodity side, like Spiritwood or Quincy or whether it's in the, more specialty side, like Bingo or other things.

We will continue to do bolt-ons to accelerate the growth without sacrificing that disciplined returns. So we've being very deliberate about that. That's why you haven't heard the -- anything for like last couple of years, and then all of a sudden, we get two, but because we are very deliberate about that. With these higher baseline earnings, we're going to generate a lot of strong cash flows. And we're going to redeploy that cash flow towards, of course increase capacity to match that growth. So you're going to see CapEx higher than the billion dollars over the next couple of years.

We will continue to do smart bolt-ons and return of capital continues to be the priority. We're going to have a strong dividend payout ratio in the 30% to 40% range, more on the higher side of that. Again, we've been proudly paying dividends for 89 years and growing them for 40 years, 40 plus years, so we will continue that trajectory. And as working capital hopefully decreases over time with the commodity price cycle, cash can be freed up for share buybacks later in the planning period. So, that those are our priorities.

And one final question from me, you'll be hosting a Investor Day in December, the first such event in quite some time, what can we expect to hear?

Juan Luciano

Yes, in 2014 we unveiled if you will, the next five years, and we were trying to achieve and I think that now that we have achieved all those goals, we achieved the getting to from $3 to the level, the baseline level of $4 to $4.50, we achieved the 10% ROIC, now we want to unveil the next five years. So, why these productivity and innovation push? We see we'll deliver for ADM the ability to grow earnings at a high single digit clip over the next five years. So hopefully we can see you all there and we will provide much more in light of the exciting platform. Thank you.

I look forward to it. I think we're just about out of time. So with that, thank you Juan so much for joining us today. It's a pleasure speaking with you.

Juan Luciano

Thank you, Tom. Thank you very much for inviting us.

