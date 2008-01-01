Stephen Lam/Getty Images News

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (also, "the Company" hereafter) has richly rewarded investors over the previous decade and significantly outperformed the broader market for the previous five years. An investment of $10,000 ten years ago would have returned, including dividends, over $137,000 as shown below.

It can be difficult for many investors to start a position or add to a position when a company is at or near an all-time high, however this is often the correct move. Superior businesses tend to continue to outperform over the long-term while many so-called "undervalued" businesses tend to stay that way for a reason.

Buying Microsoft Near All-time Highs

When I first became interested in investing some 15-20 years ago, I thought that finding undervalued stocks near their lows was a winning strategy and that one should avoid stocks at all-time highs. Luckily I wasn't working with much capital then and began reading everything I could find, following markets, and learning. I now think of this as the "roulette strategy" where the investor essentially is betting that the ball hasn't landed on Black 11 in over 50 spins so it is due to hit. I'll put my money there. But the market over the long-term is nothing like that. Superior companies with vision, innovation, leadership, and fundamentals tend to continue to far outpace the rest of the field. It is usually far better to double-down on your winners and fold the losers.

It is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price. - Warren Buffett

Microsoft is such an enterprise.

I have seen some who would compare Microsoft, and some other tech giants, to bubbles and use charts to prove it. Much like this chart from the turn of the millennium through today:

Unnerving, right? Well, what if I added the growth of EBITDA and operating income growth to the chart? Over this period they have actually grown more than the share price.

Feel better? Well, we both should and shouldn't feel better. I could easily run the same chart from a different date and get a different result. It's cherrypicked, just as the ones are that try to convince you that a crash is imminent or that there aren't long-term gains to be had. This may be useful for traders, but not for long-term investors. To prepare for a sudden downtrend there are several common sense tactics which I try to follow and have written about here.

Is Microsoft A Growth Or Dividend Stock?

Long-term investors should be looking at growth, free cash flow (FCF) and levered free cash flow (LFCF), operating income, and margin expansion. These are the metrics that enrich long-term shareholders, provide for dividend growth and dividend safety. They also allow the business to reinvest in itself and further lap the field over time.

After struggling to gain traction in the early and middle of the decade, Microsoft has posted impressive results over the last few years as charted below.

Much of these recent gains are on the back of cloud products and services, including Azure, as shown below. This growth has another advantage in that these are high margin areas and Microsoft is slowly gaining market share in its battle with AWS. To this end, in fiscal 2021, MSFT posted its best operating margin, net margin, and EBITDA margins in at least a decade. Further, competition encourages innovations, focus, and results.

Microsoft is of course both a dividend and growth stock much like Starbucks (SBUX) which I have recently discussed on this basis here. The yield looks small at less than 1%, however there are other considerations. First, the Company is buying back shares at an impressive clip and has just authorized a $60B buyback program. Next, as will be discussed below, buying and holding will increase the investor's effective yield dramatically. Finally, the laws of compounding go a long way. Here is MSFT against the S&P 500 (SPY) for the last ten years. It outperforms each way, but the dividend puts the icing on the cake.

What Dividend Does Microsoft Stock Pay?

Microsoft recently increased the dividend to $0.62 quarterly per share, an 11% increase. At a share price of ~ $300 this amounts to a yield of 0.83%. Obviously this is not a high yield by any stretch, however investors know that each number must be considered in the proper context. There are several considerations when assessing a dividend growth stock:

Effective yields for long-term investors. What is the company doing with the cash not paid out in dividends? Buybacks reduce the share count and are a tax-free reward to shareholders for instance. Is the cash reinvested back into the business paying off? Many times, especially in dynamic fields, lower yield stocks outperform high yields in total return. Is the dividend safe?

Effective yields are tremendous tools for long-term investors seeking to create lasting wealth. Microsoft has increased the dividend each year for approaching 20 years. Looking back at the last 10 years, MSFT stock has increased the dividend by a compound annual growth rate of over 13% and the dividend has gone from $0.68 annually in 2011 to $2.48 annually now.

If one had purchased MSFT stock at the highest point in 2011, around $28.80, each share today would have an effective yield for this investor of over 8.5%. By buying and holding this dividend growth stock the investor would be effectively yielding more than many highly-leveraged high yield funds today - discussed further below. This same investor would also be sitting on long-term capital gains of over 10x their initial investment. This is the essence of dividend growth investing.

Number two, Microsoft has reduced the total share count ~ 12% over this time period. So as operating income and EBITDA are rising, each share's ownership of this is greater. The chart below shows the rising EBITDA and operating income and the steadily reducing share count.

Third, MSFT has effectively used cash to invest back into the business and create more value for the owners, as one can see from the results over the last several years. In this way the total return on investment is much higher than some well-known higher-yielders like Realty Income Corp. (O), Chevron (CVX), and AT&T (T). The graph below shows the growth of $10,000 over the last five years. The result is similar graphed over ten years.

I also graphed the growth of $10,000 against some other high yielders that get a lot of play on Seeking Alpha and present that graph below. To be clear, I own some of these as well, and there is a place in a portfolio for both types of investments. The exercise it to illustrate that one should not dismiss lower yields out of hand. In addition, a lower yield like MSFT, unlike those below, is not reliant upon leveraging in the same respect and one can see the difference in the drop during the March 2020 crash below. In short, MSFT stock is much less risky than many high yielders and also has a higher total return.

Below I have compared the total return to several popular funds. As shown, Microsoft was outperforming them all even before the recent runup.

Lastly, Microsoft's payout ratio, dividends-per-share divided earnings-per-share, has steadily decreased over the years from well over 50% to under 30% today. The dividend is extremely safe at this ratio and with material growth expected. If MSFT was forced to cut the dividend we would likely have enormous problems economy-wide. Microsoft did not cut during the Great Recession. Long-term investors who were able to weather that storm, or even had cash on hand to add at recession lows are sitting pretty whether one bought at 2008 highs over $35 or 2009 lows under $18.

Is Microsoft A Good Dividend Stock?

Cash may be trash for many investors, but free cash flow is king for evaluating many companies. For established companies, I am looking at margins, LFCF, and CFO as an indicator of success. In short, how much free cash is the company generating for the owners?

MSFT stock is generating tremendous cash flows presently and this is expected to continue over the next several years. Over the last five years, as graphed above, the company has been very successful in this. Free cash flow has grown 78% while, due to the reduced share count, Free cash flow per share has increased over 84%. Cash from operations has almost doubled in five years, gaining 94%.

EBITDA margins are clocking in at an extremely healthy 48%, up from 36% five years ago. Similarly, operating margins are up to 41% from 29% five years back.

Forward estimates indicate top-line growth of 14% and 13%, compounded annually, for the fiscal years ending June 2022 and June 2023, respectively. Similarly, EPS are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%. If we extrapolate this out to June 2026 using a more conservative 11% CAGR for years after 2023 it is reasonable that MSFT stock could generate $13.77 EPS. This would imply a net margin of 32.8% in 2026. Microsoft's net margin in fiscal 2021 was over 36% so this is also reasonable. I have graphed these items below.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha and author's estimates as described.

This implies an effective yield of ~ 1.5% at today's prices and a potentially large capital gain. If MSFT stock were to maintain its forward PE ratio, the stock could trade at a robust $519 per share in 2026 based on these assumptions. It is also possible that the Company could begin to pay out a larger portion of its earnings as it has done in the past creating a higher effective yield. Extrapolating out ten years would put the EPS at ~ $23.20 and the dividend at ~ $7.30 per share, conservatively. The bottom line is that this is a consistent winner and long-term investors have much to look forward to, even at these prices.

Conclusion

Buying or adding near all-time highs doesn't come naturally to many of us. It can be more of a learned skill. There is a real possibility that MSFT stock will have a pullback of some sort in the near-term. I am a firm believer in adding or purchasing incrementally to decrease short-term risk. Wall Street is very bullish on MSFT stock as well. According to Seeking Alpha's analyst ratings summary there are 34 bullish or very bullish and 2 neutral ratings.

One of the largest changes I have made as an investor over the years is to continue to incrementally add to winners and take hard consideration to fold the losers. Microsoft has richly rewarded long-term shareholders and it is very likely it will continue to create lasting wealth for them far into the future.