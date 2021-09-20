Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment

While air travel demand cooled off during August, the regulations restricting international travel are on the verge of being relaxed. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) led domestic carriers in international travel prior to the COVID-19 restrictions on flying outside of the domestic market. My investment thesis is very Bullish on the stock after a big sell off leading into a reopening of international travel for the vaccinated.

Reopening International Travel

On September 20, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted the country had an agreement with the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated nationals to visit each country. The news should help reopen European travel considering the well established safety of flying even prior to requiring travelers to have vaccines.

The White House is set to end an 18-month ban on foreign travelers entering the country starting in November. The data suggests 3.8 million British Nationals visited the U.S. before the pandemic started, but the British working on lifting travel bans with other European countries should help open up other destinations as well.

At a White House press briefing, Jeff Zients confirmed that foreign nationals could now travel to the U.S. from the EU with confirmation of a covid vaccine and a negative test within 1 day of travel and upon returning home. The government hasn't released all of the details on the countries involved in the EU and even potentially outside of the continent.

The biggest impact to aircraft departures still struggling to recapture 2019 levels is Canada and Pacific traffic followed by Atlantic aircraft departures still down 50%. Mexico and Latin America departures are already on par or above 2019 levels.

Source: Airlines.org data

The data continues to show that government restrictions are the major forces behind weak airline traffic. A rebound in traffic in either of the lagging regions could easily help airline traffic close the remaining gap with getting traffic levels to at least 90% of 2019 to where airlines would be back to normal operations.

The top country destinations clearly indicates how traffic is being held back by regulations, not passenger demand. In August, Columbia was the fifth largest travel destination from the U.S. topping major travel partners like France and the U.K.

Source: Airlines.org data

The big question is how many passengers are willing to make such trips with testing requirements over the long term, but many friends and relatives separated for over 18 months are likely to quickly snap up tickets in the short term.

United Boost

Prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns, United Airlines obtained over 35% of revenues from international destinations. In Q4'19, the Atlantic revenues accounted for nearly as much revenue as the Pacific and Latin America regions combined, so the reopening of the EU would be huge for this airline.

Source: United Airlines Q4'19 earnings release

In the last quarter, Q2'21 international revenues were only $1.1 billion. The amount was substantially tilted towards the more normalized traffic in Latin America with revenues from Atlantic and Pacific at a combined $455 million. At the end of 2019, the airlines network had 18% of ASMs (available seat miles) assigned to the Atlantic with another 15% from the Pacific with total international capacity at 43% of the total ASMs.

Source: United Airlines Q4'19 presentation

In fact, the airline was highly profitable on international travel compared to legacy peers. United Airlines had 2019 pre-tax margins of only 9.4%, but the Atlantic and Pacific segments led the industry with long-haul margins ~8 points above the legacy peer group.

Source: United Airlines Q4'19 presentation

The whole "United Next" program released in July is focused on up gauging domestic flights where the airline had weak margins due to operating inefficient regional jets to feed major hubs. The airline is forecasting 2026 pre-tax margins reach ~14.0% based on improving domestic margins on the short-haul network.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a rebound in Atlantic traffic with the EU is the next big step to United Airlines reaching 2019 levels. The airline remains on path to top the 2019 EPS of $12 in the next few years. The stock is exceptionally cheap at just $45, but of course risk always exists that international travel fails to rebound to 2019 levels due to the next variant of covid. Investors have to make the bet that this doesn't happen due to high vaccine levels and the natural desire of humans to travel.